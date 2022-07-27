U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Stephanie Sandberg Named Managing Partner of Accordant Advisors, LLC

·1 min read

Announcement Comes as Inclusion-Focused Consultancy Enters its 4th year

OAKLAND, Calif., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accordant Advisors announced today that they have named Stephane Sandberg Managing Partner. Ms. Sandberg joined the group – which focuses on creating inclusive workplaces – in the spring of 2021 and became Partner earlier this year.

Accordant Advisors Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accordant Advisors)
Accordant Advisors Logo (PRNewsfoto/Accordant Advisors)

Accordant Advisors co-founder and former Vice President, Global Diversity for Chevron Shariq Yosufzai says, "Stephanie has had a profound impact on our work since the day she joined, from helping us articulate what we do to quickly becoming an integral part of assignments, as both team member and engagement lead."

Co-founder, philanthropist and former senior retail executive (Weston/Loblaw and Shoppers Drug Mart) Andrew Faas adds, "Stephanie is the right leader at the right time for Accordant Advisors – her skills and experience will bring our unique tools and applications around Emotional Intelligence and Stakeholder Engagement to the next level."

"This group of supremely talented professionals bring extraordinary discipline and passion to creating welcoming work cultures," says  Sandberg; "I'm thrilled to lead the team, and continuing to learn from them, every day."

Stephanie was previously Executive Director of political action committee LPAC; Managing Director of DEI consultancy Out Leadership; Executive Publisher of Columbia Journalism Review and President & Publisher of The New Republic, among a host of leadership positions in media. She lives in Princeton, New Jersey with her wife, with whom she has two daughters.

Accordant Advisors helps organizations identify and tackle cultural gaps through evidence-based, practical solutions, which create and nurture diverse, inclusive, and emotionally-intelligent workspaces. Its mission is to create organizational cultures that value each individual and are psychologically safe, allowing people to be more engaged, respected and effective.

Media contact:
Stephanie Sandberg,
ssandberg@accordantadvisors.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stephanie-sandberg-named-managing-partner-of-accordant-advisors-llc-301593742.html

SOURCE Accordant Advisors

