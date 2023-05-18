Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Stepan (NYSE:SCL), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Stepan, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = US$167m ÷ (US$2.4b - US$663m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Stepan has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 11% average generated by the Chemicals industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Stepan compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Stepan here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Stepan doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 9.4% from 12% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Our Take On Stepan's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Stepan. In light of this, the stock has only gained 34% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Stepan does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

