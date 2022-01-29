U.S. markets closed

Step One Automotive Group Hosts NADA Training Academy for Team Members

Step One Automotive Group
·2 min read

Step One Automotive Group NADA Academy

Step One Automotive Group NADA Academy
Step One Automotive Group NADA Academy
Step One Automotive Group NADA Academy

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., Jan. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Jan. 17 - 21, Step One Automotive Group hosted a special NADA Academy Training for its executive team at the Island Hotel on Okaloosa Island.

The week-long training that focused on Financial Management, was the first module in a 6-week curriculum of intensive immersion in every aspect of the automotive industry. Upcoming sessions include: fixed operations training in parts and service, variable operations training in pre-owned vehicles and new vehicles and business leadership training.

The academy programs are designed to prepare current and future dealership leaders by teaching them way to maximize efficiency, improve profitability and understand how new technology and innovations are reshaping the industry.

The NADA Academy is widely regarded as the gold standard in automotive industry training and fewer than 1% of the individuals working in the industry have an opportunity to attend the academy.

Step One Automotive Group sent 16 people from its management team to spend the entire week immersed in the training. The remaining 5 modules will be hosted on alternate months through the end of 2022.

"There is nothing more important for us than empowering our team to grow and learn," said Step One Automotive Group CEO, Fernando Arellano. "We are building future dealer principals here and our commitment to personnel development is one of our most critical initiatives.

###

About Step One Automotive Group

Step One Automotive Group is an American company based in Florida that was built on a singular dedication to empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility. Step One Automotive Group has 19 locations in Florida, Alabama, and Georgia, representing 16 brands including Chrysler, Dodge Jeep, Ram Fiat, Volkswagen, Subaru, Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Ford, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati, 2 pre-owned operations and 3 wholesale parts operations. Out of 18,000 dealerships in the United States, Step One Automotive Group ranks in the top 90 dealer groups in the country and the top 10 in Florida. Step One Automotive Group's headquarters are in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Please visit https://www.steponeautomotive.com.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steponeauto

Instagram: @steponeautomotivegroup

#foreverwarriors #westeptogether #iamstepone

Contact:

Step One Automotive Group
Maureen Bierman
mbierman@steponeauto.com
(850) 461-2524

Related Images






Image 1: Step One Automotive Group NADA Academy


Step One Automotive Group graduation from the first week of NADA Academy Training



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


