Stemistry Announces Grand Opening of Downtown Phoenix Location, Mar. 26

·3 min read

16-Year-Old Time Magazine 'Kid of the Year' Nominee Expands One-of-a-Kind Concept

PHOENIX, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stemistry, a reimagined and reinvented flower store and coffee lab has announced the grand opening of its second location in Downtown Phoenix will be Sunday, March, 26. A ribbon cutting and celebratory event will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on that day.

The grand opening ribbon cutting event will feature samples from a variety of vendors sold at Stemistry and live music. In addition, Stemistry will offer its specialty rose latte at a discounted price and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the rose latte will be donated to Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team local a local nonprofit that supports lost dogs and cats.

The new Stemistry, in Heritage Square (618 E. Adams Street in Phoenix), will occupy the Teeter-Carriage house that dates back to 1899. The 700-square-foot space has been renovated and will serve unique menu items to honor the legacy of Heritage Square's original landowners. The Katherine Baird, a dirty chai with maple cold foam, Edward Haustgen, an Irish cream cold brew and Eliza Teeter latter, rose, lavender, hibiscus and coconut are a few of the new drinks.

"I am so excited to finally open the store in downtown Phoenix," said Dylan Capshaw, founder of Stemistry. "It's been a lot of work to get it open and we look forward to welcoming the community in and sharing our passion for coffee and flowers."

Stemistry offers affordable, pre-made bouquets crafted by professional florists and gives customers the option to design their own personalized arrangements using a unique build-your-own bouquet bar – picking out flowers, paying by the stem, then moving to an easy design table where free supplies are available to craft a floral masterpiece.

The Coffee Lab embraces the floral backbone of the shop by infusing flowers into different ingredients used to make the drinks like rose, lavender, sunflowers and more. In addition to coffee and tea drinks, Stemistry offers a food menu that includes breakfast and lunch sandwiches, pastries and desserts.

Capshaw is a 16-year-old entrepreneur and environmental activist. Prior to opening the first Stemistry in Scottsdale in 2022, he founded two non-profits – For the Frontline and Capshaw Wildlife. His work and dedication in these foundations led to international media attention including his nomination in Nickelodeon and Time Magazine's first ever Kid of The Year competition in 2020, where Capshaw was a finalist.

In addition to the in-store retail, Stemistry offers regular events throughout the year and changes its food and drink menu seasonally. The online shop gives guests the option to sign up for subscription boxes.

The Phoenix location will be open from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday. For more information on Stemistry visit www.stemistry.com

About Stemistry

Stemistry was started by 15-year-old Dylan Capshaw in 2022, combining his two passions: flowers & coffee. Stemistry reinvents how flowers are sold, offering affordable, pre-made bouquets and subscription boxes crafted by professional florists or enabling customers to design their own personalized bouquets by the stem, using a unique build-your-own bouquet bar. Stemistry's physical store is also the source for premium, ethically sourced coffee creations that turns java into delicious, edible art. The Stemistry experience is available online as a subscription service as well. Learn more about Stemistry at: www.Stemistry.com.

Contact: Claire Natale
Phone: 202.294.5999
Email: 346826@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stemistry-announces-grand-opening-of-downtown-phoenix-location-mar-26-301765041.html

SOURCE Stemistry

