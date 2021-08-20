U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7940
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,826.50
    +2,292.96 (+4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.56
    +37.17 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Stephen Collins Leads the Nation in Record-Breaking Fundraising for The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

·2 min read

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society officially announced the winners of its annual 2021 Man & Woman of the Year® campaign. National "All Star" Man of the Year, Stephen Collins of Capital Strategies, a MassMutual firm in San Antonio, TX, raised a record-breaking $2.26 million dollars — the highest amount ever fundraised by any candidate in the campaign's history.

Collins' involvement with LLS is very personal, "My brother-in-law was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1996 and is a 25-year survivor largely because of the pioneering advancements made by LLS. Over the years, I participated in "Light the Night" walks, and in 2014 was asked to run for the "Man of the Year" philanthropic competition. I raised $93,000 which went to CAR T-Cell research. Fast forward a few years, when Rosemary, the wife of a friend, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic lymphoma. Her treatment was—you guessed it—CAR T-Cell Therapy. And she is a survivor, too."

Collins is passionate about the work LLS does to advance research and get therapies and treatments to patients. "I feel we all need to critically examine the efficacy of the money that we give. LLS is highly efficient in getting the money to the end-user. It is unbelievable the work that the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society has done—the survivability rate has increased 400% in recent decades. They are the vanguard of cancer research."

The $2.26 million that Collins raised in 2021 will be split for three research areas: non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic lymphoma, and the Children's Initiative.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Supervisory Office: 317 Grace Lane, Suite 250, Austin, Texas 78746. 512-346-6020. CRN202408-597034

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stephen-collins-leads-the-nation-in-record-breaking-fundraising-for-the-leukemia-and-lymphoma-society-301359929.html

SOURCE Capital Strategies

