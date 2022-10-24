U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

Step Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed with STP938, the World’s Most Advanced CTPS1 Inhibitor, in a Phase 1/2 Trial for T cell and B cell lymphomas

Step Pharma
·3 min read
Step Pharma
Step Pharma

        

PRESS RELEASE

Step Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed with STP938, the World’s Most Advanced CTPS1 Inhibitor, in a Phase 1/2 Trial for T cell and B cell lymphomas

  • Potential first-in-class targeted treatment for relapsed/refractory T cell and B cell lymphomas

St. Genis-Pouilly, France, 24 October 2022 - Step Pharma, the world leader in CTPS1 inhibition for the targeted treatment of cancer, announces today that the first patient has been successfully dosed with STP938, in a Phase 1/2 trial in adult subjects with relapsed/refractory B cell and T cell lymphomas.

The dose-escalation part of the open label, non-randomised Phase 1/2 trial comprises multiple cohorts dosed with STP938, administered as an oral monotherapy, ascending in a stepwise manner. The primary objective in Phase I is to assess the safety and tolerability of STP938.

Brian Schwartz, Chief Medical Officer of Step Pharma, commented: “We are developing STP938, a highly selective, first-in-class treatment based on ground-breaking genetics. The dosing of the first patient into our Phase 1/2 trial is an important step to identify an optimal dose to take forward into further clinical development for relapsed/ refractory T cell and B cell lymphomas.”

STP938 is a first-in-class oral cancer therapeutic that specifically inhibits nucleotide synthesis and the enzyme cytidine triphosphate synthase 1 (CTPS1) in particular, originally identified as an essential gene for lymphocyte proliferation. By targeting CTPS1, Step Pharma has unlocked the ability to selectively target the de novo pyrimidine synthesis pathway in cancer cells. This ground-breaking approach should enable the highly selective treatment of both blood cancers and solid tumours.

Further details of the study can be found on clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT05463263.

-Ends-

About Step Pharma
Step Pharma’s goal is to bring about a step change in how cancer is treated with targeted therapies that kill cancer cells and leave healthy cells unharmed. The Company is the world leader in CTPS1 inhibition, a new approach with the potential to yield highly selective, safe and effective cancer treatments for both blood cancers and solid tumours.

The Company’s lead product STP938 has received both IND and CTA clearance to proceed into first in human trials in the US and UK for the treatment of T cell and B cell lymphomas. Clinical trials in lymphoma commenced in September 2022. STP938 has the potential to be the backbone of a multitude of cancer therapies as well as a potent monotherapy for hard-to-treat blood cancers.

Step Pharma was founded in 2014 by Kurma Partners, the Imagine Institute and Sygnature Discovery, based on the scientific discoveries of Prof. Alain Fischer and Dr Sylvain Latour. Step Pharma is based in Saint-Genis-Pouilly, France, and is supported by a strong syndicate of investors led by Kurma Partners and including Bpifrance (Fonds Biothérapies Innovantes et Maladies Rares and InnoBio2 Fund), Pontifax, Hadean Ventures, Sunstone Life Science Ventures, Inserm Transfert Initiative, Idinvest, Sygnature Discovery and the Imagine Institute. More information on the company can be found at www.step-ph.com.

For more information please contact:

Step Pharma
Andrew Parker, Chief Executive Officer
contact@step-ph.com


Consilium Strategic Communications
Amber Fennell, Namrata Taak, Stella Lempidaki
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700
steppharma@consilium-comms.com


