Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.375

The board of Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has announced that the dividend on 15th of December will be increased to $0.375, which will be 2.7% higher than last year's payment of $0.365 which covered the same period. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.9%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Stepan's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Before making this announcement, Stepan was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If the dividend extends its recent trend, estimates say the dividend could reach 20%, which we would be comfortable to see continuing.

Stepan Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.64 total annually to $1.46. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 8.6% a year over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. Stepan's earnings per share has shrunk at 11% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. Over the next year, however, earnings are actually predicted to rise, but we would still be cautious until a track record of earnings growth can be built.

Our Thoughts On Stepan's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Stepan will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Stepan that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Stepan not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

