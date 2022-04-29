U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,131.93
    -155.57 (-3.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,977.21
    -939.18 (-2.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,334.64
    -536.89 (-4.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,864.10
    -53.84 (-2.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.25 (-1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +5.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    +0.0240 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2570
    +0.0111 (+0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8300
    -1.0070 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,718.36
    -1,125.02 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.12
    -27.23 (-2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.30 (+1.75%)
     

Stephen Kupferberg, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

TOMS RIVER, N.J., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stephen Kupferberg, MD, is being recognized as a Pinnacle Healthcare Professional in the Medical field for his outstanding achievements in Otolaryngology and in acknowledgment of his highly-respected practice, Ocean ENT.

With over 25 years of experience in the medical profession, Dr. Kupferberg is a highly trained ear, nose, and throat specialist board-certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. Among his specialties, the doctor has a particular interest in diseases of the nose and sinuses. He has been a partner at Ocean ENT since 2013.

A highly compassionate physician, Dr. Kupferberg strives to take his time with his patients and thoroughly explain their medical conditions to them, addressing any questions or concerns they may have. He strongly feels that clear doctor-patient communication is critically important for the best outcomes in medicine.

His deep love of science and a strong desire to help people are what drew him into the medical profession. In pursuit of his higher education, Dr. Kupferberg attended Muhlenberg College and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Biology. He earned his Medical Degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA, and completed his Residency at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA, in 1997. He was then appointed the Chief of Otolaryngology at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Augusta, GA.

In 1998, he moved to private practice in Wheaton and Rockville, MD., where he practiced for four years while his wife was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base. He then moved back home to New Jersey in 2002 and has been in private practice in Toms River, NJ.

In addition to his office practice, Dr. Kupferberg is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Bey Lea Ambulatory Surgical Center and Ocean Medical Center. At Community Medical he serves as the Chairman of Otolaryngology. He additionally serves on the hospital's Medical Executive Committee, OR Advisory Committee, and Cancer Committee. He is the acting medical director of the Bey Lea Ambulatory Surgical Center. He formerly served as president of the Monmouth-Ocean Medical Society.

In his free time, Dr. Kupferberg enjoys golfing, hiking, exercising, cooking, and cross country skiing. He also loves family time with his wife, Marcia, and sons, Jacob and Andrew. For several years, he served as a leader with Boy Scout Troop 36.

For more information, visit https://oceanentnj.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stephen-kupferberg-md-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301536683.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

