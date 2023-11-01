Stephen Fenby Buys Handful Of Shares In Midwich Group

Potential Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) shareholders may wish to note that the Group MD & Director, Stephen Fenby, recently bought UK£188k worth of stock, paying UK£3.76 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

Midwich Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Stephen Fenby is the biggest insider purchase of Midwich Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£3.87. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Midwich Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While Midwich Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Midwich Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Midwich Group insiders own 20% of the company, worth about UK£79m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Midwich Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Midwich Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Midwich Group.

