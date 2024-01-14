Stephen Bizzell Bought 40% More Shares In Savannah Goldfields

Investors who take an interest in Savannah Goldfields Limited (ASX:SVG) should definitely note that the Executive Chairman, Stephen Bizzell, recently paid AU$0.04 per share to buy AU$235k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 40%.

Notably, that recent purchase by Stephen Bizzell is the biggest insider purchase of Savannah Goldfields shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.044 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Savannah Goldfields insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Savannah Goldfields insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.05. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 17% of Savannah Goldfields shares, worth about AU$1.7m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Savannah Goldfields we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Savannah Goldfields you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

