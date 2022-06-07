U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

Sterile Filtration Market for Lifescience

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report estimates the future market potential for sterile filtration for life science applications. It provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market.

New York, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterile Filtration Market for Lifescience" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284293/?utm_source=GNW


The report also covers market projections Through 2027 and key market players.

This report discusses the global market for sterile filtration used in life science applications, including depth filters, microfiltration membranes and air filters. The report also analyzes various materials of filters being used n sterilization filtration.

In this report, the market is segmented by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including Latin America, the Middle East and Africa). Countries analyzed include the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India). Estimated values are based on product manufacturers’ total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:
- 32 tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global market for sterile filtration for life sciences application
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the upcoming market potential for sterile filtration in life sciences industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
- Evaluation and forecast the sterile filtration for life science application market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by pore size, material and geographic region
- Discussion of new technological developments in this innovation driven market, current and emerging applications, regulatory concerns, and other major factors hampering the growth of the sterile filtration market
- Detailed analysis on the strength, weakness and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the global sterile filtration market
- In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
- A relevant patent analysis for innovations in sterile filtration
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including 3M, Danaher Corp., Merck KGaA, Porvair PLC and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Summary:
The global market for sterile filtration used in life science applications was valued at REDACTED in 2021 and is expected to reach REDACTED by the end of 2027, with a CAGRof REDACTED. The growth in the market is mainly attributed to the increasing use of sterilization-grade filters for contamination removal frombiologics, biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticalmanufacturing processes.

The industry is also roughly divided into two profit streams: industrial and biopharmaceutical.Biopharmaceutical filtration and labs are the most profitable areaby price per volume and replacement.

Purity levelneeds, the increasing numberof global users, and the constant need to change filtersmean that the same materialwill demand a higher price and be continuously reordered.

Overall, the industry is material-specific. The sheernumberof competitors shows the maturity of the twomost widely usedmaterials: polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and polyether sulfone (PES).MF membrane costs have droppedmore than REDACTED% for some applications since the 1990s. However, improvement in the economics of membrane systems has contributed to their rising use in the pharmaceutical industry. For example, the drop in cost has made some companies rely specifically on high-revenue areas such as biopharmaceuticals,with other companies relying on large-volume projects to drive growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284293/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


