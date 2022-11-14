U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

Stemtech Announces Imminent Release Of Innovative AdvanceOffice Mobile App

Stemtech Corporation
·4 min read
Stemtech Corporation

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / Stemtech Corporation ("Stemtech") (OTCQB:STEK), an innovative stemceutical™ company and the pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today announced that it will be releasing an enhanced version of their Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app.

Stemtech Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer John W. Meyer announced that "Stemtech continues to make advances in providing leading-edge technology for our Independent Business Partners (IBPs). On September 19th, 2022, we were excited to launch and go-live with our powerful Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app business tool as part of our commitment to provide the best tools for our independent sales field. This enhances our sales process and makes our IBP relationship management much more efficient. Allowing them to focus on doing what they do best."

Stemtech Vice President Global Performance, Sandra Kazickaite, who spearheaded the AdvanceOffice launch, says "Stemtech strives to offer innovation every day. While continuously extending our market coverage, we aim to provide the best tools available. ADVANCEOFFICE, our new mobile app, is one of the exciting things we offer to our IBP community. This is a tool that allows our IBPs to take their Stemtech business to another level and succeed by promoting the all-natural plant-based, anti-aging and longevity products, the extraordinary health and wellness business incoming earning opportunity - all from a mobile device!"

Sandra continued "in early December 2022 we will be adding critical new features to our AdvanceOffice mobile app. Our recent app development efforts have resulted in Stemtech being able to offer business analytic reports. These in app reports will provide our IBPs a snapshot view of key performance indicators of their business. Through an integration with the CRM software Back Office, we will shortly be able to conveniently display this vital business data within the app. Combining business reporting with the prospecting features of the mobile app are bound to drive powerful business building and communication-with-ease efforts."

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 marked the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals, skincare and other products. In December, Stemtech will introduce a new skincare product at the Cancun Leadership Conference.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on August 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

www.Stemtech.com

Investor Contact:

Benjamin Muir
Pivot Relations
ben@pivotrelations.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725598/Stemtech-Announces-Imminent-Release-Of-Innovative-AdvanceOffice-Mobile-App

