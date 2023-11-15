Step One Clothing Limited's (ASX:STP) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Step One Clothing's (ASX:STP) stock is up by a considerable 117% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Step One Clothing's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Step One Clothing is:

15% = AU$8.6m ÷ AU$57m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.15.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Step One Clothing's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To begin with, Step One Clothing seems to have a respectable ROE. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 20%, we aren't very excited. However, the moderate 18% net income growth seen by Step One Clothing over the past five years is definitely a positive. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this also provides some context to the earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing Step One Clothing's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 20% over the last few years.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Step One Clothing's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Step One Clothing Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Step One Clothing's high three-year median payout ratio of 108% suggests that the company is paying out more to its shareholders than what it is making. However, this hasn't really hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier. It would still be worth keeping an eye on that high payout ratio, if for some reason the company runs into problems and business deteriorates. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Step One Clothing.

Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 100%. Regardless, the future ROE for Step One Clothing is predicted to rise to 21% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Step One Clothing certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its high earnings growth, which was probably achieved due to its respectable ROE. However, the considerably low reinvestment rate does diminish our excitement to a certain extent. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

