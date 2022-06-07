ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for stents, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help businesses develop growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding stent devices.

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stents: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02584392/?utm_source=GNW





An in-depth analysis of the global stents market includes historical data and market projection on sales by product type, application, and region.It describes different types of stents (bare metal, drug-eluting, bioabsorbable, and others) and their current and historical market revenues.



This report also categorizes the global stents market based on application (vascular and nonvascular).The vascular stents market is divided into coronary and peripheral vascular.



Peripheral vascular stents are segmented into peripheral lower extremity, carotid and intracranial and renal.Peripheral lower extremity is further segmented as iliac and other lower extremities.



The nonvascular stent market is divided into ureteral, gastrointestinal (colorectal, esophageal, duodenal), bile duct/pancreatic and tracheobronchial/pulmonary.



For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.



The scope of this report does not include endovascular graft/stent grafts indicated for aortic and other types of aneurysm treatment and for use in the treatment of free perforations or ruptures.



Report Includes:

- 33 data tables and 33 additional tables

- An up-to-date review of the global markets for stents and associated medical device technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Evaluation and forecast the global stents market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapeutic application, and geographic region

- Identification of promising new products (stents) and technologies which are still in development and assess the probability of their successful commercialization over the next few years

- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress of global stents marketplace

- Discussion of the regulatory structure for medical stents, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the medical devices industry

- Insight into recent industry structure, competitive landscape for major types of stents manufacturers, ongoing research activities and their clinical trials

- Key merger and acquisition deals, product approvals/launches, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the MedTech industry

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Biotronik SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Medtronic plc and Terumo Corp.



Summary:

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally of which coronary artery disease is the most common.Stents are a critical therapy option for coronary and peripheral vascular diseases.



Stents are mesh-like tubes of thin wire placed via a delivery catheter into the artery or vein to maintain the lumen.Stents work to restore blood flow to vessels of the heart (coronary) and body (peripheral) that are narrowed or blocked.



Stents have been used to treat coronary artery disease (CAD) for more than a decade. Initially limited to use in vascular systems, stents use later expanded to nonvascular systems such as urinary tracts, biliary tracts, pancreatic ducts, gastrointestinal tracts, etc.



From bare-metal stents (BMS) in the 1980s and drug-eluting stents (DES) in the 2000s, scientific innovations in stents have come a long way, turning stents into a multibillion-dollar market growing at steady rate.Some of the factors contributing to the growth in the stents market include an increasing trend in performing minimally invasive procedures, a rise in the number of cardiovascular and peripheral diseases and emergence of new products with proven clinical efficiency and efficacy.



Moreover, the number of stents used per procedure is increasing as more complex vascular artery disease cases are treated through stenting.Market participants are focusing on product developments to enhance patient experience, maximize product performance, efficiency, and indications to increase sales/revenue.



These product launches have expanded the addressable treatment population and helped to develop greater acceptance of stents as an alternative treatment option for complex arterial diseases, pushing the market forward.



Intense pricing pressures due to growing competition, a changing regulatory landscape and the availability of alternative treatments, coupled with a rise in research and development for those treatments, are some factors limiting or challenging market growth. The market is experiencing continuous price erosion in some product segments such as DES.



The global stents market is growing at a slow to moderate rate, with different devices on different swings.The peripheral vascular stents are on an upswing and are expected to see a high growth rate worldwide.



U.S., Europe, and Japan are among the largest regions in terms of stents market share as, together, they hold over REDACTED of the stents market. These markets are reaching a point of saturation, where opportunity is focusing not on market penetration but rather on the opportunity to replace or shift to the newest generation of stents technology.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02584392/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



