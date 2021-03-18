U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.50
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,100.00
    +83.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,186.00
    -15.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,332.50
    -1.90 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.04
    -0.56 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,748.90
    +21.80 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.52 (+1.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1967
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • Vix

    19.23
    -0.56 (-2.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3947
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8270
    -0.0280 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,779.02
    +2,963.33 (+5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.13
    +58.99 (+5.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,402.46
    +488.13 (+1.63%)
     

STEP Energy Services Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEP Energy Services Ltd.
·35 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEP Energy Services Ltd. (the “Company” or “STEP”) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The following press release should be read in conjunction with the management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the “Financial Statements”). Readers should also refer to the “Forward-looking information & statements” legal advisory and the section regarding “Non-IFRS Measures” at the end of this press release. All financial amounts and measures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information about STEP is available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com, including the Company’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020 dated March 17, 2021 (the “AIF”).

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

FINANCIAL

($000s except percentages and
per share amounts)

Three months ended

Years ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

2018

Consolidated revenue

$

71,568

$

126,507

$

62,363

$

368,945

$

668,297

$

781,763

Net loss

$

(17,045

)

$

(24,411

)

$

(9,762

)

$

(119,358

)

$

(143,883

)

$

(39,304

)

Per share-basic

$

(0.25

)

$

(0.37

)

$

(0.14

)

$

(1.77

)

$

(2.16

)

$

(0.60

)

Per share-diluted

$

(0.25

)

$

(0.37

)

$

(0.15

)

$

(1.77

)

$

(2.16

)

$

(0.60

)

Weighted average shares – basic

67,588,137

66,850,775

67,514,015

67,321,951

66,763,210

65,033,085

Weighted average shares – diluted

67,588,137

66,850,775

66,523,901

67,321,951

66,763,210

65,033,085

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

2,447

$

9,165

$

9,098

$

30,881

$

78,809

$

117,637

Adjusted EBITDA % (1)

3

%

7

%

15

%

8

%

12

%

15

%


(1)

See Non-IFRS Measures. “Adjusted EBITDA” is a financial measure not presented in accordance with IFRS and is equal to net (loss) income after finance costs, depreciation and amortization, loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment, current and deferred income tax provisions and recoveries, share-based compensation, transaction costs, foreign exchange forward contract (gain) loss, foreign exchange (gain) loss, and impairment losses. “Adjusted EBITDA %” is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.


($000s except shares and per share amounts)

As at December 31,

2020

2019

2018

Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,266

$

7,267

$

364

Working capital (including cash and cash equivalents) (2)

$

42,867

$

72,156

$

67,158

Total assets

$

479,859

$

686,039

$

887,908

Total long-term financial liabilities (2)

$

214,848

$

247,481

$

260,451

Net debt (2)

$

208,735

$

232,552

$

254,210

Shares outstanding

67,713,824

66,942,830

66,682,319


(2)

See Non-IFRS Measures. “Working capital”, “Total long-term financial liabilities” and “Net debt” are financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS. “Working capital” is equal to total current assets less total current liabilities. “Total long-term financial liabilities” is comprised of Loans and borrowings, Long-term lease obligations and Other liabilities. “Net debt” is equal to loans and borrowings before deferred financing charges less cash and cash equivalents.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – 2020 ANNUAL

  • Consolidated revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 of $368.9 million decreased by 45% from $668.3 million in the prior year.

  • Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $119.4 million compared to a net loss of $143.9 million in 2019.

  • For the year ended December 31, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $30.9 million or 8% of revenue compared to $78.8 million or 12% of revenue in the year prior.

  • STEP recorded bad debt expense of $3.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

  • Severance of $3.9 million was recorded during the year ended December 31, 2020.

  • During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company received $11.7 million in the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”) program and $0.03 million in grants under the Canadian Emergency Rent Subsidy (“CERS”) program. The grants were recorded as a reduction to wage and rent expenses, respectively.

  • STEP continues to make significant progress on debt reduction. For the year, the Company made net repayments on loans and borrowings of $30.4 million. The Company’s December 31, 2020 Net Debt position was $208.7 million.

  • On August 13, 2020, STEP entered into a Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement with its syndicate of lenders which includes a Canadian $215.0 million term facility, a Canadian $30.0 million revolving facility, a Canadian $10.0 million operating facility, and a U.S. $15.0 million operating facility, as amended November 3, 2020, and March 17, 2021 (the “Credit Facilities”).

  • STEP was compliant with all covenants in the Credit Facilities as at December 31, 2020.

  • During late first and early second quarter of 2020, STEP took immediate steps to resize the Company’s structure in anticipation of the expected decline in activity caused by worldwide measures implemented to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. This included reductions in the Company’s manned equipment, capital expenditures, wage and headcount reductions.

  • During the second quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge with respect to property and equipment in its U.S. fracturing cash generating unit (“CGU”) of $13.1 million. During the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge with respect to property and equipment in its Canadian fracturing CGU of $58.8 million. No additional impairments were recorded at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge with respect to goodwill and intangibles of $113.5 million in its U.S. fracturing CGU.

  • During third and fourth quarter, as STEP’s clients cautiously restarted some work programs, STEP scaled up its manned equipment to match the recovery of activity.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER 2020 COMPARED TO FOURTH QUARTER 2019

  • Quarterly consolidated revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $71.6 million compared to $126.5 million in the same quarter of 2019. A decrease of 43% year over year.

  • Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $17.0 million compared to net loss of $24.4 million the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million (or 3% of revenue) in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $9.2 million (or 7% of revenue) in the same quarter of 2019.

  • To prepare for an anticipated busy first quarter 2021 in Canada and the U.S, STEP spent approximately $2.5 on remobilization costs during the quarter.

  • During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company received $4.1 million from the CEWS program and $0.03 million in grants under the CERS program. The grants were recorded as a reduction to wage and rent expenses, respectively. The Company also paid an additional $0.1 million in severance payments.

  • No impairments were recorded in fourth quarter 2020. An impairment of $13.7 million was recorded in fourth quarter 2019, related to assets held for sale.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER 2020 SEQUENTIAL

  • Quarterly consolidated revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $71.6 million increased from $62.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. An increase of 15% from third to fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $17.0 million compared to net loss of $9.8 million during the third quarter of 2020. The net loss for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to third quarter 2020 increased due to significant pricing pressure in the U.S., remobilizing costs to prepare for first quarter 2021 in both countries and the reduction in large pad work in the quarter in Canada as major client programs wound down late in the third quarter or early fourth quarter. The U.S. increased revenue and decreased its loss in fourth quarter; however, operating results reflect the ongoing significant pricing pressures in both fracturing and coiled tubing. With the expectation of increasing activity in Q1 2021, STEP undertook to remobilize fracturing and coiled tubing equipment in both Canada and the U.S. incurring $2.5 million in remobilization costs.

  • Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million (or 3% of revenue) in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $9.1 million (or 15% of revenue) during the third quarter of 2020.

INDUSTRY CONDITIONS & OUTLOOK

Early signs of a global economic recovery are now evident with the roll out of COVID-19 vaccination programs, and various government stimulus programs. These measures are expected to support recovering energy demand which has been reflected in the recovering price for oil and natural gas. Industry watchers continue to monitor the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (“OPEC”) along with certain non-OPEC nations (“OPEC+”) production discipline as well as the discipline of U.S. shale producers to assess the supply response to the recovering global energy demand. With the improved outlook for demand for services, STEP has reactivated equipment to meet client awarded work programs for 2021.

Various industry forecasts are predicting improvements in activity for 2021 compared to 2020. From October 2, 2020, to March 5, 2021 rig count has recovered 52% in U.S. and 88% in Canada. Crude oil spot pricing has averaged $56 U.S./barrel for the first 60 days of 2021 with a high of $63 and there is continued strength in natural gas prices (March 5, 2021 AECO spot was $2.85 CAD/million British thermal units “mmbtu”). STEP has reactivated equipment in both Canada and the U.S. to support the 2021 tender awards and a higher expected level of activity.

Factors that are expected to increase demand for crude oil and support stable prices for crude oil include continued adherence to voluntary OPEC+ production cuts and ongoing capital discipline from U.S. shale producers in light of higher commodity prices. Natural gas prices have strengthened over the last year with the decline in associated gas production driven by the marked decrease in oil directed drilling and the continued demand growth for the commodity. Continued strength of oil and natural gas prices are expected to improve demand for STEP services. However, producers are expected to continue to operate within cashflows with an emphasis on paying down debt and/or returning capital to investors which could limit additional demand for STEP’s services.

A return to more stable demand and supply for crude oil will partially depend upon actions taken by health and government authorities and individual responses to these measures, as we deal with COVID‐19 (see below). Factors that could add to industry uncertainty include any erosion of OPEC+ cohesion and compliance with production cuts, a new U.S. administration that has already cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline and issued an executive order that halted new oil and gas leases on federal land and water, and the potential for the reversal of Iran sanctions and resulting production increases.

With the marked decline in activity during 2020, the North American pressure pumping industry sought to rebalance supply and demand by de-activating as much as 45% of the equipment that was operating in the first quarter of 2020. Some industry watchers have indicated that as much as 40% of this capacity may have been permanently retired which may accelerate the rebalancing of completion equipment capacity in Canada and the U.S. With less overall equipment capacity available to service any demand recovery, service providers may be in a position to capture price recovery earlier as activity levels begin to increase.

Q1 2021

STEP’s Canadian operations have enjoyed a strong level of activity thus far in the first quarter of 2021. Client programs, underpinned by a strengthening commodity outlook, are expected to expand relative to 2020. Our clients continue to value STEP’s strong execution and dual - fuel fleet capabilities that improve program efficiencies while supporting ESG programs. As in other years, weather has impacted first quarter activity. A severe cold snap mid quarter slowed operations for seven to ten days.

U.S. operations have recently been hampered by unprecedented cold weather that was experienced in the Company’s areas of operations. Activity is slowly recovering; however, the impact of this disruption will negatively impact our expected operating results for the first quarter. With the recovery in commodity prices, the industry has been actively engaged in price recovery discussions with customers and STEP is participating in these discussions. STEP is encouraged by the declarations made by a number of large industry participants who have indicated they will forgo additional equipment remobilization in an effort to support a rebalancing of the market and price recovery to sustainable levels for service providers.

CAPITAL

The Company’s amended 2020 capital program was $17.5 million, all of which was directed to maintenance capital. Spending on the 2020 capital program was on budget as the Company incurred $16.1 million of capital costs in the year and carried forward $1.4 million to 2021.

STEP’s Board of Directors has approved a 2021 capital program of $33.7 million based on expected work activity. The approved capital program is comprised of $28.8 million maintenance capital and $4.9 million of optimization capital. The program is roughly split evenly between Canada and the U.S.

STEP will continue to evaluate and manage its manned equipment fleet and capital program based on market demand for STEP’s services.

SUBSEQUENT EVENT

On August 13, 2020, STEP entered into the Credit Facilities, which includes a Canadian $215.0 million term facility, a Canadian $30 million revolving facility, a Canadian $10 million operating facility and a $15 million U.S. operating facility. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, STEP requested and was granted the following changes to the covenants on March 17, 2021:

  • For the fourth quarter of 2021 the covenants have been amended as follows:

  • Minimum EBITDA for first quarter 2021 was changed to $10.0 million, second quarter 2021 was changed to nil and third quarter 2021 remained at $6.9 million.

    • Funded Debt to EBITDA covenant will be no greater than 4.5:1, and

    • Funded Debt to Tangible Net Worth covenant and the Minimum EBITDA covenant will be waived.

  • The negative covenant for capital expenditures will be increased to $33.7 million.

COVID-19

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly reduced economic activity in North America and the world causing a sudden and significant drop in demand for crude oil and natural gas, negatively impacting STEP’s clients’ cash flow and activity and STEP’s results.

Crude oil and natural gas prices have improved from the historic lows observed earlier in 2020. Price support from future demand has improved but remains uncertain as countries experience varying degrees of virus outbreak and newly emerging virus variants continue to hamper efforts to re-open local economies and international borders. The effect of low crude oil and natural gas prices have had, and should they continue, will likely continue to have a negative effect on STEP’s clients’ operational results and cashflow. This could impact level of capital investment by clients and potentially the demand for STEP services.

Currently, the duration and full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unknown. Vaccination programs are at various stages of deployment around the world but are generally in the early stages. The length of time it will take to complete the mass rollouts of vaccines is not known but is generally expected to take until the later part of 2021 with some programs extending into 2022. The effectiveness of the vaccines against new virus variants has not been finally determined and may affect the overall effectiveness of the vaccination campaigns.

CANADIAN OPERATIONS REVIEW

STEP has a fleet of 16 coiled tubing units in the WCSB. The Company’s coiled tubing units were designed to service the deepest wells in the WCSB. STEP’s fracturing business primarily focuses on the deeper, more technically challenging plays in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. STEP has 282,500 horsepower (“HP”), of which 15,000 HP will require capital for refurbishment. Approximately 132,500 HP of the available HP has dual - fuel capabilities. The Company deploys or idles coiled tubing units or fracturing horsepower as dictated by the market’s ability to support targeted utilization and economic returns.

($000’s except per day, days, units, proppant pumped and HP)

Three months ended

Years ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Revenue:

Fracturing

$

28,191

$

50,215

$

29,425

$

144,564

$

251,544

Coiled tubing

12,782

22,285

15,424

63,896

103,120

40,973

72,500

44,849

208,460

354,664

Expenses:

Operating expenses

44,705

75,546

36,443

204,583

333,127

Selling, general and administrative

851

1,718

1,306

5,116

8,955

Results from operating activities

$

(4,583

)

$

(4,764

)

$

7,100

$

(1,239

)

$

12,582

Add non-cash items:

Depreciation

9,777

13,659

9,770

45,012

50,716

Share-based compensation

348

506

318

818

1,915

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

5,542

$

9,401

$

17,188

$

44,591

$

65,213

Adjusted EBITDA % (1)

14

%

13

%

38

%

21

%

18

%

Sales mix (% of segment revenue)

Fracturing

69

%

69

%

66

%

69

%

71

%

Coiled tubing

31

%

31

%

34

%

31

%

29

%

Fracturing services

Fracturing revenue per operating day(1)

$

204,283

$

145,551

$

186,234

$

205,347

$

185,368

Number of fracturing operating days (2)

138

345

158

704

1,357

Proppant pumped (tonnes)

134,000

183,000

251,000

776,000

858,000

Stages completed

1,640

4,064

1,703

8,000

13,424

Horsepower (“HP”)

Active pumping HP, end of period

150,000

225,000

150,000

150,000

225,000

Idle pumping HP, end of period

132,500

57,500

132,500

132,500

57,500

Total pumping HP, end of period (3)

282,500

282,500

282,500

282,500

282,500

Coiled tubing services

Coiled tubing revenue per operating day(1)

$

46,480

$

39,583

$

48,351

$

46,538

$

48,187

Number of coiled tubing operating days (2)

275

563

319

1,373

2,140

Active coiled tubing units, end of period

5

9

5

5

9

Idle coiled tubing units, end of period

11

7

11

11

7

Total coiled tubing units, end of period

16

16

16

16

16


(1)

See Non-IFRS Measures.

(2)

An operating day is defined as any coiled tubing and fracturing work that is performed in a 24-hour period, exclusive of support equipment.

(3)

Represents total owned HP in Canada, of which 150,000 HP is currently deployed and 15,000 of the remainder requires certain refurbishment.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FULL YEAR

For the year ended December 31, 2020, fracturing operating days were 704 compared to 1,357 operating days for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decline of 48%. STEP’s coiled tubing units had 1,373 operating days during 2020 compared to 2,140 operating days during 2019, a decline of 36%. During the first quarter of 2020, STEP deployed six fracturing spreads and 10 coiled tubing units. In response to deteriorating economic conditions and reducing client activity, STEP resized its available equipment to one fracturing spread and five coiled tubing units, during second quarter 2020. As activity picked up in third quarter, two additional fracturing spreads were activated. During fourth quarter, STEP continued to run three fracturing spreads and five coiled tubing units. This compares to 2019 where STEP ran six fracturing spreads and 9 coiled tubing units for the full year. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020, was $208.5 million as compared to $354.7 million in the same period of prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $44.6 million or 21% of revenue versus $65.2 million or 18% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019.

As discussed previously, STEP was able to access the federal government’s CEWS program and its Canadian operations received $10.7 million for the full year 2020. STEP also incurred $3.2 million in severance for the full year 2020. Revenue decreased by 41% and Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $20.6 million or 31% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin percentages were maintained in 2020 as a result of STEP’s aggressive reduction in manned equipment and staffing levels, the benefits received under the CEWS program and STEP’s sustained focus on cost controls.

The actions taken earlier in the year to manage the unprecedented negative economic and market conditions continued throughout the balance of 2020. Adjustments to cost saving measures were made when STEP had visibility to improving activity. During 2020, wages were reduced by up to 20% including a temporary one day per week furlough which was suspended at the end of the third quarter 2020. The remaining 10% reduction in wages was restored at the beginning of 2021. Field employees were recalled when the Company had visibility to sustained work. STEP also undertook to retain its most senior field staff to provide the ability to scale up operations. All discretionary expenses such as travel, bonuses and meals and entertainment were significantly reduced or eliminated.

During the month of December 2020, STEP incurred $1.8 million in additional costs to remobilize a fourth fracturing spread and two additional coil units to be utilized in 2021. The costs included maintenance on the equipment and additional wages as field employees were rehired and trained in anticipation of an active Q1 2021.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $41.0 million compared to $72.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2020 was $5.5 million or 14% of revenue versus $9.4 million or 13% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fracturing operating days decreased from 345 during fourth quarter 2019 to 138 during fourth quarter 2020. Coiled tubing operating days decreased from 563 during fourth quarter 2019 to 275 during fourth quarter 2020. The Company received the benefit of $3.8 million in CEWS and incurred severance of $0.1 million. The maintenance of margin percentages with a 44% decrease in revenue was achieved by maintaining higher utilization percentages with less equipment, the benefits received under the CEWS program and a sustained focus on cost savings.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SEQUENTIAL QUARTER

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $41.0 million decreased 9% from $44.8 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2020 due to an overall decrease in utilization with the completion of large customer programs that support high levels of utilization and efficiency. With the completion of these programs, STEP worked for a larger group of customers on shorter duration programs which hampered utilization and exposed the company to more aggressive market pricing as the overall level of service demand dropped at the end of the year. The reduction was partially offset by an increase in Company supplied proppant and chemical resulting in higher revenue generated per day. Despite the increase in Company supplied proppant, margins were impacted by lower total proppant pumped, competitive pressures, and increased Company supplied fuel in the quarter. Margins were further impacted by the preparation for Q1 remobilization as higher repairs and maintenance and payroll costs were incurred as parked units were brought back into service and new hires were trained. The Company also incurred additional payroll costs as the one-day furlough was discontinued in the fourth quarter to accommodate market conditions. Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2020 was $5.5 million or 14% of revenue versus $17.2 million or 38% of revenue during the quarter ended September 30, 2020. There was a decrease of 20 operating days for fracturing and a decrease of 44 operating days for coiled tubing for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and the three months ended December 31, 2020. The Company received the benefit of $3.8 million in fourth quarter 2020 and $4.1 million in third quarter 2020 from the CEWS program.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • The Company staffed three fracturing spreads with active horsepower of 150,000 and five coiled tubing units in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • STEP capitalizes fluid ends when their estimated useful life exceeds 12 months. Fluid ends are capitalized in Canada based on a review of usage history. However, had the Company expensed fluid ends, the operating expenses for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 would have been increased by approximately $0.02 million and $3.8 million, respectively.

UNITED STATES OPERATIONS REVIEW

STEP’s U.S. business commenced operations in 2015 with coiled tubing services. STEP has a fleet of 13 coiled tubing units in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas and the Bakken shale in North Dakota. STEP entered the U.S. fracturing business in April 2018. The U.S. fracturing business has 207,500 HP, which primarily operates in the Permian and Eagle Ford basins in Texas. Management continues to adjust capacity and regional deployment to optimize utilization, efficiency and returns.

($000’s except per day, days, units, proppant pumped and HP)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Revenue:

Fracturing

$

20,711

$

35,316

$

9,363

$

111,000

$

217,543

Coiled tubing

9,884

18,691

8,151

49,485

96,090

30,595

54,007

17,514

160,485

313,633

Expenses:

Operating expenses

40,303

63,976

30,739

196,670

326,078

Selling, general and administrative

1,450

1,995

1,555

6,954

10,444

Results from operating activities

$

(11,158

)

$

(11,964

)

$

(14,780

)

$

(43,139

)

$

(22,889

)

Add non-cash items:

Depreciation

9,627

13,774

9,926

42,593

49,374

Share-based compensation

133

365

55

(78

)

2,094

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

(1,398

)

$

2,175

$

(4,799

)

$

(624

)

$

28,579

Adjusted EBITDA % (1)

(5

%)

4

%

(27

%)

(1

%)

9

%

Sales mix (% of segment revenue)

Fracturing

68

%

65

%

53

%

69

%

69

%

Coiled tubing

32

%

35

%

47

%

31

%

31

%

Fracturing services

Fracturing revenue per operating day(1)

$

168,382

$

223,519

$

240,077

$

261,176

$

338,325

Number of fracturing operating days (2)

123

158

39

425

643

Proppant pumped (tonnes)

184,394

177,000

32,278

600,064

667,000

Stages completed

831

934

182

2,823

3,539

Horsepower

Active pumping HP, end of period

110,000

157,500

50,000

110,000

157,500

Idle pumping HP, end of period

97,500

50,000

157,500

97,500

50,000

Total pumping HP, end of period (3)

207,500

207,500

207,500

207,500

207,500

Coiled tubing services

Coiled tubing revenue per operating day(1)

$

33,849

$

44,083

$

37,736

$

40,897

$

47,288

Number of coiled tubing operating days (2)

292

424

216

1,210

2,032

Active coiled tubing units, end of period

6

8

5

6

8

Idle coiled tubing units, end of period

7

5

8

7

5

Total coiled tubing units, end of period

13

13

13

13

13


(1)

See Non-IFRS Measures.

(2)

An operating day is defined as any coiled tubing and fracturing work that is performed in a 24-hour period, exclusive of support equipment.

(3)

Represents total owned HP in the U.S.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FULL YEAR

U.S. fracturing averaged two operating spreads throughout 2020 compared to an average of three spreads throughout 2019. U.S. fracturing was active for 425 operating days during 2020 compared to 643 operating days in 2019. U.S. coiled tubing operated five coiled tubing units on average during 2020 compared to an average of eight coiled tubing units in the same period of 2019. STEP’s U.S. coiled tubing units completed 1,210 operating days during 2020 compared to 2,032 operating days during 2019. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $160.5 million compared to $313.6 million during the same period of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $0.6 million or negative 1% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 versus Adjusted EBITDA of $28.6 million or 9% of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019. Although utilization for both fracturing and coiled tubing services were approximately the same for 2020 and 2019, revenue per day declined by 23% for fracturing and 14% for coiled tubing. Both the fracturing and coiled tubing business continue to experience significant price pressure and increased competition as a result of the marked decrease in demand for services and the oversupply of available equipment. In response to the deterioration in market conditions, STEP undertook cost containment activities including headcount reductions, reduced wages, and elimination of discretionary expenditures.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, STEP incurred $0.7 million in remobilizing costs to activate a second fracturing spread.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER

Revenue of $30.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased by $23.4 million from the same quarter in 2019. Fracturing services worked 22% fewer operating days in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. A second fracturing spread was activated in December 2020 in anticipation of increased activity in 2021. Market pressure continues to depress pricing with fracturing revenue and coiled tubing revenue per day down 25% and 23% respectively for fourth quarter 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Part of the fracturing revenue per day decline is attributable to clients providing their own sand. There was an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million for the same quarter in the prior year.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SEQUENTIAL QUARTER

In the U.S., seasonality is generally not a factor, impacting the Company. Revenue for the quarter increased from $17.5 million to $30.6 million an increase of 43% over the third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $1.4 million or (5%) of revenue compared to a $4.8 million loss or (27%) of revenue in third quarter. Operating days increased by 215% and 35% for fracturing and coiled tubing, respectively, when compared to the third quarter of 2020 as the Company was able to remobilize a second fracturing fleet in response to increasing industry activity.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • In the fourth quarter of 2020, STEP pumped 184,394 tonnes (406 million pounds) of proppant over 831 stages (221 tonnes/stage) compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 where the Company pumped 177,000 tonnes (390 million pounds) of proppant over 934 stages (190 tonnes/stage).

  • STEP capitalizes fluid ends when it is determined that they have an estimated useful life that exceeds 12 months. Based on a review of usage history in the U.S., fluid ends are expensed. U.S. fracturing expensed fluid ends for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 of $1.0 million (U.S. $0.7 million) and $5.0 million (U.S. $3.7 million), respectively.

CORPORATE REVIEW

The Company’s corporate activities are separated from Canadian and U.S. operations. Corporate operating expenses include expenses related to asset reliability and optimization teams. Corporate Sales, General & Administrative costs include costs associated with the executive team, the Board of Directors, public company costs and other activities that benefit Canadian and U.S. operating segments collectively.

($000’s)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

Expenses:

Operating expenses

$

139

$

529

$

119

$

1,102

$

2,395

Selling, general and administrative

2,881

2,951

3,907

15,634

17,024

Results from operating activities

$

(3,020

)

$

(3,480

)

$

(4,026

)

$

(16,736

)

$

(19,419

)

Add non-cash items:

Depreciation

182

551

187

780

1,447

Share-based compensation

1,141

518

548

2,870

2,989

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

(1,697

)

$

(2,411

)

$

(3,291

)

$

(13,086

)

$

(14,983

)

Adjusted EBITDA % (1,2)

(2

%)

(2

%)

(5

%)

(4

%)

(2

%)


(1)

See Non-IFRS Measures.

(2)

Adjusted EBITDA percentage calculated using the consolidated revenue for the period.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FULL YEAR

Expenses from corporate activities, excluding depreciation and share-based compensation related to corporate assets and employees, were $13.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $15.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 a decrease of 13%. Severance of $0.7 million was incurred for the year ended December 31, 2020. STEP also recorded $3.5 million of bad debt expense during 2020 (2019 - $0.8 million) due to the increased credit risk related to the extent of disruptions and uncertainty brought about COVID-19. STEP obtained $1.0 million of benefit from the CEWS program for corporate employees. Adjusting for bad debt expense, CEWS and severance would result in $9.9 million in expenses a 34% decrease year over year. The corporate expenses would be approximately 2.6% of revenue for 2020 and 2.0% of revenue for 2019.

With the onset of market volatility from COVID-19 and the decline of crude oil prices earlier in the year, STEP implemented several measures to minimize expenses. Headcount was reduced and 2020 management bonuses were eliminated. Other measures included reduced or eliminated discretionary expenses such as travel, meals and entertainment and vehicle allowances.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER

Expenses from corporate activities, excluding depreciation and share-based compensation related to corporate assets and employees, for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $1.7 million compared to $2.4 million of expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019. Throughout the year, the Company initiated several cost saving programs that have reduced overhead and selling, general and administrative expenses. Discretionary expenses and management bonuses were eliminated. Headcount reductions were maintained throughout 2020. STEP obtained $0.3 million of benefit from the CEWS program for corporate employees.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – SEQUENTIAL QUARTER

Expenses from corporate activities, excluding depreciation and share-based compensation related to corporate assets and employees, for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $1.7 million compared to $3.3 million of expenses in the third quarter of 2020. STEP incurred $0.3 million in severance and $1.0 million of bad debt expense during third quarter of 2020. The Company benefited from $0.3 million in CEWS during fourth quarter 2020 and $0.4 million during third quarter of 2020.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Please see the discussion in the Non-IFRS Measures section of the MD&A for the reconciliation of non-IFRS items to IFRS measures.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION & STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). These statements relate to the expectations of management about future events, results of operations and the Company’s future performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “propose”, “might”, “may”, “will”, “shall”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “predict”, “forecast”, “pursue”, “potential”, “objective” and “capable” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. While the Company believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements included in this press release are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes and may prove to be incorrect and should not be unduly relied upon.

In particular, but without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: COVID-19 and related public health measures and their impact on energy demand and the Company’s financial position and business plans; 2021 industry conditions and outlook, including potential increased activity and the impact thereof on the Company’s equipment reactivation plans, performance, revenue and cash flows; the potential for a global economic recovery; a strengthening commodity price outlook, the effect of weather on the Company’s potential Q1 2021 results; client demand for dual – fuel capabilities; supply and demand for oilfield services and industry activity levels, including industry capacity, equipment levels, and utilization levels; the Company’s ability to meet all financial commitments including interest payments over the next twelve months; market uncertainty, and its effect on commodity prices; relaxation of COVID-19 related restrictions, the potential for a second wave of COVID-19 infections, and the resulting impact on crude oil demand and the Company’s operations; the Company’s anticipated business strategies and expected success, including changes to cost structures and cash preservation measures; the Company’s ability to manage its capital structure; pricing received for the Company’s services; the Company’s capital program in 2021 and management’s continued evaluation thereof; planned utilization of government financial support and economic stimulus programs; expected profitability; expected income tax liabilities; adequacy of resources to funds operations, financial obligations and planned capital expenditures in 2021; planned deployment and staffing levels for the Company’s equipment; the Company’s ability to retain its senior field staff and existing clients; the monitoring of industry demand, client capital budgets and market conditions; client credit risk, including the Company’s ability to set credit limits, monitor client payment patterns, and to apply liens; and the Company’s expected compliance with covenants under its Credit Facilities, its ability to continue as a going concern, and its ability to satisfy its financial commitments and obtain relief from the lenders under its Credit Facilities; and the impact of litigation, including the Calfrac litigation, on the Company.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of the Company including, without limitation: the Company will continue to conduct its operations in a manner consistent with past operations; the Company will continue as a going concern; the Company’s ability to manage the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and OPEC or OPEC+ related market uncertainty on the market for its operations; industry and regulatory uncertainty caused by the new U.S. Presidential administration; the general continuance of current or, where applicable, assumed industry conditions; pricing of the Company’s services; the Company’s ability to market successfully to current and new clients; the Company’s ability to utilize its equipment; the Company’s ability to collect on trade and other receivables; the Company’s ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost effective manner; levels of deployable equipment; future capital expenditures to be made by the Company; future funding sources for the Company’s capital program; the Company’s future debt levels; the availability of unused credit capacity on the Company’s credit lines; the impact of competition on the Company; the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; the Company’s continued compliance with financial covenants and the ability to obtain covenant relief; the amount of available equipment in the marketplace; and client activity levels. The Company believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove correct.

Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to the risk factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the AIF and under the heading “Risk Factors and Risk Management” in the MD&A.

Any financial outlook or future orientated financial information contained in this press release regarding prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows is based on the assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action based on management’s assessment of the relevant information that is currently available. Projected operational information, including the Company’s capital program, contains forward looking information and is based on a number of material assumptions and factors, as are set out above. These projections may also be considered to contain future oriented financial information or a financial outlook. The actual results of the Company’s operations will likely vary from the amounts set forth in these projections and such variations may be material. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook and future oriented financial information contains herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein.

The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of the document, and none of the Company or its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

About STEP

STEP is an oilfield service company that provides stand-alone and fully integrated fracturing, coiled tubing and wireline solutions. Our combination of modern equipment along with our commitment to safety and quality execution has differentiated STEP in plays where wells are deeper, have longer laterals and higher pressures.

Founded in 2011 as a specialized deep capacity coiled tubing company, STEP now provides an integrated solution for deep capacity coiled tubing and fracturing services to exploration and production (“E&P”) companies in Canada and the United States (“U.S.”). Our Canadian services are focused in the WCSB, while in the U.S., our services are focused in the Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota.

Our four core values; Safety, Trust, Execution and Possibilities inspire our team of professionals to provide differentiated levels of service, with a goal of flawless execution and an unwavering focus on safety.

For more information please contact:

Regan Davis
President & Chief Executive Officer

Michael Kelly
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: 403-457-1772

Telephone: 403-457-1772

Email: investor_relations@step-es.com

Web: www.stepenergyservices.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks reach records after Fed raises economic outlook, but suggests near-zero rates through 2023

    Stocks were mixed Wednesday morning as investors awaited a key monetary policy decision and updated economic outlook from the Federal Reserve

  • Investors really hate tech stocks right now— but should they?

    No love is being shown to tech stocks at the moment. But soon they could come back into favor. Here's why.

  • World going through unprecedented chip shortage, China trade body says

    The world is going through an unprecedented chip shortage, Zhou Zixue, a senior official with the China Semiconductor Industry Association, said on Wednesday, after semiconductor sales grew 18% last year. "If you are an experienced player, you will remember that in 1999 there was a similar crisis in this industry, but it was way smaller," Zhou, chairman of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said in remarks at SEMICON China. China is the world's largest buyer of semiconductors, but domestic production is marginal.

  • Boeing Testing Dreamliner Cockpit Windows as Flaws Search Widens

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is scrutinizing the flight-deck windows of some of its 787 Dreamliners as the beleaguered planemaker expands its search for potential manufacturing flaws that have delayed deliveries of its marquee jetliner, according to people briefed on the matter.Chicago-based Boeing has been testing the cockpit windows in a limited batch of aircraft after learning a supplier modified its production process, two of the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Boeing wants to ensure the windows still meet its requirements after the change, but the testing isn’t expected to affect March deliveries, one of the people said.The emergence of yet another potential glitch comes as Boeing’s mechanics and engineers work furiously to try to restart 787 Dreamliner deliveries by the end of this month, in line with what executives promised during a January earnings call. The U.S. manufacturer hasn’t handed over any of the jets since October after discovering more of the tiny dimples in the inner lining where the carbon-fiber fuselage barrels are fused to form the jet’s frame. New issues with the plane could pose problems for shipments beyond this month, making it more difficult for Boeing to meet its delivery target for the year.When asked about the window checks, a Boeing representative referred back to the company’s March 9 statement that said it is “progressing through inspections and rework as necessary on undelivered airplanes.”“Based on our current plans, we continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March; however, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed,” the company said in the statement.A supplier revising its manufacturing methods typically wouldn’t make headlines. But with Boeing under scrutiny from regulators and customers after two fatal crashes involving its 737 Max and a slew of production glitches, officials need to ensure the modified processes still meet all requirements. The testing of flight-deck windows in other batches of Dreamliners is still ongoing, one of the people said.Boeing dropped 3% to $257.79 at 11:07 a.m. in New York, logging the sharpest decline on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing had advanced 24% this year through Monday, while the Dow industrials climbed 7.7%.Aircraft FinancingThe production disruptions have forced Boeing to store more than 80 Dreamliners around its factories and in the California desert, creating a new worry just as the crisis surrounding its 737 Max subsides. For some customers, the delays threaten to hamstring aircraft for which financing is already lined up, while for others, the expanding inspections provide an excuse to avoid taking expensive new jets at a time when international travel has been laid low by Covid-19.Boeing has been working with its suppliers since late last year to find the source of manufacturing flaws with its 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., which makes the Dreamliner’s nose and cockpit, said last month that it’s conducting an engineering analysis of so-called “noncomformities” on its portion of the carbon-fiber frame.A key 787 buyer, Air Lease Corp., has cautioned that production issues “seem to have mushroomed” for the twin-aisle jet. “There’s just greater and greater levels of inspections going on,” said John Plueger, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based aircraft lessor.(Updates with shares in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei to Start Demanding 5G Royalties From Apple, Samsung

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. will begin charging mobile giants like Apple Inc. a “reasonable” fee for access to its trove of wireless 5G patents, potentially creating a lucrative revenue source by showcasing its global lead in next-generation networking.The owner of the world’s largest portfolio of 5G patents will negotiate rates and potential cross-licensing with the iPhone maker and Samsung Electronics Co., Chief Legal Officer Song Liuping said. It aims to get paid despite U.S. efforts to block its network gear and shut it out of the supply chain, but promised to charge lower rates than rivals like Qualcomm Inc., Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. Huawei should rake in about $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion in patent and licensing fees between 2019 and 2021, executives said without specifying which of those stemmed from 5G. It’s capping per-phone royalties at $2.50, according to Jason Ding, head of Huawei’s intellectual property department.China’s largest technology company by revenue wants a seat at the table with tech giants vying to define the rapidly evolving field of connected cars, smart homes and robotic surgery. Battles are unfolding over who profits from 5G that may dwarf the size and scope of the tech industry’s first worldwide patent war -- the one over smartphones. But having only just become a major player in 5G standards boards, Huawei is now grappling with U.S. sanctions that have all but crippled its smartphone business and threaten to hamstring its networking division abroad.Huawei will be flexible in negotiating rates on different 5G products -- everything from water meters to smart cars, according to Ding. “One thing for certain is that the $2.50 cap is set on smartphones,” he said.Read more: 5G’s Arrival Tees Up Patent Fights in Market Set to Grow 12,000%Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, the Chinese corporation has seen a series of U.S. sanctions almost obliterate its lucrative consumer business. With the Biden administration keeping up the pressure on Huawei, billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has directed the company to grow its roster of enterprise clients in transportation, manufacturing, agriculture and other industries. Its library of 5G patents could turn into a new growth stream if it can levy royalties from rival smartphone players like Xiaomi Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd. and Oppo.Companies like Qualcomm thrive on charging royalties on technology they supply to clients like Apple. The two mobile giants have clashed bitterly over what Apple called an unfair $7.50 royalty from every iPhone, which Qualcomm defended as a small price to pay for fundamental technology. On Tuesday, Huawei executives stressed American sanctions shouldn’t affect its ability to cross-license with U.S. companies because those patents are publicly available. The company intends to plow patent fees back into research to maintain its position in wireless networking versus Ericsson and Nokia.Disputes over patents however are likely to escalate as 5G goes mainstream, enabling a host of future applications from autonomous cars to the internet of things. Companies worldwide have fought over who will profit from fundamental technology, in cases that have pit patent owners including Qualcomm and Ericsson against those who use the systems in their products, such as Apple. Regulators and courts around the world continue to grapple with how to value patents for essential technology, and whether their owners have any rights to limit the use of those inventions. Huawei executives didn’t say how they would enforce their patents in case of disputes.Read more: Huawei Pivots to Fish Farms, Mining After U.S. SanctionsIt’s a thorny issue that’s becoming more important as the world transitions to 5G. The value of standardized technology was a key issue in the smartphone wars, when developers of wireless technology like Nokia, Qualcomm and Motorola fought then-new entrants such as Apple and Microsoft Corp. The new disputes are potentially more lucrative as sales of devices using 5G are forecast to grow to $668 billion globally in 2026 from just $5.5 billion in 2020, according to Allied Market Research.Read more: Huawei’s 5G Patents Means U.S. Will Pay Despite Trump Ban(Updates with executive’s comments from the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China chipmaker SMIC to invest in $2.35 billion facilities in Shenzhen

    SMIC, China's largest chipmaker, said in a exchange filing that Shenzhen government company Shenzhen Major was expected to take a stake of no more than 23% in its subsidiary SMIC Shenzhen, the intended operator of the project, under a framework cooperation agreement, with SMIC retaining around 55%. "The company and Shenzhen government will jointly drive other third-party investors to complete the remaining capital contribution," it said. The venture will give Shanghai-based SMIC, which was blacklisted by the United States in December, much-needed extra production capacity amid a global chip shortage as the COVID-19 pandemic drives up demand for electronics, such as laptops and phones.

  • Brazil Central Bank Head Goes All-In With Bold Rate Hike Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- For Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto, it was time for a swift change of course.With inflation expectations quickly deteriorating, Campos Neto not only delivered the biggest interest rate increase in more than a decade but also signaled for the next meeting another hike of the same magnitude: 75 basis points, which boosted the Selic to 2.75% on late Wednesday and will likely take it to 3.5% in May.The move surprised all but one of the 42 economists surveyed by Bloomberg -- most of them expected a half-point increase -- and is likely to support the Brazilian currency, which has suffered amid investor concerns about excessive government spending. It also showed the central bank’s independence from a recent interventionist shift by President Jair Bolsonaro.Just a few months ago, policy makers were still committed to keeping borrowing costs at an all-time low of 2% for the “foreseeable future” as the pandemic caused a historic decline in economic activity. They dropped that pledge in January and now say the “extraordinary” level of monetary stimulus can no longer be sustained, even as the recovery falters amid a new and devastating wave of the coronavirus.“In the Committee’s evaluation, a swifter adjustment has the benefit of reducing the probability of not meeting the inflation target in 2021, as well as of keeping longer horizon expectations well anchored,” policy makers wrote in the statement accompanying their unanimous decision.Read More: Brazil Pushed Toward Tighter Money After Letting Virus Run LooseIt’s the biggest test yet for the inflation-fighting credentials of Campos Neto, a former treasury executive at Banco Santander SA who took the reins of the central bank in 2019. The cost of commodities such as oil is rising, and fiscal concerns are weakening the real and adding to price pressures. Analysts surveyed by the central bank have raised their 2021 inflation calls for 10 straight weeks despite the economic blow from the virus.“Policy makers are trying to get ahead of rapidly building inflation risks and the threat of an increase in fiscal risk premium in the real,” said Sacha Tihanyi, head of emerging Market Strategy at TD Securities. “A more aggressive trajectory is thus warranted in their view.”Bold Hike Puts Central Bank Ahead of the Curve: Inside BrazilThe decision makes Brazil the first Group of 20 nation to raise borrowing costs this year, though Turkey is expected to follow suit on Thursday. The move contrasts with that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which earlier on Wednesday projected near-zero interest rates to last at least through 2023.What Bloomberg Economics Says“The central bank’s part-hawkish, part-dovish message leaves some questions open. The bank’s apparent intention is signaling that the rate adjustment will be fast but moderate. But if fiscal risks persist beyond the next policy meeting, it may need to revisit its plans.”-- Adriana Dupita, Latin America economistRead more here‘Bold Move’Fiscal concerns are on the rise in Brazil as congress backed a second yet smaller round of cash handouts to help the nation’s poor ride out the coronavirus crisis. With the virus death toll hitting records, authorities in populous states such as Minas Gerais and Sao Paulo are imposing the harshest restrictions yet on commerce. That may lead the Brazilian economy to contract again in the first quarter, after posting strong growth at the end of 2020.In that context, bank board members wrote that they decided to start a process of “partial normalization” of monetary policy. In other words, their strategy is likely to deliver strong and fast interest rate hikes without completely removing the monetary stimulus, according to Roberto Secemski, a Brazil economist at Barclays Plc.Policy makers acknowledged chances that the worsening of the pandemic may slow inflation. Still, consumer price forecasts have steadily risen, and are currently nearing the upper limit of the target range for this year.Annual inflation spiked to a four-year high of 5.2% in February, above this year’s target of 3.75%, which includes a tolerance margin of plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. Brazil’s real has plunged roughly 7% so far in 2021, fanning consumer price increases by making imports more expensive.“This was a bold move,” said Alberto Ramos, chief Latin America economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. “Brazil’s central bank saw no option value in a very gradual rate normalization strategy.”(Recasts with details from central bank statement.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nikola Slumps After Capital Raising Filing

    Nikola shares tumbled nearly 4% in Monday’s extended-hours session after the electric truck maker announced that it plans to raise additional capital. Here’s how to trade the stock.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Light Hedge Buying Ahead of Two-Day Fed Meeting

    Later today, traders will get the opportunity to react to U.S. retail sales data for February at 12:30 GMT, along with import and export prices for that month.

  • VW CEO’s Embrace of Elon Musk’s Playbook Sends Stock Soaring

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG has swiftly gone from corporate dinosaur status to stock market darling, and its chief executive officer’s imitation of Elon Musk has a lot to do with it.Herbert Diess has taken a page out of the Tesla CEO’s script for captivating investors big and small, taking a hands-on role in getting VW’s message out on social media and staging splashy events big on ambition. It’s paying off -- the carmaker’s common shares are now up almost 70% this year while the more liquid preference shares are up more than 40%.The turnabout in sentiment has been dramatic and sudden. VW’s market capitalization dropped last year as Tesla vaulted past all other automakers to become the world’s most valuable by a wide margin. But already this month, VW has added about 36 billion euros ($43 billion) to its valuation, as optimism that it may be able to catch up to Tesla squeezes short sellers.“This may be driven in part by U.S. retail investors jumping on the electric vehicle train,” said Frederic Benizri, a cross asset sales trader at Louis Capital Markets. High short interest in VW’s common shares is probably driving the squeeze, he said, with buying of American Depositary Receipts fueling outperformance.Stay on top of the electric car revolution by signing up for our upcoming Hyperdrive newsletter here.The amount of market value VW has added in March is well over half the total capitalization of Diess’s former employer, BMW AG, which set a goal Wednesday for roughly half of total sales to be all-electric by the end of the decade.VW’s stock started its ascent when UBS Group AG analysts issued a bullish set of reports on its findings from tearing apart VW’s first mass-market model built off a dedicated EV platform, the ID.3 hatchback. The car is “the most credible EV effort by any legacy auto company so far,” wrote Patrick Hummel, who raised his price target on the shares.Much like Musk tries to dominate the news cycle, VW has made rapid-fire announcements in the weeks since then. It took the wraps off a more spacious version of the Porsche Taycan, doubled the VW brand’s EV sales share target for Europe and announced through Diess’s LinkedIn and Twitter accounts that it would host an event similar to Tesla’s “Battery Day” in September.“VW’s Power Day was a watershed event in the company’s history,” Tom Narayan, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, wrote in a report Wednesday, raising his price target by roughly a third. He said VW’s battery-electric vehicles “should enable shares to re-rate higher given improved profitability.”VW followed up its declaration that it aims to build six battery factories in Europe alone by the end of the decade with an annual earnings conference that it also chose to focus on EVs. The common shares soared as much as 29% intraday Tuesday in Frankfurt, the biggest jump since Porsche’s failed attempt to acquire the company a dozen years ago triggered a short squeeze.VW’s common stock is much less liquid than VW’s preference shares because three holders -- the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of it. The preference shares closed Tuesday at the highest since July 2015 and extended gains Wednesday.VW’s ADRs are based on the common-share listing in Germany. Volume for the U.S.-traded securities has soared the past few days.In addition to VW’s key shareholders, one big beneficiary of the share surge is Diess. A little over a year ago, the 62-year-old CEO initiated a stock-buying plan with a standing order for 50,000 euros-worth of shares a month. The common stock hovered around 100 euros in March of last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic started to roil the global car industry. It’s now approaching 300 euros.While the healthy gains Diess has generated lately are still a far cry from what Musk pulled off last year, they have partially made up for lowered compensation. The CEO’s salary, including pension contributions, fell to 7.7 million euros last year, from 8.4 million in 2019, VW disclosed Tuesday in its annual report.(Updates with comment in the fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Pile Pressure on Yield Curve Pioneers Japan, Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pushing the world’s only practitioners of yield-curve control -- Japan and Australia -- toward decisions on the future of their pioneering monetary policies.The Bank of Japan looks set this week to adjust a program that targets 10-year yields to make it more sustainable -- likely handing a lifeline to bond traders and pension funds who have been pushed to the edge by four-and-a-half years of YCC and more than two decades of near-zero interest rates.The Reserve Bank of Australia finds itself in a very different position -- tussling with the market about how soon it may exit the three-year yield regime it started just 12 months ago. The clearest sign of this will come if and when it shifts purchases from securities maturing in April 2024 to those due in November 2024.What happens in Japan and Australia is also crucial to global investors, who continue to pile into reflation trades, and by policy makers trying to keep a lid on borrowing costs through bond-buying programs that are creating mountains of debt.“Credibility and patience are going to be the catch cry for central banks globally,” said Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. He suggests they may be ready to stare down markets after years of falling short of their goals on inflation and wages.Read More: Bank of Japan Seeks Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBThe two countries arrived at YCC under very different circumstances, drawing them toward opposite ends of the yield curve and setting the scene for the choices they face now.Japan had been in and out deflation and the short end of its yield curve was depressed by years of ultra-low policy rates and aggressive bond buying when it embarked on the new experiment in 2016. That made 10-year yields a logical choice for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.By contrast, the RBA arrived at YCC in March last year just as its policy rate hit the lower bound and the nation searched for a way to mitigate the economic impact of a once-in-a-century pandemic.“The 10-year yield is the most symbolic maturity in the Japanese market and the BOJ picked it to make the most impact,” said Hiroaki Muto, an economist at Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. “The BOJ’s main concern isn’t exiting -- given its inflation target is so far off -- it’s about keeping stimulus in place for a long time and reducing negative side effects.”The RBA made no secret of studying the lessons learned from Japan and the difficulty of exiting unconventional policy before crafting its own framework.Governor Philip Lowe settled on the three-year yield partly because much of the lending and borrowing in Australia occurs at the short-end. Targeting the three-year yield has also doubled for Lowe as forward guidance, with the RBA emphasizing it is unlikely to raise rates until 2024 at the earliest.“They were focused at the outset on trying to get the market in the mindset that this is not forever,” said Belinda Cheung, director of credit strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “The challenge is if you remove those stimulatory settings what you’re going to see is the exchange rate appreciate against our trading partners. This the clincher because that will cost jobs.”The RBA has had a taste of this already, with the Australian dollar surging to 80 U.S. cents last month amid bets for a global recovery and a return to more normal monetary settings sooner rather than later.It has also seen volatility in the yield spread between April 2024 and November 2024 bonds. This has narrowed recently as the RBA convinced more investors that YCC won’t end early.“Japan can take a little pride in another one of its monetary policy innovations being adopted by another country, imitation being the sincerest form of flattery,” said Paul Sheard, a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, who hails from Australia and spent many years as an economist in Tokyo.BOJ officials, in their policy review due out Friday, are looking at ways to enable 10-year yields to move more around their zero percent target. They want to improve the functioning of the bond market and reduce side effects on investors including insurers and pension funds, who depend on yields to generate income and match long-term liabilities.Traders have pushed yields to as high as 0.175% over the last month in a spurt of volatility as they speculate on the outcome of the review, with every word from Kuroda and BOJ officials parsed for clues.Lowe and his lieutenants are under similar scrutiny, with traders awaiting a speech from Assistant Governor Christopher Kent Wednesday and his comments at a webinar on Thursday.“It’s a very technical policy -- you have to specify securities, and the transition from what you’re targeting to the next segment of the curve is a bit messy,” Julia Coronado, a former Federal Reserve economist and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, said of YCC. “One of the lessons from unconventional policy is you can’t easily exit, unless you go big.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Arabia Pays More Aramco IPO Fees as Wall Street Misses Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia recently paid around $50 million of extra fees to banks on the record-breaking listing of state oil company Aramco, with most of the cash going to local underwriters after Wall Street firms were sidelined, people familiar with the matter said.The discretionary incentive fee -- doled out to reward banks for the amount of orders they brought in -- was transferred to arrangers of the 2019 share sale in the last couple months, according to the people. The payments totalled about 0.25% of the money raised from institutional investors, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.The additional money brings the sum that the kingdom paid to the banks on the $29.4 billion initial public offering to just over $100 million, a tiny figure sum by global standards. T-Mobile US Inc. paid roughly twice that amount last year for a share sale that was about half the size of the Aramco offering, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.It wasn’t immediately clear why it took Saudi Arabia so long after the IPO to pay the final fees. Aramco declined to comment.Saudi Arabia initially paid a combined $64 million in base fees to the IPO arrangers, with the top foreign banks on the deal getting about 13 million riyals ($3.5 million) each, Bloomberg News reported earlier. The kingdom didn’t need the Wall Street firms’ international networks after it scrapped roadshows outside the Middle East, turning instead to local retail buyers and wealthy families to shore up the deal.The world’s biggest investment banks spent several years building up their Saudi presence in the hopes of winning a role on the Aramco IPO, which Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman had said would value the company at $2 trillion. In the end, he had to make do with a valuation of $1.7 trillion, while international investment banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. were relegated to minor roles on the deal after puncturing the prince’s valuation hopes.NCB Capital, Samba Financial Group and HSBC Holdings Plc’s local unit led the IPO process after that, with other Saudi banks also helping bring in orders from domestic investors.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Gold News: Tuesday, Mar. 16 – Gold Closer to Last Week’s High

    Gold is 0.2% higher this morning, as it is trading along the recent local highs. What about the other precious metals?

  • VW Soars Most Since Famous Short Squeeze on Plans to Beat Tesla

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG shares surged the most since a historic short squeeze a dozen years ago after back-to-back days of briefings on how it plans to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric vehicle leader.VW’s common stock soared as much as 29% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to standardize key technologies across its sprawling industrial empire and generate scale effects that both Tesla and established automakers are unlikely to match. On Monday, VW said it would build six battery factories in Europe alone.The stock move is reminiscent of a short squeeze that briefly made VW the world’s most valuable company in 2008. VW’s three dominant holders - the Porsche and Piech family, the German state of Lower Saxony and Qatar -- hold 90% of common stock. VW’s preference shares, which have a much larger free float and are more widely traded, rose as much as 9.3% in Frankfurt trading.VW aims to become the global EV leader by 2025 at the latest, though reaching its target of 1 million electric and plug-in hybrid deliveries this year could put the company within striking distance of Tesla. Those big ambitions appear to be getting the attention of retail investors who have bid up U.S. stocks speculated about on Reddit and other social media forums early this year.“We will accelerate our transformation journey in 2021 and beyond,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess told reporters. VW’s newly formed management board “is set to unleash value,” he said.Diess, 62, has been overhauling VW’s vast operations to free up funds for spending on the battery and software capabilities that made Tesla the world’s most valuable automaker last year. He was concerned until recently, telling Bloomberg News in January that the capital markets’ dim view on the company put it at a disadvantage.The outsize gain in VW’s common stock relative to preference shares is partly driven by U.S. retail investor buying and high short interest, according to Ken Menager, a special situations strategist at Avalon Capital. VW’s American Depositary Receipts are based on the common-share listing in Germany.“Volkswagen is turning electric, poised to overtake Tesla’s battery-electric vehicle crown in 2023 and catch up on software by 2025, a view the market is only now developing,” Michael Dean, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote in a report. “Educating investors about its battery tech -- it aims to cut cell costs by 50% via the rollout of solid-state batteries -- and software should also reap rewards.”Porsche SqueezeThe last time VW witnessed a similar stock surge was when Porsche’s attempt to take over the company led to a short squeeze resulting in a series of investor lawsuits.Porsche’s plan to acquire its much bigger rival faltered when the global financial crisis hit. To save Porsche from bankruptcy, VW ended up buying the sports-car maker over the course of several years, leaving only a publicly traded holding company whose main asset is VW shares.One of the catalysts for VW’s recent share rise has been speculation the company could consider a separate listing of Porsche. Diess poured cold water on those hopes Tuesday, saying there is “no immediate need” for a stock offering of what is VW’s most profitable brand. VW largely will finance its overhaul from its robust cash flows, the CEO said.Platform ApproachVW is planning to hone its common-platform approach to leveraging economies of scale across its stable of 12 brands to deploy technologies including software, batteries and charging infrastructure.The company intends to boost its software operation’s headcount to 10,000 as it develops automated-driving features and in-car operating systems. The hiring push would make VW one of Europe’s largest software firms behind SAP SE, improving its chances of catching up to Tesla and countering the risks posed by technology companies such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.VW also released detailed annual results across its business units for the first time:Operating profit at VW’s namesake passenger-car brand plummeted to 454 million euros in 2020, from 3.8 billion euros in 2019The Audi division, which leads the group’s software expansion, saw operating profit decline to 2.7 billion euros from 4.5 billion eurosPorsche, the group’s most profitable brand, emerged from the pandemic largely unscathed with 4 billion euros in operating profit, compared with 4.2 billion euros in the previous yearLast month, VW said it expects profitability to improve this year. It kept its dividend proposal unchanged even as analysts braced for a cut, and said rising vehicle deliveries will push up revenue up significantly. By 2025 at the latest, VW wants to generate an operating return on sales of 7% to 8%.(Updates with strategist’s comment in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Tycoon Who Lost $32 Billion Tries to Salvage an Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- Wang Jianlin used to be Asia’s richest person, busy expanding his Dalian Wanda Group Co. by acquiring trophy assets overseas, all aided by easy credit.Now the 66-year-old doesn’t even figure among China’s top 30 richest people, having lost about $32 billion of his personal fortune in less than six years -- the most for any tycoon in that period. As Wang seeks to cut the group’s total debt from 362 billion yuan ($56 billion) and turn his entertainment-to-property empire around, he’s facing skeptical bond investors.Braced for a wall of maturing onshore notes peaking this year, some of Wanda’s dollar bonds were among the first to tumble earlier this month, when a broader decline hit the Asian credit market. The selloff, partly triggered by concerns over the looming payments, came as a warning from investors eager to see how Wang will manage to steer his group clear of the debt risks that convulsed peers such as HNA Group Co., China Evergrande Group and Anbang Group Holdings Co.“The group’s liquidity is a key consideration for investors,” said Dan Wang, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. A representative for Wanda didn’t respond to requests for comment on the debt risks.Wanda’s Wang, who once purchased Spanish soccer club Atletico Madrid as part of the binge-buying and aspired to compete with Walt Disney Co., is still shedding some of those assets. The latest came last week, when Wanda gave up control of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., with its stake now representing less than 10% of the world’s largest movie-theater chain. Its chief executive officer said the company would be governed by a wide group of shareholders, and the stock has surged more than 42% in the past three days. Despite the disposals following a government crackdown on credit-fueled expansion, Wanda Group’s debt as of June ballooned to the highest since 2017. The pandemic has only added to the woes, dealing a blow to its cinemas, malls, theme parks, hotels and sports events.As China stabilizes its economy after containing the virus, the reopening of movie theaters and malls is providing Wang the much-needed time to steady his ship. He’s pressing ahead with a strategy he’s advocated for years, called the “asset-light” model, to reduce leverage.That means spending less by cutting back on land purchases. Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group Co., one of the world’s biggest mall operators that accounts for almost half of the group’s revenue, will stop buying plots starting this year and license its brand to partners instead, the company’s President Xiao Guangrui told mainland media in September.No Alternative“Wanda had no real alternative to its new asset-light strategy,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong, who doesn’t hold any Wanda unit shares or bonds. “The company’s debts were unsustainable.”The effect of the pandemic on Wanda has been astounding.Movie producer and cinema operator Wanda Film Holding Co. said it may have racked up a record $1 billion in net loss last year. Despite becoming a favorite in the recent Reddit-fueled share rally, AMC warned several times it was near the brink of insolvency and reported its worst-ever annual loss as revenue plunged 77%. Wanda Commercial Management said sales and profit fell nearly 50% in the first nine months of 2020, while Wanda Sports Group Co.’s American depositary receipts were delisted in January after losing more than two-thirds of their value since they began trading in July 2019. Even if Wanda’s businesses tide over the global health crisis, there’s no certainty creditors will be kind after the developments at other indebted Chinese conglomerates such as HNA, Evergrande and lately at Suning Appliance Group Co.In an offering circular in September, Wanda told investors that the group’s level of indebtedness may “adversely affect” some operations. The conglomerate is also facing tighter credit rules in the real estate sector as Chinese regulators look to curb financial risk.Wanda and its units raised about 48.2 billion yuan in local and offshore debt last year, the most since 2016. A part of it was used to pay older obligations as the group needs to refinance or repay about 32 billion yuan of domestic bonds due in 2021.While the group’s dollar bonds have almost erased their losses since tumbling earlier this month -- their worst week in almost a year -- credit traders cited concerns over the group’s maturing local bonds and a selloff in some of its onshore notes.Wanda Commercial Management’s debt is rated non-investment grade by Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.In his heyday, Wang -- a former People’s Liberation Army soldier -- jetted around in his Gulfstream G550 private plane, paying top prices for assets including a luxury property in Beverly Hills, Hollywood studio Legendary Entertainment and One Nine Elms in London, one of Europe’s tallest residential towers.His fortune took a dive as China started to crack down on such expansion and capital outflows. His wealth has shrunk to about $14 billion from a peak of $46 billion in 2015, when he was crowned Asia’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.“Wanda gained surprisingly little from its period of unconstrained investment opportunity,” said Kaiyuan Capital’s Silvers. “The company has since been quicker to shed assets than other conglomerates, but it still has far to go.”The asset-light strategy would help generate sustainable recurring rental income for Wanda Commercial Management, the “cash cow” of the group, said Chloe He, corporate-rating director at Fitch. It can also prevent the company from committing heavy capital expenditure and taking on too much debt, she added.“This is going to be very helpful for them to deleverage in the future, provided they don’t invest in something else,” He said.(Updates with AMC stock move in fifth paragraph, Wanda Sports delisting in 11th)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury Yields Hit Pre-Pandemic Levels Ahead of Fed Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasuries extended their six-week selloff before the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday, with yields rising to multi-month highs.The benchmark 10-year rate climbed as much as 7 basis points to 1.687%, the highest since January 2020, while the 30-year yield touched 2.442%, the loftiest level since August 2019. Meanwhile, the gap between two- and 10-year rates widened beyond 150 basis points for the first time since 2015. Yields attained session highs following a block trade in 10-year futures.The latest leg higher for yields comes as the Federal Open Market Committee meets to discuss whether the unprecedented level of monetary support it has provided remains appropriate as an economic recovery spurred by vaccine rollouts and fiscal stimulus gains steam. The Fed has yet to pass judgment on the run-up in rates; by contrast the European Central Bank last week pledged to step up its pace of bond purchases. Meanwhile, investors are signaling via eurodollar futures that they expect the Fed’s first hike to come by March 2023.The selloff suggests that the market is “nervous about the message from the FOMC later today,” TD Securities strategist Gennadiy Goldberg said. “There’s a risk that the Fed may not be able to push back on hawkish sentiment if they upgrade their growth and inflation projections, and it may be particularly difficult if the 2023 dots show the median penciling in a hike.” The FOMC’s dots are chart points showing anonymous committee members’ expectations for the policy rate in the coming few years.The FOMC is expected to update its economic projections to reflect much stronger growth than previously anticipated. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell has promised to look through bouts of price pressures until the central bank’s inflation and employment targets are met, investor expectations for both inflation and the Fed’s policy rate have been rising.“While the consensus seems to lean toward no change in 2023 median dot, this view is at odds with the market,” said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale SA. “The market seems to be leading the Fed, not following.”Treasuries were already under pressure when U.S. trading began Wednesday amid a selloff in U.K. gilts following an auction. The 10-year yield exceeding its March 12 year-to-date high unleashed a wave of selling in Treasury futures, then downside momentum picked up for other curve points.The 5-year yield jumped to 0.862%, its highest since March 2020, while the 10-year breakeven -- the market’s inflation expectation for the next decade -- reached its highest level since May 2013.Yields in the three- to five-year part of the Treasury market could rise as much as 5 basis points if any FOMC member forecasts a rate increase in 2023, Wells Fargo & Co. strategist Erik Nelson said in a note.“The market already prices multiple hikes in 2023,” Nelson wrote. “Even so, if a couple of dots migrate to 2023 then market participants might think the door to hikes is opening.”(Updates yield levels. Earlier versions of this story corrected the month when 10-year yields were last higher, and corrected the yields on 30-year debt.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Rally, Dollar Holds Drop; Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks climbed Thursday on the Federal Reserve’s projections for interest rates to remain near-zero through 2023. The dollar held a decline and Treasury yields rose.Japan’s Topix index advanced past the 2,000 mark for the first time since 1991, becoming Asia’s best performing major index this year. The S&P 500 overnight hit a record as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s tolerant stance on inflation and the recent rise in bond yields. U.S. equity futures pared earlier gains.Ten-year Treasury yields pushed higher and the dollar held losses versus most major peers. The Australian dollar rose on strong employment data. The yen was bolstered by a Nikkei report that the Bank of Japan is considering widening the targeted trading-range around the 10-year yield.Investors appear to be reassured by the renewed emphasis on continued policy support. Markets were braced for a more hawkish tone from the Fed, given the improvement in the economic outlook amid the stimulus-fueled recovery from the pandemic. Heightened concerns about inflation have driven bond yields sharply higher and spurred a rotation from growth stocks to value shares.“It looks like up, up and away from here” for equities, Mahjabeen Zaman, a senior investment specialist at Citigroup Australia, said on Bloomberg TV. “We’re moving into value plays because we’re very clear PEs for growth stocks in particular are exceptionally high” and will be hit by higher yields, she said.Read: Fed Keeps Zero-Rate Outlook, Sees Inflation Bump Short-LivedElsewhere, oil slipped after U.S. crude stockpiles topped half a billion barrels and the International Energy Agency said global supplies are plentiful. Bitcoin rose modestly to about $59,000.These are some key events this week:Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.StocksS&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 12:22 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%.Japan’s Topix Index rose 1.2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.6%.South Korea’s Kospi Index added 1%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.6%.China’s CSI 300 Index was up 0.9%.Euro Stoxx 50 futures added 0.5%.CurrenciesThe yen traded at 108.77 per dollar, up 0.1%.The offshore yuan was at 6.4921 per dollar, down 0.1%.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was at $1.1968.The Aussie jumped 0.4% to 78.31 U.S. cents.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 1.68%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield added 10 basis points to 1.82%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude shed 0.9% to reach $64.01 a barrel.Gold rose 0.3% to $1,750.10 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • FOMC preview: How optimistic is too optimistic for the US economy?

    Inflation will be the key to the Fed's forecasts on where the US economy and interest rates are headed.

  • Iranian Oil Surge to China Hurts OPEC Efforts to Tighten Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- The torrent of Iranian oil that’s been gushing into China in recent weeks is crowding out imports from other nations and threatening to complicate efforts by the OPEC+ alliance to tighten supply in the global market.China, the world’s largest crude oil importer, is currently buying close to 1 million barrels a day of sanctioned crude, condensate and fuel oil from the Persian Gulf nation, according to estimates by traders and analysts. That’s displacing favored grades from countries such as Norway, Angola, and Brazil, traders said, and resulting in an unusually quiet spot market.Most refiners and traders around the world are reluctant to buy Iranian crude because of U.S. sanctions, which can result in repercussions like being cut off from the American banking system. However, the seemingly unstoppable rally in global crude prices is making the sharply discounted Iranian oil increasingly attractive to Chinese buyers including its independent refiners, which account for around a quarter of the country’s crude-processing capacity.See also: A Surge in Iranian Oil Exports Is Clogging Up Chinese PortsWhile global benchmark Brent is trading near $70 a barrel due to improving demand and tighter supplies from OPEC+, a continuation or increase in the Iranian flows could stymie the alliance’s efforts to keep driving up prices.Iran is a member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, but is exempted from the supply restrictions. However, China’s preference for its cheap crude is displacing demand from OPEC countries like Angola as well as other producers like Norway and Brazil -- although the quality of oil from all of these countries is not identical.As many as 10 million barrels of Angolan oil due for April export were still without buyers as of earlier this week, according to traders, compared with a typical month when such cargoes would have be sold out by now. Grades from Nigeria and Republic of the Congo have also struggled due a lack of buying interest, the traders said.Three supertankers carrying oil from Norway’s Johan Sverdrup field have been floating off China for at least two weeks without discharging, shipping data show. Only 16 million barrels of North Sea crude left Europe for Asia in February, the least in four months, with the downward trend likely to continue in the short term, said traders involved in the market.“With increased flows from places like Iran, and all the other grades’ arbitrage to China closed currently, the spot market is looking really weak,” said Yuntao Liu, an analyst with London-based Energy Aspects Ltd. “Between now and June to July, the teapots’ preferred grades such as West African crudes, Norway’s Johan Sverdrup and Brazilian crudes will be quite hard to sell.”Chinese independent processors are often described as teapot refiners.The Iranian oil flowing to China is a mix of barrels that are transported directly from the Persian Gulf, as well as Iranian-origin cargoes that are rebranded as Middle Eastern or Malaysian grades. Chinese imports of crude from the nation will average 856,000 barrels a day this month, the most in almost two years, data intelligence firm Kpler said last week.Most of it is being purchased by domestic Chinese trading houses, traders said, as private and state-owned refiners try to distance themselves from dealings with the U.S.-sanctioned nation. It’s likely that these supplies will be temporarily held in onshore tanks before getting resold to local refineries on a later date, they added.See also: UAE Sheikh Lays Claim to Oil Cargo U.S. Says Is From IranThese private processors, which are mostly based in Shandong province, have been known to refine Iranian and Venezuelan crude into fuel, and utilize sludgy, low-quality fuel oil as feedstock for their units.The increased Iranian flows are happening as the administration of President Joe Biden attempts to revive a nuclear deal with Tehran. The Persian Gulf supplier exported around 2.5 million barrels a day of oil before the sanctions were first imposed in 2018. Iran is starting the year as the “biggest wildcard” for oil prices, Ed Morse, head of commodities research at Citigroup Inc., said in a note in January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.