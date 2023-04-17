Sterile Filtration Market worth $15.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sterile filtration industry is expected to witness significant growth over the near future, driven by the increasing demand for sterilized products in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The emergence of novel technology, such as single-use filtration systems and advanced filter materials, has also been a major factor in driving the growth of this industry. Additionally, greater emphasis on product safety, cost-effectiveness, and environmental sustainability is expected to further propel the demand for filtration products in the near future. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for high quality and safe healthcare products are likely to contribute to the growth of this industry over the next few years.

MarketsandMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/MarketsandMarkets) (PRNewsfoto/MarketsandMarkets)

Sterile Filtration Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $ 8.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $15.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is driven by the increasing research on biopharmaceuticals leading to rise in demand for sterile filters. In addition, demand for long-term stability of food and beverages for maintaining its quality and shelf-life is also adding to the market growth for sterile filtration. On the other hand, the requirement of high capital investments for new production facilities is likely to restrain the market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256410424

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sterile Filtration Market"

334 - Tables

47 - Figures

303 - Pages

Sterile Filtration Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 8.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $15.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Membrane Type, Pore Size, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increased demand for sterile water in end-use industries Key Market Drivers Growing demand for sterile filtration in pharmaceutical industry

Story continues

The PES segment accounted for the largest share, by membrane type in the the sterile filtration market in 2022.

Based on membrane type, the sterile filtration market is segmented into polyethersulfone (PES), polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), nylon, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), mixed cellulose ester & cellulose acetate (MCE & CA), and other membrane types. The PES segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2022. These membranes are ideal for the filtration of both strong bases and acids and minimize the risk of active ingredients being adsorbed during the filtration process. These advantages support the growth of the PES segment.

The 0.2–0.22 µm pore size segment accounted for the largest share of the pore size segment in the sterile filtration market in 2022.

Based on membrane pore size, the sterile filtration market is segmented into 0.2–0.22 µm, 0.45 µm, and 0.1 µm. The 0.2–0.22 µm segment accounted for the largest share of the global sterile filtration market in 2022. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the use of 0.2–0.22 µm filters in major applications of sterile filtration, such as final product processing and water purification.

The North America region catered the largest share of the sterile filtration market in 2022.

The large share of the North American region can be attributed to a large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. North America is the global hub for the innovation and development of pharmaceutical & biotechnology drugs. This can be attributed to factors such as the presence of key biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, significant spending on R&D activities, and the presence of a well-established intellectual property system for innovative biologics. In addition, the presence of a well-established healthcare market, and stringent regulations for the pharmaceutical industry, coupled with strong presence of food & beverage companies is also driving the market in this region.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=256410424

Sterile Filtration Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Advantages of sterile filters over non-sterile filters Growing demand for pure water in end-use industries Focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceutical drugs Increasing adoption of single-use devices & disposables

Opportunities:

Development and use of advanced filters for sterile filtration Emerging regions

Challenges:

High price sensitivity among end users

Key Market Players:

Key players in the sterile filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Crop. (US), Porvair PLC (UK), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), Eaton (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), Sterlitech Corporation (US), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Cole-Parmer Instrument, LLC. (US), Nupore Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India), STARLAB International GmbH (Germany), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), AMD Manufacturing Inc. (Canada), Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Simsii, Inc. (US), CELLTREAT Scientific Products (US), Wyvern Scientific Inc. (Canada), Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Filtrox AG (Switzerland).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=256410424

Recent Developments:

In November 2021, Sartorius AG (Germany) launched vacuum filters for research purposes and filtration of small volumes from 50 mL to 1 L.

In March 2021, Pall Corporation (US) acquired Pall-Austar Lifesciences Limited to expand its manufacturing capacity for single-use technology in China.

Sterile Filtration Market Advantages:

Reduces Risk of Contamination: Sterile filtration is an effective way to reduce the risk of contamination in a product. Sterile filtration can remove bacteria, viruses, and other microorganisms that could harm a product.

Increases Product Life Span: Sterile filtration helps to extend the shelf life of products by eliminating particles that could potentially cause spoilage.

Improves Quality: Sterile filtration can help to ensure that products are free of contaminants, making them of a higher quality. This helps to ensure that customers receive products that are safe and of the highest quality.

Cost Savings: Sterile filtration can help to reduce costs associated with contamination and spoilage, resulting in cost savings for companies.

Easy to Implement: Sterile filtration is a relatively simple and cost-effective process that can be implemented in a variety of production processes.

Sterile Filtration Market - Report Highlights:

The new version of the report includes ranges/scenarios, pricing analysis, patent analysis, trends and disruptions impacting customers, regulatory analysis, supply and value chain, ecosystem analysis, key conferences, key stakeholder and buying criteria, and Porter's five forces analysis.

Market size is updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028 by studying the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and recession on the overall sterile filtration industry.

In the updated version, a total of 25 companies have been profiled.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information for the financial year ending March 31, 2022 (depending on availability) for listed companies in a graphical representation in the company profiles section. This will help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Key market strategies/right to win, market share analysis, and competitive leadership mapping, evaluation quadrants, competitive benchmarking have been added in the competitive landscape section of the report.

The competitive leadership mapping section is an output of a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering sterile filtration products. The top 25 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors. These vendors were evaluated based on their market share/ranking and product footprint.

The new version of the report includes the startup/SME company evaluation quadrant for ten companies operating in the sterile filtration market. This updated section is an output of a comprehensive study of the key startup vendors offering sterile filtration products. The top 10 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors. These vendors were evaluated based on business strategy excellence and the strength of the product portfolio.

The report includes the market share analysis for 2022 and the revenue share analysis of key market players from 2020 to 2023. It also includes competitive benchmarking and growth strategies adopted.

The new edition of the report includes market developments from January 2020 to March 2023.

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Sterility Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Hollow Fiber Filtration Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Laboratory Filtration Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sterile-filtration-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sterile-filtration.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterile-filtration-market-worth-15-3-billion--marketsandmarkets-301798623.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets