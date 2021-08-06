STEMWerkz Certified for High Education Quality by Education Alliance Finland

Providing evidence on the impact of the app for learning science

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Education Alliance Finland (EAF) recently reviewed STEMWerkz, a science learning app for elementary-aged children, for how it supports learning and its education quality. In both areas, STEMWerkz was given high marks - EAF Certificate Review.



STEMWerkz can be played on any device, anywhere. Both iOS and Android apps are available for phones and tablets to enhance the learning experience on hand-held devices.

High Educational Quality Aspects of STEMWerkz



provides excellent pre-curated, interactive material

supports the individual learning progress of each learner

motivates learning and provides a vast range of content on curriculum-based subjects

is a great tool for independent, fun learning at home

Parents can get a free trial for their children here - Sign-Up.



EAF stated that "The activities (in STEMWerkz) enhance key learning skills such as: observing, recognizing, identifying, and predicting. The app shows high quality and polish and gamification elements are used in a meaningful way."



Independent Learning



STEMWerkz provides three modes for learning: Channel, Quests, and STEAMValley. EAF stated, "the user can freely explore the content…and learning is highly interactive. There's plenty of instructions and encouragement to move forward. In order to progress the user is required to acquire and use new information."



And EAF praised the flexibility in delivery of learning in these three modes, "Children can choose the topics and ways of what and how they want to learn based on their interests - either studying more casually with the STEAMValley game or choosing a topic that they need to practice from Quests or Channel.



"In STEMWerkz Channel, Quests and Valley, the progress is completely individual. The learner can make all the decisions independently and they can act and progress autonomously. This works well for home learning."



