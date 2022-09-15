U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,956.00
    +8.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,204.00
    +55.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,163.75
    +21.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,850.00
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.49
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.40
    -4.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.58
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • Vix

    26.16
    -1.11 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2450
    +0.1520 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,094.47
    -337.86 (-1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.51
    -2.83 (-0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,922.58
    +103.96 (+0.37%)
     

STEP Energy Services Announces Client-Backed Tier Four Upgrade Program and Capital Spending Update. Re-Affirms Year-End 2022 Balance Sheet Target

STEP Energy Services Ltd.
·10 min read
STEP Energy Services Ltd.
STEP Energy Services Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (the “Company” or “STEP”) is pleased to announce a client-backed upgrade to our Canadian fracturing fleet as well as a capital budget and balance sheet update.

Tier Four Canadian Fracturing Fleet Upgrade Program

STEP announces that it has entered into a three-year services agreement with a leading intermediate E&P company (“Producer”) in Canada whereby STEP will refurbish 16 pumps with 2,500 horsepower (“HP”) Caterpillar Tier 4 Dynamic Gas Blending (DGB) engines at a cost of $26.8 million. The 40,000 HP upgrade has been secured by a $10 million prepayment commitment to STEP by the Producer and a three-year, first-right-of-use agreement.

Tier 4 DGB engines with dual-fuel (natural gas and diesel) technology offer up to 85% reduction in diesel fuel use, in addition to reducing nitrogen oxide and particulate matter emissions relative to diesel-powered Tier 2 engines. STEP’s experience has shown that over a 12-month period at high utilization, leading-edge Tier 4 DGB engines can save clients up to $10 million in fuel costs while adding enhanced reliability.

Pricing on the Tier 4 fracturing work is linked to commodity prices and includes cost inflation adjustment mechanisms, apportioning these risks between STEP and the Producer. This creates a formula that delivers both cost and availability certainty to the Producer, while generating returns that will be sufficient to meet STEP’s internal return thresholds. STEP anticipates refurbishments will occur at a rate of roughly two pumps per month over an eight-month period starting in October 2022 and ending in mid-Q2 2023. Given the staggered upgrade timing and the cycling in of other pumps held out for maintenance back-up, STEP does not anticipate any reductions to its effective fracturing capacity over this period. Importantly, the deployment of this technology does not represent additional capacity to a Canadian fracturing market that is viewed as roughly in balance from a supply-demand perspective.

STEP’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Steve Glanville, commented “STEP began operations in Western Canada as a technology leader committed to ESG principles. This upgrade program continues that legacy, combining all elements of STEP’s core values and uniquely aligning us with a leading E&P company. We’ve consistently said that the optimal working relationship between energy service and E&P companies is a partnership whereby both parties benefit from a close working arrangement that meets their own economic and ESG requirements. We believe that the Canadian energy industry’s ability to meaningfully participate in the world’s growing demand for energy will benefit from a model where risks and returns are shared by resource owners and key service providers. We are thrilled to put an arrangement like this in place.”

In addition to the Tier 4 DGB upgrade, STEP will retrofit certain other assets, including the upgrade of Tier 2 diesel-powered fracturing pumps to add the Company’s industry-leading Tier 2 dual-fuel kits. At the conclusion of the upgrade program, STEP will have 227,500 HP of dual-fuel capable fracturing equipment, representing approximately 46% of the Company’s total fracturing horsepower. STEP also operates 80,000 HP of Tier 4 conventional equipment in the U.S., bringing the total proportion of low emissions horsepower in STEP’s fleet to just over 60%.

Capital Spending and Balance Sheet Update

STEP’s Board of Directors has approved an increase to the Company’s 2022 capital program to $87.5 million. The increased budget reflects the Tier 4 DGB announcement as well as the cash component of the recently announced transaction of acquired coiled tubing assets in the U.S.

STEP expects a cash outlay of $75 million within calendar 2022, offset in part by the receipt of the $10 million prepayment which will be received in increments based on agreed completion milestones. The remaining balance will fall into 2023.

STEP remains on track to exit 2022 with a Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 1.0x. The Company will continue to focus on debt repayment but will invest opportunistically where returns can be justified. The global community of energy investors is increasingly relying on free cash flow generation to value companies and STEP believes that this fleet upgrade combined with the recent acquisition of deep coil assets and field professionals will strengthen that free cash flow profile going forward.

Corporate Presentation

STEP has updated its Corporate Presentation in line with this announcement. The presentation can be found on the Company’s website.

Non-IFRS Measures

This press release includes terms and performance measures commonly used in the oilfield services industry that are not defined under IFRS. The terms presented are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures have no standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The non-IFRS measure should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly financial statements and annual financial statements and the accompanying notes thereto.

“Adjusted EBITDA” is a financial measure not presented in accordance with IFRS and is equal to net (loss) income before finance costs, depreciation and amortization, (gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, current and deferred income tax provisions and recoveries, equity and cash settled share-based compensation, transaction costs, foreign exchange forward contract (gain) loss, foreign exchange (gain) loss, and impairment losses. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because it is widely used by the investment community as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s normal course business activities prior to considering how the activities are financed and the results are taxed. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate operating and segment performance, because management believes it provides better comparability between periods. “Net debt” is equal to loans and borrowings before deferred financing charges less cash and cash equivalents. Adjusted Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio is a non-IFRS ratio and is calculated as Net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

Reconciliations of the non-IFRS financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to the IFRS financial measure of net income (loss), and the composition of Net debt can be found in STEP’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter 2022 dated as of June 30, 2022 (under “Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios”) which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and incorporated herein by reference.

Forward-Looking Information & Statements and Future Oriented Financial Information and Financial Outlooks

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These statements relate to the expectations of management about future events, results of operations and the Company’s future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipates”, “expects”, “expected”, “opportunity”, “may”, “should”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. While STEP believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this press release are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and may prove to be incorrect and should not be unduly relied upon.

In particular, but without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: potential reductions to diesel fuel use (and related cost savings) using Tier 4 DGB engines, expected rate and duration of the Tier 4 DGB engine refurbishment process, anticipated effect on the Company’s effective fracturing capacity, anticipated receipt of prepayment amounts, anticipated STEP fleet capacity, and the cost to refurbish equipment.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of STEP including, without limitation: the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; the effect of inflation on the cost of goods and equipment; the ability of suppliers to complete the Tier 4 DBG upgrade process; the fulfilment of the Producer’s obligations under its contract with the Company; STEP’s ability to utilize its equipment; STEP’s ability to collect on trade and other receivables; STEP’s ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost effective manner; levels of deployable equipment in the marketplace; future capital expenditures to be made by STEP; future funding sources for STEP’s capital program; STEP’s future debt levels; and the availability of unused credit capacity on STEP’s credit lines. STEP believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove correct.

This press also release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about STEP’s expected cash outlay, Net debt, Adjusted EBITDA, and Net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. The actual results of operations of STEP and the resulting financial results will likely vary from the amounts set forth in this press release and such variation may be material. STEP and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments as of the date hereof; however, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.

The forward-looking information and FOFI contained in this press release speak only as of the date of the document, and none of STEP or its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. Actual results could also differ materially from those anticipated in these forward‐looking statements and FOFI due to the risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in STEP’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 dated March 16, 2022 and under the heading “Risk Factors and Risk Management” in STEP’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the second quarter 2022 dated as of June 30, 2022.

About STEP

STEP is an energy service company providing deep capacity coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing services to operators in North America. In Canada, STEP delivers coiled tubing and fracturing services in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. In the U.S., STEP provides coiled tubing and fracturing services in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale Play in Texas along with coiled tubing services in the Bakken Shale Play in North Dakota and the Uinta-Piceance and Niobrara-DJ Basin in Utah and Colorado, respectively. STEP delivers the expertise – the people, the equipment, and the knowledge – required to improve operational efficiencies and productivity in extended reach wellbore designs. At the heart of STEP’s strategy is the company’s commitment to the execution of safe projects, its dedication to its team of field professionals and ultimately to providing oil and gas producers an Exceptional Client Experience.

For more information please contact:

Steve Glanville
President & Chief Operating Officer

Klaas Deemter
Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 403-457-1772

Telephone: 403-457-1772

Email: investor_relations@step-es.com
Web: www.stepenergyservices.com

        


Recommended Stories

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • The New AT&T: A Cheap, Pure Telecom Company

    The company has divested all of its media businesses and is now focused on telecommunication

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • This is How Much Money You Should Have at Your Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Flopped Again Today

    A bearish update on the social media giant from a top investment bank kept a damper on investor sentiment.

  • Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It?

    My children have inherited $5 million of stock from their father (whose estate has not yet been dispersed after 11 months) leaving them with a 30% or so loss of value over which they have had no control. Is there … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Kids Inherited $5 Million. How Should They Handle It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) most popular amongst individual investors who own 58% of the shares, institutions hold 23%

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SPPI ), it is important to...

  • QuantumScape Stock: What You Need to Know Before You Buy

    QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) has gotten a lot of attention from investors lately. And for good reason, since the battery start-up's technology could prove revolutionary. But it could also be a flop. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the company, its prospects, and a few things investors need to consider before buying shares.

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.