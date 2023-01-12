U.S. markets closed

Stemtech Corporation Announces AdvanceOffice Business Analytics Mobile App Enhancement Release

Stemtech Corporation
·4 min read
Stemtech Corporation

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 /STEMTECH CORPORATION - (OTCQB:STEK) today announced the release of their newly enhanced AdvanceOffice mobile app.

Stemtech Vice President Global Performance, Sandra Kazickaite, says "I am excited to announce that Stemtech has put into production an enhanced version of our Mobile App, AdvanceOffice. Now in addition to the powerful features already in the app, we have added the ability to view In-app reports designed to provide our Independent Business Partners (IBPs) with a snapshot view of key performance indicators (KPI's) of their business. Through an integration with the Exigo CRM software Back Office, we are now able to conveniently display this vital business data within the app. Combining business analytics reporting with the prospecting features of the mobile app is bound to drive powerful business building and communication capabilities".

President and Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer, comments "Stemtech continues to advance technology to improve the ease and efficiency with which our IBPs may conduct their Stemtech business. Sandra with her team has implemented an exceptional communication tool which is being enthusiastically embraced by our IBPs. With the new enhanced version, IBPs have a more powerful tool literally in their hands to conduct their businesses according to their lifestyle desires and the freedom to so whenever, wherever they want".

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical™ company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne™ Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

www.Stemtech.com

Investor Relations:

Phone: 954-715-6000 ext 1040
Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735106/Stemtech-Corporation-Announces-AdvanceOffice-Business-Analytics-Mobile-App-Enhancement-Release

