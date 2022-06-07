U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,102.00
    -18.50 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,771.00
    -141.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,533.50
    -71.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.60
    -10.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.97
    -0.53 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.40
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0686
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0380
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.53
    +0.74 (+2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2498
    -0.0031 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6560
    +0.7550 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,577.35
    -1,883.62 (-5.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.67
    -35.89 (-5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,605.22
    -3.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Stents: Technologies and Global Markets

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report aims to provide a comprehensive study of the global market for stents, both in terms of quantitative and qualitative data, to help businesses develop growth strategies, assess the market landscape, analyze their positions in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding stent devices.

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stents: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02584392/?utm_source=GNW


An in-depth analysis of the global stents market includes historical data and market projection on sales by product type, application, and region.It describes different types of stents (bare metal, drug-eluting, bioabsorbable, and others) and their current and historical market revenues.

This report also categorizes the global stents market based on application (vascular and nonvascular).The vascular stents market is divided into coronary and peripheral vascular.

Peripheral vascular stents are segmented into peripheral lower extremity, carotid and intracranial and renal.Peripheral lower extremity is further segmented as iliac and other lower extremities.

The nonvascular stent market is divided into ureteral, gastrointestinal (colorectal, esophageal, duodenal), bile duct/pancreatic and tracheobronchial/pulmonary.

For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market shares. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.

The scope of this report does not include endovascular graft/stent grafts indicated for aortic and other types of aneurysm treatment and for use in the treatment of free perforations or ruptures.

Report Includes:
- 33 data tables and 33 additional tables
- An up-to-date review of the global markets for stents and associated medical device technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Evaluation and forecast the global stents market size, forecasted growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, therapeutic application, and geographic region
- Identification of promising new products (stents) and technologies which are still in development and assess the probability of their successful commercialization over the next few years
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress of global stents marketplace
- Discussion of the regulatory structure for medical stents, pricing and reimbursement structure, marketed and pipeline products, and major developments influencing the medical devices industry
- Insight into recent industry structure, competitive landscape for major types of stents manufacturers, ongoing research activities and their clinical trials
- Key merger and acquisition deals, product approvals/launches, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within the MedTech industry
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, BD, Biotronik SE, Boston Scientific Corp., Cook Medical LLC, Medtronic plc and Terumo Corp.

Summary:
Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally of which coronary artery disease is the most common.Stents are a critical therapy option for coronary and peripheral vascular diseases.

Stents are mesh-like tubes of thin wire placed via a delivery catheter into the artery or vein to maintain the lumen.Stents work to restore blood flow to vessels of the heart (coronary) and body (peripheral) that are narrowed or blocked.

Stents have been used to treat coronary artery disease (CAD) for more than a decade. Initially limited to use in vascular systems, stents use later expanded to nonvascular systems such as urinary tracts, biliary tracts, pancreatic ducts, gastrointestinal tracts, etc.

From bare-metal stents (BMS) in the 1980s and drug-eluting stents (DES) in the 2000s, scientific innovations in stents have come a long way, turning stents into a multibillion-dollar market growing at steady rate.Some of the factors contributing to the growth in the stents market include an increasing trend in performing minimally invasive procedures, a rise in the number of cardiovascular and peripheral diseases and emergence of new products with proven clinical efficiency and efficacy.

Moreover, the number of stents used per procedure is increasing as more complex vascular artery disease cases are treated through stenting.Market participants are focusing on product developments to enhance patient experience, maximize product performance, efficiency, and indications to increase sales/revenue.

These product launches have expanded the addressable treatment population and helped to develop greater acceptance of stents as an alternative treatment option for complex arterial diseases, pushing the market forward.

Intense pricing pressures due to growing competition, a changing regulatory landscape and the availability of alternative treatments, coupled with a rise in research and development for those treatments, are some factors limiting or challenging market growth. The market is experiencing continuous price erosion in some product segments such as DES.

The global stents market is growing at a slow to moderate rate, with different devices on different swings.The peripheral vascular stents are on an upswing and are expected to see a high growth rate worldwide.

U.S., Europe, and Japan are among the largest regions in terms of stents market share as, together, they hold over REDACTED of the stents market. These markets are reaching a point of saturation, where opportunity is focusing not on market penetration but rather on the opportunity to replace or shift to the newest generation of stents technology.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02584392/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla: Musk’s Economy Warning Demands Attention, Says Morgan Stanley

    As if investors weren’t jittery enough about the state of the global economy, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has now further added to the heebie-jeebies. In an email to Tesla employees, Musk said the company will not only pause hiring but that it will have to let go of 10% of the workforce. If that wasn’t bad enough, Musk also said he had a “super bad feeling” regarding the economy. Should investors go into panic mode, then? Maybe not quite yet, although according to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, wit

  • Down More Than 40%: Insiders Call a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • Amazon rises after 20-for-1 stock split, Howard Schultz to stay with Starbucks until March 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the news surrounding several trending stocks, including Keurig Dr. Pepper's addition to the S&P 500, replacing Under Armour in the index.

  • Chinese stocks soaring despite regulatory crackdowns against tech industry

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impressive performance of several Chinese stocks amid regulatory scrutiny of the country's tech industry.

  • Here's the Next Stock-Split Stock to Buy After Amazon

    If you were hoping to buy shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) before the company's 20-for-1 stock split, you're too late. Of course, it's not too late to still invest in Amazon. Here's the next stock-split stock to buy after Amazon.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Is AMZN Primed to Become the Largest Single-Stock Option Trade?

    Amazon's 20-for-1 stock split was executed June 6, and the stock is trading higher as a result. Here's what option traders need to know.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Kohl’s enters 'exclusive' negotiations for potential sale

    The two businesses established a three-week exclusive negotiation period. Find out the details on the offer for the Menomonee Falls-based national retailer.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Rebounds: A Dead-Cat Bounce?

    Asset manager Cathie Wood's flagship, Ark Innovation ETF, has come back from its May 12 intraday low, though it remains down year to date.

  • Genius Ways to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million

    If you're ready to invest $200,000 (or something close to it) with the goal of turning it into $1 million, this article will help you understand your options and focus your investment strategy. If you're not sure what you should do, … Continue reading → The post How to Invest $200K and Turn It Into $1 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Treasury Yields Jump; 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Dow Jones futures were little changed after Monday's stock market action. The 10-year Treasury yield jumped back above 3%.

  • 10 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best passive income stocks to buy now. You can skip our analysis of these stocks and go directly to the 5 Best Passive Income Stocks to Buy Now. Tech and growth stocks have been taking a beating due to concerns related to rising inflation […]

  • Stocks Drop With US Futures in Risk-Off Mood: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell with U.S. futures Tuesday as central banks resolute on tightening policy fanned growth fears. The dollar advanced and bond yields stabilized.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key Indicators

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 With Serious Red Flags

    In short, Ford stock's 33% year-to-date drop offers an attractive buying opportunity for long-term investors. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has been struggling for a year now, after being the target of a short-seller. In 2021, Lordstown's number of outstanding shares already rose by 28 million, to 196.4 million.

  • How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year?

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Bitcoin Tumbles as Much as 7.1% to Drop Back Below $30,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell back below $30,000 to the lowest in a week as yet another attempt at upward momentum lost steam amid risk-off markets.Most Read from BloombergAmazon’s Stock Split Delivers More Than Bargained ForApple Unveils Biggest MacBook Air Redesign in Over a DecadeUS Probes Binance Over Token That Is Now World’s Fifth LargestMusk’s ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Won’t Get Him Out of Twitter DealInflation Is Poised to Ease According to These Three Key IndicatorsThe largest cryptocurrency fell