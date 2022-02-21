Stephanie Johnson is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephanie Johnson is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Consultant for her work in Commercial Lending and in acknowledgment of her work at Elysian & Associates, LLC.

Ms. Stephanie Johnson works in commercial capital consulting, where she has worked with numerous prestigious financial institutions. She began her own company, Elysian & Associates, LLC, in January 2021. As the CEO, Ms. Johnson manages the company's client relationships, finances, strategy, and marketing structures.

At Elysian & Associates, Ms. Johnson provides secure capital to business owners and investors, even if they have little or no collateral. She and her team have decades of experience in comprehensive busi-ness loan solutions. Ms. Johnson enjoys working one on one with clients to find them flexible loans catered to their individual needs. She has helped fund commercial real estate projects, equipment expenses, small business loans, stated income commercial real estate, unsecured business lines of credit, healthcare financing, and much more.

In order to gain more insight into the business world, Ms. Johnson is currently studying Business Man-agement at the American Military University. She expects to graduate in 2023. Additionally, Ms. Johnson is a professional member of the National Association of Commercial Lenders.

She has received military awards and commendations for her work. Looking to the future, Ms. Johnson plans to grow her business even more, and help more people. She says she loves "helping people make their dreams come true."

In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, listening to music with her fiancé, who is an accomplished musician, and creating sculptures, paper mâché, and acrylic artwork.

For more information, visit https://elysianandassociates.com

Contact:

Katherine Green

516-825-5634

pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stephanie-johnson-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301486611.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who