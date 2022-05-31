U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

StepStone Group to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

StepStone Group Inc
·1 min read
  • STEP
StepStone Group Inc
StepStone Group Inc

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that Scott Hart, CEO, and Mike McCabe, Head of Strategy, are scheduled to present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 8:00 am ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the StepStone website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2022, StepStone oversaw $570 billion of private markets allocations, including $134 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
Seth Weiss
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com 
1-212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com
1-203-682-8268


