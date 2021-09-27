STEP Energy Services Ltd. Announces Changes to Executive Leadership Team

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (“STEP”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Klaas Deemter as STEP’s Senior Vice President Finance (“SVP Finance”) effective October 12, 2021. As STEP’s SVP Finance, Mr. Deemter will work with STEP’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Kelly, on a leadership transition plan that will see Mr. Deemter assume initial responsibility for strategic initiatives with a plan to succeed Mr. Kelly as STEP’s Chief Financial Officer upon the release of STEP’s third quarter 2021 financial statements. With the appointment of Mr. Deemter to the CFO role, Mr. Kelly, who’s retirement was announced in June, will assist STEP in an advisory capacity through the fourth quarter to allow for an orderly transition period.



Mr. Deemter comes to STEP with significant financial experience after holding progressively senior roles with Trican Well Service Ltd., recently serving as interim CFO. Mr. Deemter has a Bachelor of Management from the University of Lethbridge and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta.

Regan Davis, STEP’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “I am pleased to welcome Klaas to the STEP team and am looking forward to putting his broad finance experience and passion for the oilfield services sector to work as we continue to uphold our promise to deliver an exceptional client experience. I would also like to personally thank Mr. Kelly for his dedication to STEP and wish him well in his future endeavours.”



ABOUT STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company that provides stand-alone and fully integrated fracturing, coiled tubing and wireline solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

Founded in 2011 as a specialized deep capacity coiled tubing company, STEP now provides an integrated solution for deep capacity coiled tubing and fracturing services to exploration and production (“E&P”) companies in Canada and the United States. Our Canadian services are focused in the WCSB, while in the U.S., our services are focused in the Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas, the Uinta-Piceance, and Niobrara-DJ basins in Colorado and the Bakken in North Dakota.

