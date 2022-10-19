StepStone Real Estate Adds Yasmine Uzmez as Managing Director, Business Development to Support its Growing Business

StepStone Group Inc

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Real Estate (SRE), the real estate arm of private markets investment firm StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), announced today that Yasmine Uzmez has joined the firm as a Managing Director on its business development team. Ms. Uzmez will be based in StepStone’s New York office.



Ms. Uzmez has more than 18 years’ experience in real estate and has held senior positions at real estate private placement firms Park Madison Partners and Shelter Rock Capital Advisors. In 2016, she founded Oderoche, a real estate capital raising and advisory boutique. A dual citizen of Belgium and the US, and a native French speaker, Ms. Uzmez began her career at J.P. Morgan in Belgium and Gemini Consulting in Paris and later joined CBRE’s consulting group in New York.

“I have known Yasmine professionally for over a decade and have always thought her unique background in professional services, business development and real estate private equity would make her a great addition to our team,” said Jeff Giller, Head of SRE.

Ms. Uzmez joins StepStone as a product specialist dedicated to SRE and a senior member of StepStone’s business development team, which includes approximately 30 professionals located throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, covering multiple asset classes. The business development team focuses on introducing institutional investors to StepStone’s platform, which includes primary investments in funds, secondaries, recapitalizations and co-investments through its funds, separate accounts and advisory services.

“As a native European, joining an exceptional, multifaceted, global private markets firm like StepStone is a great fit for me,” said Ms. Uzmez. “Introducing SRE’s funds, separate account and advisory capabilities to the institutional investor market and helping to lead business development project management across SRE is an exciting opportunity to apply my decade and a half of experience in real estate capital markets,” she added.

Story continues

About StepStone and StepStone Real Estate

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of June 30, 2022, StepStone oversaw US$588 billion of private market allocations (US$168 billion within SRE) including US$137 billion assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts:

Media:

Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR

StepStonePR@icrinc.com

1-203-682-8268



