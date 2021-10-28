U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

Stephen E. Browning Joins Hill International, Inc. as Senior Vice President, Federal Sector Leader

Hill International, Inc.
·4 min read
PHILADELPHIA and WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), delivering the infrastructure of change, announced today it has hired Stephen E. Browning, PE, as Senior Vice President, Federal Sector Leader. Browning will work with Hill’s regional leaders across the U.S. to capture and execute program and project management assignments for U.S. Federal Government agencies, including long-term Hill clients such as the General Services Administration (GSA), Department of Energy (DOE), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), among others, as well as cultivate relationships with new Federal clients.

Browning comes to Hill with more than 30 years of experience in Federal project management, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, National Federal Market Lead with Michael Baker. Prior to Michael Baker, Browning held the positions of Program Executive, DOE Legacy Management Program with Navarro Research and Engineering, Client Account Executive and Senior Vice President with CH2M Hill/Jacobs, Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Senior Vice President with Weston Solutions, Director of Programs and Senior Vice President with MWH Global, and Chief of Military Programs and Senior Executive Service for USACE. Highlights of his career include leading the reconstruction of national infrastructure across Iraq under the Coalition Provisional Authority’s $12.6 billion reconstruction program. Browning’s leadership of the program was recognized by the “Service To America Award for National Security and International Affairs.”

Browning holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Colorado State University. He is also a graduate of Harvard University Business School’s Advanced Management Program and Johns Hopkins University’s National Security Studies Program. He is a Senior Executive Fellow of the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, and a registered Professional Engineer in Minnesota.

Browning’s specific responsibilities will include identifying opportunities, partnering with Federal agencies and owners, identifying market trends to better serve clients and grow Hill’s business, assessing staffing and teaming capabilities, recruiting subordinate team members, and overseeing Hill’s program, project, and construction management services for Federal clients. Browning will answer directly to Michael B. Smith, Hill’s President, Americas.

“Stephen comes to Hill as an accomplished leader of Federal programs and projects and a recognized subject matter expert in the field,” says Smith. “His leadership and insights will bring tangible benefits to all our Federal clients and will help us grow our Federal business exponentially.”

Hill Chief Executive Officer Raouf Ghali adds: “The U.S. Federal government has been a valued client of our company almost since Hill’s founding more than 45 years ago. Stephen’s arrival at Hill signals the growth of the many trusted partnerships we have developed with GSA, USACE, and other agencies, owners, and departments, and, we are confident, of many new relationships to come.”

About Hill International

Hill International, with more than 2,900 professionals in 70 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, facilities management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as one of the largest construction management firms in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and it is our intent that any such statements be protected by the safe harbor created thereby. Except for historical information, the matters set forth herein including, but not limited to, any statements of belief or intent, any statements concerning our plans, strategies, and objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although we believe that the expectations, estimates, and assumptions reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements are set forth in the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in the reports we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that unfavorable global economic conditions may adversely impact our business, our backlog may not be fully realized as revenue, and our expenses may be higher than anticipated. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

Hill International, Inc.
Elizabeth J. Zipf, LEED AP BD+C
Senior Vice President
(215) 309-7707
elizabethzipf@hillintl.com

The Equity Group, Inc.
Devin Sullivan
Senior Vice President
(212) 836-9608
dsullivan@equityny.com


