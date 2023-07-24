Steppe Cement Ltd. (LON:STCM) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financials Look Strong: Should Prospective Shareholders Make The Leap?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Steppe Cement's (LON:STCM) recent performance, when its stock has declined 21% over the past month. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Steppe Cement's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Steppe Cement is:

27% = US$18m ÷ US$65m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.27 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Steppe Cement's Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, Steppe Cement has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 30% net income growth seen by Steppe Cement over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Steppe Cement's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 12% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in.

Is Steppe Cement Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Steppe Cement's significant three-year median payout ratio of 75% (where it is retaining only 25% of its income) suggests that the company has been able to achieve a high growth in earnings despite returning most of its income to shareholders.

Moreover, Steppe Cement is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Steppe Cement's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Steppe Cement's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

