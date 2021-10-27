U.S. markets open in 8 hours 55 minutes

Stem Cells Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.9%| Increasing demand for regenerative medicine augment the market growth: Growth Plus Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Stem Cells Market is expected to clock US$ ~24.4 billion by 2031 owing to growing number of clinical trials of stem cells for treating several chronic conditions and the technological advancement in stem cell therapeutics.

Request sample report of this report: https://growthplusreports.com/product/stem-cells-market/

Growth Engines

Growing influx of funding for stem cell research from different organizations is driving the growth of the stem cells market. For instance, in February 2021, Notch Therapeutics announced closing of the US$ 85 million Series A financing. With the help of these, Notch will continuing development of iPSC-derived T cell therapeutic product candidates and clinical readiness of the company's proprietary Engineered Thymic Niche (ETN) platform. Similarly, in June 2020, Sana Biotechnology Inc., a spin-off enterprise from Harvard Medical School (a cell therapy start-up) received US$ 700 million of funds. The company is dedicated to develop regenerative medicine therapies with stem cells.

The global stem cells market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Cell Source, Type, Application, and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Cell Source Segmentation'

Based on cell source, the stem cells market has been segmented into human embryonic stem cells, adult stem cells, induced pluripotent stem cells, and other types of stem cells. Adult stem cells held the largest share of the stem cell market in 2020. Major factors attributing to the growth of this segment include low chances of rejection by the body and high success rate.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

Regionally, the global stem cells market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest share of the global stem cells market in 2020. Major factors attributing to the growth of stem cells market in this region include the availability of greater funding for stem cell research, increasing prevalence of the chronic conditions, and relatively greater adoption of regenerative medicine.

Access Full Report at: Stem Cells Market by Cell Source (Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Adult Stem Cells, and Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells), Type (Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy and Autologous Stem Cell Therapy), Application (Regenerative Medicine and Drug Discovery & Development)–Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (Smith & Nephew)

  • ReNeuron Group plc

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l

  • Baxter

  • AlloSource

  • Astellas Pharma Inc

  • Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

  • Regen BioPharma

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

  • Talk to industry experts

Trending Reports in Healthcare Market:

Sports Medicines Market- Advancements in 3D printed implants and high incidence of sports related injuries likely to impel the growth of the sports medicines market.

Cancer Diagnostics Market- Growing awareness about early detection of cancer coupled with rising number of cancer diagnostic center's estimated to boost the growth of cancer diagnostics market

Breast Imaging Market- Rising awareness for early diagnosis of breast cancer likely to boost the growth of breast imaging market

About us: Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi
Director, Market Insights
Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com
Phone no: +91 96545 76783
Web: https://growthplusreports.com/
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stem-cells-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-7-9-increasing-demand-for-regenerative-medicine-augment-the-market-growth-growth-plus-reports-301409446.html

SOURCE GRG Health

