U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,708.50
    +3.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,151.00
    +23.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,863.00
    +32.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,190.10
    -0.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.46
    +0.24 (+0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.10
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1364
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.32
    -1.08 (-5.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3624
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4500
    +0.1400 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,840.16
    +1,073.35 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.12
    +24.70 (+2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.56
    +48.19 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

New Stericycle Report Reveals Trends, Provides Actionable Insights for Improving Healthcare Workplace Safety

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Report shows medical waste management, healthcare provider burnout, environmental impact of healthcare, at-home care and drug diversion are top concerns

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), a leading provider of medical waste management, secure information destruction and patient engagement solutions, today released its inaugural Healthcare Workplace Safety Trend Report revealing crucial insights into healthcare workers' perspectives on their work environments. On the heels of immense change brought on by modernization, new technology, changing expectations—and of course, the COVID-19 pandemic—the study aimed to better understand healthcare providers and administrators' perspectives on the safety and standards needed to provide a quality care environment.

Stericycle, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Stericycle)
Stericycle, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Stericycle)

Key findings from the survey reveal a desire for more training, tools and resources around regulated and pharmaceutical waste management from healthcare providers and administrators alike (nearly 60%). Both audiences also see a clear connection between the health and safety of the care environment and the impact on quality of care and job satisfaction—especially in the home setting. More than 70% of healthcare providers and administrators believe improper medical waste disposal greatly impacts patient health and safety and puts the physical safety of providers at risk.

"The healthcare workforce, leaders and patients face headwinds when it comes to protecting the health and well-being of the industry at large. We've witnessed firsthand how existing issues like provider burnout, changing patient expectations and quality of care environments have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Cory White, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Stericycle. "Our findings underscore that healthcare providers and administrators understand how the health and safety of a care environment impacts patient care. It is clear, medical waste management is critical for creating a safe and efficient care environment for healthcare workers and patient health and well-being."

Additional key themes and insights from the report include:

  • Burnout among Healthcare Professionals Is Prominent and Could Impact Their Safety: Seventy-two percent of healthcare providers indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated feelings of burnout and stress (85%) and has undermined their sense of safety in the workplace (71%). Less than 5% say they feel heroic. This could pose risk to the already short-staffed healthcare industry.

  • Healthcare Workers Prefer Solutions That Limit the Impact of Medical Waste on the Environment: The environmental impacts of improper biohazardous waste management are substantial and top-of-mind. While 75% of administrators believe their organization is doing enough to reduce its environmental impact through appropriate biohazardous waste management, providers (54%) are less aware of these efforts.

  • At-Home Care Is Here to Stay but Can Pose Significant Challenges: At-home care can pose significant challenges when it comes to ensuring the proper disposal of medical and pharmaceutical waste and can expose workers and patients to risk. Over 80% of healthcare providers say proper disposal of biohazardous waste in at-home care environments is a core challenge and can pose significant risks to their physical health and well-being.

  • Drug Diversion Is a Top Concern Which Has Worsened Due to the Pandemic: Drug diversion is a chief concern among healthcare providers. More than half (56%) of healthcare workers believe improperly disposed of pharmaceutical waste is one of the top contributors to the opioid epidemic and believe it has been easier for opioids to get into the wrong hands during the pandemic (52% of providers and 64% of administrators).

This study surveyed 500 healthcare professionals—350 clinicians (those who have direct patient interaction and currently practice as a physician, nurse or another related role) and 150 administrators (those who are currently at an executive leadership or senior management level in a healthcare organization). Both audiences were required to work in an organization that deals with medical waste management in some regard, whether they are personally responsible for decision making or not.

For more information about Stericycle and to access the Healthcare Workplace Safety Trend Report and multimedia assets, visit Stericycle's website.

About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRCL) is a U.S. based business-to-business services company and leading provider of compliance-based solutions that protect peoples and brands, promotes health and well-being, and safeguards the environment. Stericycle serves customers in the U.S. and 16 countries with solutions for regulated waste and compliance services, secure information destruction and patient engagement. For more information about Stericycle, please visit www.stericycle.com.

Media Contacts:
Media Relations
Stericycle, Inc.
media@stericycle.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-stericycle-report-reveals-trends-provides-actionable-insights-for-improving-healthcare-workplace-safety-301458706.html

SOURCE Stericycle

Recommended Stories

  • Biogen Stock Is Tumbling Because Its Alzheimer’s Drug Has Hit Another Snag

    Medicare should only cover Biogen ‘s Aduhelm drug for certain recipients who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials, officials at the organization that oversees the national health insurance program proposed Tuesday evening. If approved, the decision would restrict access to the first Alzheimer’s therapy approved in decades by the Food and Drug Administration. Dr. Lee Fleisher, chief medical officer of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said in a news release announcing the draft ruling that even though the drug shows promise, it could also harm patients.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were sliding 5.1% lower as of 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline appears to be the result of some profit-taking after Moderna's shares jumped on Monday after the company's CEO, Stéphane Bancel, said during an interview on CNBC that Moderna will soon begin clinical trials for a version of its COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the coronavirus omicron variant.

  • We were promised Pfizer pills. Where are the other COVID treatments?

    The U.S. purchased 10 million courses of Pfizer’s antiviral treatment in a $5 billion deal. Where are they?

  • Why Veru Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology-focused biotech, saw its share price leap by over 20% on Tuesday, crushing not only the top stock market indexes, but also many peers in its sector. The reason why was clear: The company received an important regulatory nod for one of its key pipeline projects. In a press release published on Monday, Veru announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the phase 3 registration program of its enobosarm.

  • Moderna COVID-19 Shot Lowers Risk Of Infection, Hospitalization Compared To Pfizer's, VA Real-World Data Shows

    A new real-world study funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) showed that compared to those who received Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine recipients had a significantly lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and related hospitalizations. Lower risk was observed across all age groups, comorbidity-burden categories, and race. Authors of the study, published as a pre-print last week, noted differences between Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine and Pfizer

  • Biogen Stock Tumbles As Medicare Delivers Another Obstacle To Its Alzheimer's Drug

    Biogen stock tumbled late Tuesday after U.S. regulators limited which patients can access the controversial Alzheimer's treatment, Aduhelm.

  • Medicare to Pay for Biogen’s New Alzheimer’s Drug in Clinical-Trial Patients

    The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said it will cover the cost of the drug Aduhelm, but as part of further clinical testing.

  • Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary on how he lost weight: 'Now I’m never hungry'

    Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary may be bulking up his portfolio with cryptocurrency these days, but he is slimming down his weight.

  • Why Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sank 23% in 2021

    Despite having a billion-dollar drug in its portfolio, the potential for backdoor entry into the marijuana market, and being consistently profitable for years, Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) was battered about the head by the stock market last year with its stock falling 22.8%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The decline started during the summer when Jazz reported second-quarter earnings that showed sales of its top sleep disorder drug, Xylem, plunged 25% from the prior year. While that's because patients were being transitioned over to its next-generation drug, Xywav, combined sales were only 3% higher.

  • I Gained 38 Pounds of Muscle After Learning My RMR

    Brandyn Oviedo discovered his resting metabolic rate (RMR), also known as his basal metabolic rate, to discover how much he needed to eat to gain almost 40 pounds.

  • The Gene-Editing Industry Weighs In on Outlook at J.P. Morgan Conference

    Companies like Intellia Therapeutics and Editas Medicine are saying that this year will bring exciting developments.

  • CDC Chief Just Issued This Important Omicron Update

    More curveballs. That's what we can expect from this coronavirus pandemic, says Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, who testified this morning before the Senate on the Biden administration's response to the Omicron variant, alongside fellow virus experts Dr. Anthony Fauci and acting head of the FDA Dr. Janet Woodcock. How can you stay safe, given the fact that hospitalizations are rising again? Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others,

  • Counterfeit N95s are out there: How to avoid getting duped

    You don't want to waste your money.

  • Walgreens, CVS cut paid sick leave for workers in line with CDC guidance

    The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations that people should isolate for five days after a COVID-19 infection, instead of 10. A spokesperson for CVS said that the company is providing five days of paid leave for eligible full- and part-time workers, except where state or city paid leave laws provide for more. The company also added that paid leave is available only to employees who are vaccinated, approved for a reasonable accommodation, or otherwise covered by local laws.

  • KN95 and N95 masks: Which does the CDC recommend, and can you reuse them?

    The spread of the Omicron variant has sent federal authorities scrambling to clarify Covid safety guidance for the purposes of everyday life

  • Molecular Partners Stock Surges as Novartis Plans to License Covid-19 Drug

    Novartis says it will license antiviral Covid-19 treatment ensovibep from Molecular Partners following positive trial results.

  • These 4 New COVID Symptoms Could Mean You Have Omicron, Doctors Warn

    The Omicron variant is causing a surge of new COVID cases, breakthrough infections, and reinfections. Cases have increased in the U.S. by more than 85 percent in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Much of this has to do with how quickly this iteration of the virus can spread, as well as its ability to evade existing immunity. But as it gets easier to get infected with COVID, it's also becoming harder to know if you have the virus or another circulat

  • Pfizer Makes Foray Into CRISPR, Inking $1.35 Billion Deal With Beam Therapeutics

    Pfizer is entering the CRISPR space through a $1.35 billion deal with Beam, the companies said Monday. But Beam stock fell in response.

  • Scleroderma: The disease that Bob Saget fought to find a cure for after it took his sister’s life

    Bob Saget served on the board of the Scleroderma Research Foundation. His sister died of the disease at 47.

  • 6 Nutrient-Packed Foods to Eat for Better Brain Health

    Add these staples to your diet to fuel and fortify your noggin.