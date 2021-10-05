U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,345.72
    +45.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,314.67
    +311.75 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,433.83
    +178.35 (+1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.01
    +12.54 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.19
    +1.57 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.60
    -7.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.62
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4970
    +0.5790 (+0.52%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,267.46
    +2,022.06 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,262.71
    +45.34 (+3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

StemExpress Partners with the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to Provide COVID-19 Testing for the Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa

·4 min read

StemExpress to use utilize the Thermo Fisher Accula™ rapid PCR testing system to provide event attendees with accurate results in 30 minutes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- StemExpress is proud to announce that they will be the official COVID-19 testing provider for 2021's Meeting on the Mesa, a hybrid event bringing together great minds in the cell and gene biotech sphere. It has partnered with Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to comply with the newly implemented California state COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy regarding gatherings with 1,000 or more attendees. This partnership will allow the vital in-person networking aspect of the event to commence while protecting the health and safety of participants and attendees.

In-person networking commences at the 2021 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa with COVID-19 testing options provided by StemExpress.

As a leading global provider of human biospecimen products, StemExpress understands the incredible impact that Meeting on the Mesa has on the industry and has been a proud participant for many years. For over a decade, StemExpress has provided the cell and gene industry with vital research products and holds valued partnerships with many of this year's participants. As such, it understands the immense value that in-person networking provides and is excited to help bring this element back to the meeting safely and responsibly.

StemExpress has been a trusted provider of widescale COVID-19 testing solutions since early 2020 - providing testing for government agencies, public health departments, private sector organizations, and the public nationwide. For Meeting on the Mesa, StemExpress is offering convenient testing options for unvaccinated attendees and those traveling from outside of the country. Options will include take-home RT-PCR COVID Self-Testing Kits and on-site, rapid PCR testing for the duration of the event. The self-testing kit option allows attendees to test for COVID in the days leading up to the event for a seamless admission and the days following the event to confirm they haven't been exposed. The on-site rapid testing option utilizes the new Thermo Fisher Accula, offering in-person testing at the event with results in around 30 minutes. StemExpress is excited to bring these state-of-the-art COVID testing solutions to the frontlines of the Cell & Gene industry to allow for safe in-person connections.

The StemExpress partnership with Alliance for Regenerative Medicine seeks to empower the entire cell and gene industry with a long-awaited opportunity to return to traditional networking practices. It is well known that innovation doesn't exist in a vacuum - allowing great minds to come together is a sure way to spur scientific growth and advance cutting-edge research, giving hope for future cures.

Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa will take place October 12th, 2021, through October 14th, 2021, at Park Hyatt Aviara, 7100 Aviara Resort Drive Carlsbad, CA 92011. To learn more about the event, please visit MeetingOnTheMesa.com.

For more information about COVID testing solutions for businesses and events, visit https://www.stemexpress.com/covid-19-testing/.

About StemExpress:

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, StemExpress is a leading global biospecimen provider of human primary cells, stem cells, bone marrow, cord blood, peripheral blood, and disease-state products. Its products are used for research and development, clinical trials, and commercial production of cell and gene therapies by academic, biotech, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and contract research organizations (CRO's).

StemExpress has over a dozen global distribution partners and seven (7) brick-and-mortar cellular clinics in the United States, outfitted with GMP certified laboratories. StemExpress runs its own non-profit supporting STEM initiatives, college and high school internships, and women-led organizations. It is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is continuously expanding its network of healthcare partnerships, which currently includes over 50 hospitals in Europe and 3 US healthcare systems - encompassing 31 hospitals, 35 outpatient facilities, and over 200 individual practices and clinics.

StemExpress has been ranked by Inc. 500 as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S.

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine:

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is the leading international advocacy organization dedicated to realizing the promise of regenerative medicines and advanced therapies. ARM promotes legislative, regulatory, reimbursement and manufacturing initiatives to advance this innovative and transformative sector, which includes cell therapies, gene therapies and tissue-based therapies. Early products to market have demonstrated profound, durable and potentially curative benefits that are already helping thousands of patients worldwide, many of whom have no other viable treatment options. Hundreds of additional product candidates contribute to a robust pipeline of potentially life-changing regenerative medicines and advanced therapies. In its 12-year history, ARM has become the voice of the sector, representing the interests of 400+ members worldwide, including small and large companies, academic research institutions, major medical centers and patient groups. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

Media Contact: Anthony Tucker, atucker@steamexpress.com

StemExpress has been a trusted provider of widescale COVID-19 testing solutions since early 2020 - providing testing for government agencies, public health departments, private sector organizations, professional sports leagues and teams, and the public nationwide.
StemExpress has been a trusted provider of widescale COVID-19 testing solutions since early 2020 - providing testing for government agencies, public health departments, private sector organizations, professional sports leagues and teams, and the public nationwide.
Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa attendees will have the option to self-test prior to the event via the StemExpress COVID-19 RT-PCR Self-Test.
Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa attendees will have the option to self-test prior to the event via the StemExpress COVID-19 RT-PCR Self-Test.
StemExpress will provide Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa attendees with on-site rapid COVID testing through the use of the trusted ThermoFisher Accula&#x002122; PCR rapid testing solution. The ThermoFisher Accula&#x002122; provides highly accurate results in 30 minutes.
StemExpress will provide Cell Gene Meeting on the Mesa attendees with on-site rapid COVID testing through the use of the trusted ThermoFisher Accula™ PCR rapid testing solution. The ThermoFisher Accula™ provides highly accurate results in 30 minutes.
(PRNewsfoto/StemExpress)
(PRNewsfoto/StemExpress)
Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa will take place October 12th, 2021, through October 14th, 2021, at Park Hyatt Aviara, 7100 Aviara Resort Drive Carlsbad, CA 92011. To learn more about the event, please visit MeetingOnTheMesa.com.
Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa will take place October 12th, 2021, through October 14th, 2021, at Park Hyatt Aviara, 7100 Aviara Resort Drive Carlsbad, CA 92011. To learn more about the event, please visit MeetingOnTheMesa.com.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stemexpress-partners-with-the-alliance-for-regenerative-medicine-to-provide-covid-19-testing-for-the-cell-and-gene-meeting-on-the-mesa-301393417.html

SOURCE StemExpress

Recommended Stories

  • NanoViricides Leaps Forward in its Quest to Defeat COVID-19

    Photo by Louis Reed on Unsplash Since the coronavirus pandemic started, scientists have worked to develop a vaccine to inoculate the population and stop the spread of COVID-19. The good news is they succeeded in producing multiple vaccines — in the U.S. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) — that create antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 in humans to prevent infection. The bad news is that no vaccine is 100% effective, and breakthrough cases do happen, especial

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Despite the big run-up yesterday, there could be enough fuel to push this biotech stock even higher.

  • Dynavax Partners with DOD to Develop Adjuvanted Plague Vaccine

    Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company, has inked a deal with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) for $22 million over two and a half years to develop a recombinant plague vaccine adjuvanted with CpG 1018. Following the announcement, shares of the company rose 1.7% on Monday. As per the terms of the agreement, a Phase 2 clinical trial will be conducted by Dynavax, combining its CpG 1018 adjuvant with the DOD’s rF1V vaccine. The Phase 2 trial is likely to commence i

  • If You Got Moderna or J&J, Here's When Your Boosters May Come

    CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and spoke with show host Dr. Marc Siegel about COVID-vaccine booster shots and the possibility of people getting a second J&J shot, or even mixing vaccines and said "we anticipate we will have our next steps in our booster vaccination campaign for those people in a few short weeks." Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already H

  • Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine Loses Effectiveness Against Infection Over Time. What To Know.

    The efficacy of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine against infection dropped over the course of five months, but protection against hospitalizations remained consistent, according to a real-world study.

  • Could a New COVID Pill Crush Vaccine Sales?

    Merck (NYSE: MRK) and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics soon may bring a game-changing product to market. The companies last week announced positive results from a clinical trial testing their investigational pill to treat coronavirus. This is great news for the companies and for the general public.

  • Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

    At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine r

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Surged in September

    Here's what you need to know about three of the biggest biotech stock run-ups that happened in September. Leap Therapeutics stock shot higher in response to positive data for its cancer drug candidate, DKN-01.

  • Positive news on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments in the U.S. weighs against Russia’s latest record one-day death toll

    A flurry of positive medical news on the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 Tuesday was weighing against somber news from Russia, which recorded yet another record one-day death toll to cement its position as the European country with the highest number of fatalities.

  • Abbott is first health care company to keynote at CES

    Abbott clinches keynote at CES, marking the first time a health care company headlines the major tech conference.

  • Exclusive: Eli Lilly’s recalled emergency diabetes drug came from plant cited by FDA

    A recently recalled batch of Glucagon Emergency Kits, Eli Lilly and Co’s therapy for diabetic patients in crisis, was manufactured at an Indiana factory cited by U.S. health regulators this year for quality-control violations, including several involving that product, according to the company and a Reuters review of federal inspection records. The Indianapolis-based company on Sept. 24 issued a voluntary U.S. recall of one lot of the kits whose key ingredient is Glucagon, a drug used to treat dangerously low blood sugar in diabetes patients. The company issued a voluntary recall in Canada the following day.

  • Johnson & Johnson Sends Booster Data to FDA. Here’s What Comes Next.

    The announcement comes two weeks after the company presented the results of a randomized, controlled Phase 3 study showing that a booster dose offered 75% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 globally.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Where does natural immunity stand in fight over vaccine mandates?

    One argument against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates is that immunity from a previous coronavirus infection should count as an alternative to vaccination. What does the scientific evidence say about which offers better protection — natural immunity or vaccine immunity?

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Pfizer vaccine less effective after 6 months: study

    Data released on Monday (October 4) suggests that the effectiveness of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine drops by nearly half six months after the second dose.The data was published in the Lancet medical journal, and had previously been considered by U.S. health agencies deciding on the need for booster shots.But the data suggests the vaccine still remains 90% effective at preventing hospitalization and death, even against the Delta variant, for at least six months.Researchers from Pfizer and Kaiser studied the health records of over 3 million people over the span of eight months.The analysis suggested Pfizer's vaccine effectiveness against the Delta variant was 93% after the first month, plunging to 53% after four months.Against other variants, efficacy declined from 97% to 67%.Researchers say the drop in effectiveness is due to waning efficacy, rather than more contagious variants, and that the data suggests Delta isn't evading virus protection.Meanwhile, there was no data on the occupations of study participants, nor their adherence to mask-wearing guidelines, either of which could have affected their likelihood of virus exposure.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer booster shots for older adults and Americans at high-risk of getting infected.Scientists have called for more data on whether boosters should be recommended for all.

  • Pfizer vaccine's protection wanes over time, and not because of Delta, study says

    A new study confirms the dramatic erosion of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine's protection against breakthrough infections.

  • Fauci says legitimate claims to religious exemptions from vaccine mandates are scarce

    He says many people say they're basing their objections to vaccination against COVID-19 on religious grounds when their opposition is in reality philosophical.

  • VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. Releases Data on New Preclinical Mechanism of Action Regarding Potential Anti-Anxiety Activity

    VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTGN), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous systems (“CNS”) disorders, has released data regarding a new mechanism of action. The data was gathered from a preclinical tissue distribution study studying laboratory rats and evaluating a single intranasal administration of radiolabeled carbon-14 PH94B. According to the announc