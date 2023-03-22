U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

STEMconnector Releases New Ebook on Bioindustrial Manufacturing

PR Newswire
·3 min read

A Free Resource for Students and Educators

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STEMconnector released its latest ebook, entitled Bioindustrial Manufacturing, Made in the USA, aimed at informing and inspiring more students to pursue pathways in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). Production of the ebook, which is focused on bioindustrial manufacturing career pathways, was funded by BioMADE.

Bioindustrial Manufacturing, Made in the USA explores the advanced bioindustrial manufacturing industry, including the manufacturing of bio-based products, bioprocessing, synthetic biology, biotechnology, and the benefits of micro-credentialing. Aimed at engaging middle school through post-secondary students and educators, Bioindustrial Manufacturing, Made in the USA was designed to educate, inform, and inspire the next-generation workforce to pursue STEM pathways in advanced bioindustrial manufacturing.

"The bioindustrial manufacturing sector is poised for significant growth in the coming decade," said Thomas Tubon, Chief Workforce Development Officer for BioMADE. "Through our work with our members and partners in education and industry, we are building awareness of the wide range of career opportunities in bioindustrial manufacturing across the country."

BioMADE support made it possible for STEMconnector to organize Innovation Workshops with bioindustrial manufacturers, educators, and other stakeholders to map the landscape for the Bioindustrial Manufacturing, Made in the USA project. Bioscience Core Skills Institute (BCSI), BioBuilder, Laney College, Twist Bioscience, Scientific Bioprocessing Inc., and UC Davis are featured in the ebook with articles on career discovery, learning pathways, and real stories from others who have successfully pursued STEM pathways to bioindustrial manufacturing.

"Bioindustrial manufacturing is growing rapidly in response to increasing innovations generated from the biotech sector, driving increased demand for a diverse STEM-skilled workforce," said Dr. Jo Webber, CEO of STEMconnector. "We are excited to be working with BioMADE to increase the awareness, exposure, and importance of bioindustrial manufacturing in the United States through workforce development programs and collaboration with our members and network partners."

Ebook readers can access many resources throughout the pages of Bioindustrial Manufacturing, Made in the USA, including different types of teacher programs, internships, apprenticeships, community, and university programs. The ebook is free to download. Search for bioindustrial manufacturing jobs and internships on https://atlasjobs.stemconnector.com/bioindustrial-manufacturing-careers.

About STEMconnector
At STEMconnector, we believe challenges are better solved collaboratively than independently. Our network of leaders from pioneering STEM organizations is committed to coming together and developing strategies that build, attract, and retain a sustainably diverse STEM workforce. Our AtlasJobs platform provides visibility into STEM career opportunities across the world and helps level the playing field by making STEM internships, jobs, mentorships, and scholarships easily accessible to all. Learn more at www.STEMconnector.com.

Acknowledgment
This material is based on research sponsored by the Air Force under agreement number FA8650-21-1-5028. The U.S. Government is authorized to reproduce and distribute reprints for Governmental purposes notwithstanding any copyright notation thereon. The views and conclusions contained herein are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies or endorsements either expressed or implied of the Air Force or the U.S. Government. This publication was made possible with the support of The Bioindustrial Manufacturing and Design Ecosystem (BioMADE); the content expressed herein is that of the authors and does not necessarily reflect that of BioMADE.

Contact STEMconnector | AtlasJobs:
Contact Kate Groves at Info@stemconnector.com

Press Inquiries:
Erika Siemasko
JMG Public Relations
erika@jmgpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stemconnector-releases-new-ebook-on-bioindustrial-manufacturing-301777995.html

SOURCE STEMconnector

