Stents Market revenue to cross USD 11.4 billion by 2028, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Major players operating in the stents industry include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun, Boston Scientific, Terumo, and Elixir Medical Corporation.

The stents market value is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2028, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Surge in number of peripheral and coronary artery surgical procedures along with growing demand for minimally invasive techniques will propel market growth.

Rising geriatric population coupled with increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including gastrointestinal diseases are expected to fuel the market expansion. Gastrointestinal disorders are increasingly prevalent among the old age population as aging affects multiple functions of the gastrointestinal system such as digestion, motility, enzyme & hormone secretion, and absorption among others. Percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) are increasingly being utilized in the elderly population owing to advancement in stent technologies that reduced the need for prolonged dual antiplatelet agents in old age population.

Vascular stents accounted for USD 7,964.7 million in 2021. Vascular stents are commonly used to prevent vessel closures and later restenosis in the treatment of arterial stenosis in coronary arteries. Additionally, increasing number of patients suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) will foster the market demand.

Some major findings of the stents market report include:

Various technological advancements in coronary stents will boost the industry forecasts. Adoption of novel technology coupled with rising focus on enhancing the healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific region will influence the market statistics. Competitors focus on geographic expansion and development of patient-specific stent designs to strengthen their market position.

Metal stents segment is estimated to surpass USD 8,953 million by 2028. Metal stents are self-expanding scaffolding and are widely used in cardiology for maintaining coronary artery patency. Furthermore, metal stents successfully reduce the incidence of abrupt closure and restenosis thereby, reduces the chances of revascularization. Metal stents also possess various advantages over polymer stents as they do not occlude side branches because of mesh structure and tumor growth occurs less frequently. Moreover, the metal stents provide improved safety over angioplasty, intimal hyperplasia, and subsequent restenosis.

Balloon expandable stents segment accounted for 63.6% revenue share in 2021 is set to register a significant CAGR through 2028. The balloon expended stents are composed of thin cobalt structs that have closed cell design for tight scaffolding. Balloon expandable stents are used to prevent coronary restenosis after coronary angioplasty and treats restenosis in the iliac artery by opening the clogged arteries and restores blood flow. Furthermore, balloon expandable stents are rigid and support high radial outward force that enables to be placed with great precision.

China stents market is poised to show robust CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast timeframe. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease. Various key market players are focusing on novel product development and increasing adoption of novel technologically advance tools to achieve effective surgical outcomes and reduce the post-operative trauma will augment the regional industry revenue. Also increasing geriatric population and growing awareness for stents procedure will drive the business landscape.

Few market players operating in the stents industry include Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Terumo, Biosensors International Group, Biotronik, Elixir Medical Corporation and Meril Life Sciences.

