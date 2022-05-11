U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,966.27
    -34.78 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,021.78
    -138.96 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,483.06
    -254.61 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.14
    -23.65 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.07
    +6.31 (+6.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.90
    +12.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9340
    -0.0590 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6500
    -0.7800 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,025.75
    -1,564.56 (-4.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    685.05
    -41.64 (-5.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Stephen McNabb Appointed CITGO Treasurer

·2 min read

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Petroleum Corporation today named Stephen McNabb the Company's new Treasurer, where he will oversee liquidity management and the company's capital structure, manage financial risk and insurance, steward bank relationships and investor relations, and assist the CFO in developing financial strategies. McNabb previously served as Assistant Treasurer and has been with CITGO since 2016 in various financial roles of increasing responsibility.

CITGO Logo (PRNewsfoto/CITGO Corporation)
CITGO Logo (PRNewsfoto/CITGO Corporation)

McNabb replaces Gina Coon, who retired last year.

"Stephen McNabb brings integrity and professionalism to the vitally important position of Treasurer," said John Zuklic, CITGO Chief Financial Officer and Vice President. "He has ably served CITGO for more than six years as an integral member of our finance team. We congratulate Stephen on this promotion and look forward to his continuing contributions to our business."

McNabb has almost 20 years of experience in areas related to finance, accounting, planning and analysis, and consulting, primarily within the energy industry. Before joining CITGO, he served in leadership roles within the finance field while at Bridgepoint Consulting, Magnum Forge, and Protiviti.

McNabb holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Trinity University. In his new role, he will report directly to Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Finance, John Zuklic.

About CITGO
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry with a well-known brand. CITGO operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 769,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO is ranked as the fifth-largest, and one of the most complex independent refiners in the United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products and supplies a network of approximately 4,400 locally owned and operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stephen-mcnabb-appointed-citgo-treasurer-301545297.html

SOURCE CITGO Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Continuing to Fall Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued to tumble Wednesday morning despite an earnings report that handily beat Wall Street expectations. AMC stock was down by 7.5% as of 11:21 a.m. ET following a 5.4% drop Tuesday. AMC's first-quarter earnings report actually had a lot of meat on the bone for investors.

  • Unity Software stock crashes, cites Apple advertising identifier changes as Q1 drag

    Video game company Unity Software's shares fell more than 35% after disappointing earnings, citing Apple advertising changes as a big driver.

  • Coinbase: ‘I’ve never been more bearish,’ analyst says

    Dan Dolev, a senior financial technology analyst at Mizuho, explains his bearish sentiment towards Coinbase after the crypto company's disappointing earnings.

  • Why Tesla Stock Tapped the Brakes on Wednesday

    In Wednesday-morning trading, stock markets are mixed -- the Nasdaq down a fraction of a percent, the S&P 500 up a different fraction of a percent on moderately good inflation data -- a pleasant respite from the three-day streak of nonstop selling that began late last week. As of 10:10 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is down 2%. The most likely culprit for Tesla's declining share price is none other than CEO Elon Musk himself, who took the stage at the Financial Times Future of the Car 2022 yesterday to speak on a variety of subjects -- any one of which could be the one that upset investors today.

  • Time To Worry? Analysts Just Downgraded Their Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Outlook

    The analysts covering Upstart Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UPST ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by...

  • Is Palantir Technologies Stock a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock sank 21% to an all-time low on May 9 after the analytics firm posted its first-quarter earnings report. Revenue rose 31% year over year to $446 million, which exceeded analysts' estimates by $2.

  • Four reasons why tech stocks are falling

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi lists the main reasons why tech stocks are struggling so much as of late.

  • Coinbase stock down on plunging trading volume in Q1

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita discusses the Coinbase stock plunge.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Why Canoo Shares Tumbled Today

    Specialty EV maker Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) reported its first-quarter financial update last night, and it gave investors a warning they didn't want to hear. The drop extended the stock's downward trend this year, with it dropping over 35% in just the last month. Rather it was a warning in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

  • What Does Roku, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Share Price Indicate?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ). The company's stock received a lot...

  • These 2 Former High-Flying Stocks Are Falling With the Market Wednesday Morning

    The stock market has been falling steadily for weeks, and Wednesday morning didn't bring immediate relief. News that the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in April with core figures climbing at a faster pace led to a reversal in futures markets. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) futures had dropped 20 points to 3,976, while Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) futures were down 114 points to 12,235.

  • Coinbase Stock Is ‘Particularly Compelling’ at Current Levels, Says Analyst

    On Wednesday, the crypto sphere went into meltdown over the LUNA/UST debacle after the stablecoin TerraUSD de-pegged from the U.S. dollar and sent the ecosystem into a vicious downward spiral. The most prominent representative of the ecosystem in the public markets, Coinbase (COIN) stock was also taking a beating. But the heavy bleeding here was due to the leading crypto exchange’s disappointing quarterly results. While the losses across the board accelerated in Wednesday’s crypto bloodbath, the

  • Why Block Spiked and Then Pulled Back Today

    Some investors saw the fintech trading at a bargain price. Others are more worried about the economic outlook.

  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) drops to US$1.1b and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$77k

    Insiders who bought US$374k worth of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AXSM ) stock at an average buy price of...

  • At US$9.47, Is Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent...

  • Bargain Hunting? These REITs Are on Sale

    The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has cooled off considerably this year. Shares of the average REIT ended April down more than 8% on the year, weighed down by higher interest rates and the overall sell-off in the stock market. Shares of Stag Industrial have tumbled more than 28% this year.

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Got Crushed Today

    Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) had to swallow a spoonful of awful medicine on Monday. For its first quarter, Tonix -- a pre-revenue biotech -- posted a net loss of $26.7 million, or $0.05 per share. The difference was due to higher research and development expenses and general and administrative costs.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in May

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.3% to 11.6%, can make long-term investors a lot richer.

  • Is Lemonade Stock a Buy?

    Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) posted its first-quarter earnings report on May 9. The online insurance provider's revenue rose 89% year over year to $44.3 million, which beat analysts' estimates by $1.1 million.