Stephen C. Tardio Joins Dresner Partners as Managing Director

CHICAGO, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that Stephen C. Tardio has joined the firm as Managing Director. As a senior middle-market investment banker focused on deal origination, transaction execution and executive-level relationship management, Mr. Tardio brings broad consumer and packaging industry experience to the firm including coverage in health, wellness, and nutrition; food and beverage; hobby and leisure; discretionary durables; and consumer-linked print and packaging markets. During his 27-year career, he has completed transactions exceeding $1.5 billion in aggregate value.



Prior to joining Dresner Partners, Mr. Tardio served as Managing Director and Head of the Consumer Industry Practice for EdgePoint Capital in Cleveland, Ohio.

Previously, Mr. Tardio also served as President of HT Capital Securities in New York, and Managing Director and Head of the Cleveland and Chicago offices, as well as Director in New York for HT Capital Advisors. He also served in executive and managerial roles for Hill Thompson Capital Markets and Andersen Consulting.

Commenting on hiring of Mr. Tardio, Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners said, “We are very pleased to welcome Stephen Tardio to the firm. His diverse transaction experience and expertise in the consumer sector, along with his presence in Cleveland, make him a valuable addition to our consumer team.”

Stephen Tardio added, “I’m excited to collaborate with my new colleagues at Dresner Partners to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients. The depth and breadth of Dresner Partners’ services, combined with its strong domestic and international presence in many industry verticals, will provide me with an excellent platform to engage my network.”

Mr. Tardio received his Master of Business Administration in Finance from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Illinois. He holds numerous licenses including Series 7, Series 24, Series 63, Series 79, and Series 99, and has completed several executive education programs.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner is an award-winning, FINRA-registered middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with professionals located in New York, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, and Palo Alto. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners.

Media Contact:

David Gutierrez, Head of PR, IR and Corp. Dev., (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

For Transaction Related Inquiries

Steven M. Dresner, President, (312) 493-5701, sdresner@dresnerco.com

Stephen C. Tardio, Managing Director, (216) 202-6002, stardio@dresnerco.com

