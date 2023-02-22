Stephen G. Meyer joins PPR Capital Management As New CEO

The company enters its next stage of growth with seasoned financial services executive

BERWYN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / / PPR Capital Management announced today that Stephen G. Meyer, formerly of SEI Investments, has been appointed new CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Mr. Meyer will succeed co-founder Dave Van Horn and assume all CEO related responsibilities immediately. Mr. Van Horn will be continuing on with the firm as Executive Chairman of the Board, as well as assist the company in both marketing and fundraising capacities.

Stephen "Steve" Meyer has over 30 years' experience in Financial Services, Wealth Management and Technology. Most recently Mr. Meyer was at SEI and enjoyed a 29-year career at the firm where he was involved in many aspects of their businesses, most notably building their IMS division from the ground up to the largest division in the Company.

"Steve will be an invaluable addition to the PPR team, helping us in many areas, including technology, reporting, and operations," said Executive Chairman Dave Van Horn. "Above all, Steve shares in our core values, and I believe he'll be a perfect cultural fit for the PPR family."

While at SEI, Mr. Meyer pioneered the Global Expansion of the Company by establishing both the Dublin, Ireland and the Luxembourg offices. Steve's latest role was Executive Vice President of SEI and President of SEI's Global Wealth Management Services, which includes their Private Banking and Investment Manager Services businesses, as well as the Family Office Services and Global Regulatory Compliance platform. In this role, Steve was responsible for driving the strategy of providing holistic investment operations and technology infrastructure solutions to investment and wealth managers globally. Prior to SEI, Steve also worked for the Vanguard Group and Coopers and Lybrand. Mr. Meyer is also a Certified Public Accountant and received a BBA in Accounting and Finance from La Salle University.

"Mr. Meyer's institutional background will be pivotal in taking PPR into our next stage of growth," said COO John Sweeney. "His network and leadership skills will be a game changer for our business and will only help to ensure the strength of our company, not just internally, but also for our investors and in our overall community impact."

"I was looking for something dynamic in this next phase of my career, and several things attracted me to PPR," said Mr. Meyer. "The culture, the people, and the purpose were all things that made them stand out. And of course, I'm excited about the opportunity ahead. I look forward to being a part of PPR's future."

About PPR Capital Management

PPR Capital Management is a private investment firm, specializing in institutional mortgage notes and commercial real estate. Since 2007, PPR's experienced team has enabled investors to access an investment fund with sizeable scale, high quality assets, as well as economic-based portfolio management. Adhering to a strong set of core values, PPR's goal is to deliver risk-adjusted passive returns while improving communities nationwide.

