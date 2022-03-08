Stem Holdings Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors

Stem Holdings, Inc., dba Driven by Stem

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) (the “Company” or “Stem”), a vertically integrated cannabis operator, today announced the appointment of Daryl Simon and Rajiv Rai to its Board of Directors effective March 4, 2022.



Daryl Simon is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and lifelong advocate for the arts and ‎education.‎ As an entrepreneur, Mrs. Simon has built brands and led businesses in various capacities, ‎including business development, marketing, and sales across international markets.‎

Prior to joining the Board, Mrs. Simon was an Advisory Board Member at Stem. ‎Previously, Mrs. Simon was a Director at The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., a global pioneer and ‎leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, and ‎India with best-in-class brands including Celestial Seasonings®, Earth’s Best®, Sensible ‎Portions®, Terra® Chips, Imagine®, JASON®, Avalon Organics®, and Alba Botanica®. At ‎Hain Celestial, Mrs. Simon was responsible for the Company’s international business ‎development and global expansion into Asia, including India, the Middle East, and Latin ‎America including Mexico. Today Hain Celestial Group is $2.7 billion in net sales, and ‎international sales represent approximately 40% of the Company’s business.‎ Prior to Hain Celestial, Mrs. Simon helped build international apparel companies, including ‎Cherokee Inc., Unique Clothing Company, Memphis Apparel, and the Haggar Clothing ‎Company.‎

Mrs. Simon’s passion for advocacy in education and arts includes working with the Stephen ‎Gaynor School, the Riverdale Country Day School, The Bowery Mission, the New York Rita ‎Hayworth Gala, VIA Art Fund, and the creator of FORK IT, an annual event and fundraiser ‎for the Alzheimer’s Association. Mrs. Simon lives in New York City with her husband, Irwin, ‎Chairman and CEO of Tilray, and their four children.‎

Rajiv Rai is currently the President of R3 Concepts Inc, Special Advisor to the Chairman at Rogers Communications, member of the Board of Directors of CONSTANTINE Enterprises Inc., and Co-Founder of the Board of Directors for the ONEXONE Foundation. Mr. Rai previously held the position of Managing Director for E.S. Rogers Enterprises, Vice President of Business Development at Keek, Inc., Founder and Vice President of Fastvice, Inc., and Director of Development at C.O.R.E Feature Animation. Mr. Rai is an executive with over 20 years of extensive experience in business development, revenue generation, partnership development, strategic management services, business processes assessment and advisory services.

Steve Hubbard, Interim CEO and CFO of Stem, commented, “Strengthening the Board of Directors with the experience and industry knowledge of Mrs. Simon and Mr. Rai is in the best interest of all of our shareholders. Mrs. Simon and Mr. Rai have joined our board at a pivotal time. Each has valuable experience to assist the Company as we continue to implement our refocused business strategy.”

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem is a multi-state, vertically integrated, cannabis company that, through its subsidiaries and its investments, is engaged in the cultivation, processing, packaging, distribution and branding of cannabis, hemp and their derivatives, including oils, edibles, concentrates. Additionally, the Company purchases, improves, leases, operates, and invests in properties for use in the production, distribution and sales of cannabis and cannabis-infused products licensed under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, California, and Massachusetts. As of December 31, 2021, Stem had ownership interests in 24 state issued cannabis licenses including nine (9) licenses for cannabis cultivation, three (3) licenses for cannabis processing, two (2) licenses for cannabis wholesale distribution, three (3) licenses for hemp production and seven (7) cannabis dispensary licenses.

