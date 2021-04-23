Step Into The World Of GREY GOOSE® Essences

- New campaign film brings the breathtaking world of GREY GOOSE Essences to life

- Developed in collaboration with creative agency MullenLowe LA and award-winning VFX studio, Time Based Arts

- Essences campaign set to be biggest launch since GREY GOOSE Original

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GREY GOOSE Essences, the all-new line of vodkas infused with real fruit and botanical essences, today unveiled its first campaign film. Debuting April 25th, during the pre-show for Hollywood's biggest night in film, the 60-second story follows a character who finds herself immersed in a natural world through an encounter with a playful, botanical alter-ego. The encounter quickly develops into a multi-colored duet between the woman and a whirlwind made up of hundreds of thousands of flower petals, each meticulously crafted and rendered through detailed petal and leaf studies. The creative result is a world that straddles both fantasy and realism and brings to life the natural ingredients found in every bottle.

"Since hitting shelves in February, GREY GOOSE Essences has exceeded our sales projections by 50% which illustrates just how strong this emerging subsection of the vodka category is," explained Martin de Dreuille, Vice President Global Marketing of GREY GOOSE® vodka. "The otherworldly, sensorial journey our main character is immersed in marks the next phase of our Essences campaign and introduces drinkers to a fresh new side of the GREY GOOSE world."

The Essences campaign idea was brought to life by GREY GOOSE creative agency MullenLowe LA. The film was produced by UK-based VFX studio Time Based Arts and directed by James Allen, Mike Skrgatic, and Rob Blishen of TBA Studio, known for their award-winning work in film and television, along with music videos for artists such as Kylie Minogue and FKA Twigs.

Grey Goose Essences New Campaign Film

The TBA studio simultaneously overlayed choreography with motion capture and floral simulation, pioneering new processes that led to creative evolutions throughout post-production. Ordinarily an unconventional approach for brand films, both client and agency embraced the experimental nature of the project and discovered things together that could never have been dreamed of. Layer in the challenges of operating a production at scale, under strict COVID-19 protocols, where teams worked in isolation, annotating film and editing remotely, and the outcome is a stunning piece of craft and ambition.

"We don't want to tell people what Essences tastes like, we want them to experience it," continued de Dreuille. "Everything you see on screen is the epitome of the vibrant and delicious taste inside every bottle."

In tandem with its broadcast premiere this Sunday, the Essences campaign film will run across traditional and digital channels, complemented with a range of digital and social-first assets and an exciting series of virtual and in-real-life elements that will be announced throughout spring and summer. The campaign is set to be the biggest launch since GREY GOOSE Original.

About GREY GOOSE Essences

Full of radiant and fragrant herbaceous flavors, Essences transforms simple soda serves into delicious, multi-sensory cocktails with just a handful of ingredients. Each bottle offers an ABV of 30%, 73 calories per serve and contains no artificial ingredients, sugar or carbs*. Like all GREY GOOSE products, Essences is gluten-free and made without compromise, fusing a light, smooth taste with an immersive fruit and botanical flavor palate. The trio of expressions include the bright and citrusy Strawberry & Lemongrass, the floral, yet savory White Peach & Rosemary, and the dewy and peppery Watermelon & Basil.

GREY GOOSE Essences is now available at spirits retailers nationwide with a SRP of $29.99 USD for 750mL. GREY GOOSE Essences can be purchased at Drink Grey Goose. For further information, please visit the Grey Goose site.

About GREY GOOSE Vodka

Made without compromise, GREY GOOSE® is made with the highest-quality ingredients and has a 100% traceable production process, from crop to cork. Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. Each bottle of GREY GOOSE is distilled and bottled in France, with a recipe and process that remains unchanged since inception, using just two ingredients – single origin Picardie wheat and spring water from our natural limestone well in Gensac-la-Pallue. A one distillation process brings out the true essence of these ingredients.

The expertise of the GREY GOOSE Cellar Master, François Thibault, ensures an unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE® Vodka, GREY GOOSE® La Poire, GREY GOOSE® L'Orange and GREY GOOSE® Le Citron Flavored Vodkas.

The GREY GOOSE vodka brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

*AVG ANALYSIS PER 1.5 FL OZ: 73 CALS | 0g CARBS | 0g PROTEIN | 0g FAT

