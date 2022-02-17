U.S. markets closed

STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Results and Conference Call

STEP Energy Services Ltd.
·2 min read
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) intends to release its 2021 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 after markets close.

Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to STEP’s website and SEDAR after the press release is disseminated.

STEP will host a conference call on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. MT to discuss the results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 and outlook on 2022.

To listen to the webcast of the conference call, please click on the following URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=0B3781D6-6331-4877-B551-DCBBA238C06D

You can also visit the Investors section of our website at www.stepenergyservices.com and click on “Reports, Presentations & Key Dates”.

To participate in the Q&A session, please call the conference call operator at: 1-888-440-2078 (toll free) for North American Participants or 1-438-803-0565 for International Participants (outside of North America) 15 minutes prior to the call’s start time and ask for “STEP Energy Services Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call”.

The conference call will be archived on STEP’s website at www.stepenergyservices.com/investors.

ABOUT STEP

STEP is an energy service company providing deep capacity coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing services to operators in North America. STEP delivers coiled tubing and fracturing services in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. In the U.S., STEP provides coiled tubing and fracturing services in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale Play in Texas along with coiled tubing services in the Bakken Shale Play in North Dakota and the Uinta-Piceance and Niobrara-DJ Basin in Utah and Colorado, respectively. STEP delivers the expertise – the people, the equipment, and the knowledge – required to improve operational efficiencies and productivity in extended reach wellbore designs. At the heart of STEP’s strategy is the company’s commitment to the execution of safe projects, its dedication to its team of field professionals and ultimately to providing oil and gas producers an Exceptional Client Experience.

For more information please contact:

Regan Davis
Chief Executive Officer

Klaas Deemter
Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 403-457-1772

Web: www.stepenergyservices.com

Telephone: 587-390-0761


