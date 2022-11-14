Stemtech Announces Imminent Release Of Innovative AdvanceOffice Mobile App

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Stemtech Corporation ("Stemtech") (OTCQB:STEK), an innovative stemceutical™ company and the pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today announced that it will be releasing an enhanced version of their Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app.

Stemtech Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer John W. Meyer announced that "Stemtech continues to make advances in providing leading-edge technology for our Independent Business Partners (IBPs). On September 19th, 2022, we were excited to launch and go-live with our powerful Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app business tool as part of our commitment to provide the best tools for our independent sales field. This enhances our sales process and makes our IBP relationship management much more efficient. Allowing them to focus on doing what they do best."

Stemtech Vice President Global Performance, Sandra Kazickaite, who spearheaded the AdvanceOffice launch, says "Stemtech strives to offer innovation every day. While continuously extending our market coverage, we aim to provide the best tools available. ADVANCEOFFICE, our new mobile app, is one of the exciting things we offer to our IBP community. This is a tool that allows our IBPs to take their Stemtech business to another level and succeed by promoting the all-natural plant-based, anti-aging and longevity products, the extraordinary health and wellness business incoming earning opportunity - all from a mobile device!"

Sandra continued "in early December 2022 we will be adding critical new features to our AdvanceOffice mobile app. Our recent app development efforts have resulted in Stemtech being able to offer business analytic reports. These in app reports will provide our IBPs a snapshot view of key performance indicators of their business. Through an integration with the CRM software Back Office, we will shortly be able to conveniently display this vital business data within the app. Combining business reporting with the prospecting features of the mobile app are bound to drive powerful business building and communication-with-ease efforts."

