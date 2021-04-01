U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,010.88
    +37.99 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,139.06
    +157.51 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,452.35
    +205.48 (+1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.79
    +23.27 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.17
    +1.01 (+1.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.50
    +11.90 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.29 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    +0.0047 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    -0.0710 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    +0.0051 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5650
    -0.1300 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,196.49
    -260.64 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.28
    +5.11 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     

Sterile Medical Packaging Market Research Report by Type, by Material, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Sterile Medical Packaging Market Research Report by Type (Bags & pouches, Blister & clamshells, Pre-fillable inhalers, Pre-filled syringes, and Sterile bottles & containers), by Material (Glass, Metals, Paper & paperboard, and Plastics), by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterile Medical Packaging Market Research Report by Type, by Material, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993395/?utm_source=GNW

Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.

1. The Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is expected to grow from USD 39,812.64 Million in 2020 to USD 61,124.87 Million by the end of 2025.
2. The Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is expected to grow from EUR 34,908.47 Million in 2020 to EUR 53,595.45 Million by the end of 2025.
3. The Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is expected to grow from GBP 31,033.71 Million in 2020 to GBP 47,646.47 Million by the end of 2025.
4. The Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is expected to grow from JPY 4,249,017.54 Million in 2020 to JPY 6,523,572.91 Million by the end of 2025.
5. The Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market is expected to grow from AUD 57,813.24 Million in 2020 to AUD 88,761.44 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Sterile Medical Packaging to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Sterile Medical Packaging Market studied across Bags & pouches, Blister & clamshells, Pre-fillable inhalers, Pre-filled syringes, Sterile bottles & containers, Sterile closures, Thermoform trays, Vials & ampoules, and Wraps.

Based on Material , the Sterile Medical Packaging Market studied across Glass, Metals, Paper & paperboard, and Plastics.

Based on Application, the Sterile Medical Packaging Market studied across In vitro diagnostic products, Medical implants, Pharmaceutical & biological, and Surgical & medical instruments.

Based on Geography, the Sterile Medical Packaging Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market including Ahlstrom Corporation, Amcor Limited, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Dupont De Nemours, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Gerresheimer Glass Inc., Janco Inc., Multivac Sepp Haggenmüller Se & Co. Kg, Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Limited, Oliver Healthcare Packaging Company, Orchid Mps Holdings, LLC, Placon Corporation, Riverside Medical Packaging Company Ltd, Sonoco Products Company, Steripack Group, Steripack Ltd., Technipaq Inc., Tekni-Plex, Inc., The 3m Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and Wipak Group.

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Sterile Medical Packaging Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05993395/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Space Tech Firm MDA Raises $320 Million in Canadian IPO Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian space technology firm MDA Ltd. raised C$400 million ($320 million) in its initial public offering, falling about 20% below its targeted amount after selling shares for less than expected.The company, best known for developing a giant robotic arm used in space, sold about 28.6 million shares for C$14 each, below its marketed range, according to final sale documents. MDA had sought to raise about C$500 million by selling shares for C$16 to C$20 apiece, according to earlier materials.MDA will list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MDA, marking a return for an iconic Canadian company once known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates. The IPO values the Brampton, Ontario-based company at C$1.6 billion when the sale closes around April 7, based on about 115 million shares outstanding.The banks that arranged the sale have an option to sell an additional 15% of the offering after the close, which could lift proceeds to C$460 million. The IPO was led by Bank of Montreal, Morgan Stanley and Bank of Nova Scotia.MDA plans to use about C$340 million of the proceeds to repay debt and the rest to fund ongoing growth initiatives, including the development of a next-generation commercial satellite, according to the filing.MDA specializes in space robotics, satellite systems and satellite imagery analysis. Its products include a global maritime information platform for vessel detection and climate monitoring, sensors for space missions and the robotic Canadarm used in NASA’s Space Shuttle program and later on the International Space Station.(Updates with final sale documents, valuation in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Markets: Big tech lifts equities as Biden rebuilding plan in focus

    The dollar hit a one-year high versus the yen and technology stocks led Wall Street and a key gauge of global equities higher on Wednesday, ahead of an announcement by President Joe Biden of a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild America's infrastructure. The relentless rise of U.S. bond yields, with 10-year yields on course for their biggest quarterly rise since the fourth quarter of 2016, earlier weighed on sentiment even as Chinese data suggested a solid global economic recovery.

  • Yellen Signals Scrutinizing Hedge Funds a Renewed FSOC Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s council of financial regulators signaled a sharpened focus on hedge funds and whether their trading poses dangers to markets.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, speaking at a Wednesday meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, said the group has revived a task force on hedge funds so agencies can better “share data, identify risks and work to strengthen our financial system.” The council was briefed in a separate private meeting on how the funds performed during the Covid-19 crisis, she said, adding that their use of borrowed money added to instability last year.“The pandemic showed that leverage of some hedge funds can amplify stresses,” said Yellen, who leads FSOC.The power of lightly regulated investment firms to roil markets was on full display in recent days. While not technically a hedge fund, the blowup of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management has sent shock waves through Wall Street, triggering billions of dollars of losses for banks and scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission.The closed portion of the FSOC meeting included a presentation about hedge funds cutting their leverage during the pandemic-fueled turmoil in March 2020 and how that might have triggered “price declines in certain financial markets,” Treasury said in a statement. The council also discussed more recent hedge fund activity, according to the statement, without offering specifics or naming any firms.Wild TradingIn addition to Archegos, another high-profile development involving private funds that captured Wall Street’s attention this year was wild trading in GameStop Corp. and other so-called meme stocks. Some hedge funds, including Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management, that had bet against the companies got slammed with losses in January after retail investors drove the shares to astronomical levels.The Treasury statement noted that Yellen personally requested the revival of the panel’s hedge fund working group, which hasn’t been in operation since 2016.FSOC, holding its first meeting since Democrats took the White House, is working to reinvigorate financial oversight after it fell into a lull during the Trump administration. Yellen said the council was also studying new rules for money-market mutual funds and would delve deeply into climate-related issues.Global warming “is an existential threat to our environment, and it poses a tremendous risk to our country’s financial stability,” Yellen said, adding that the increasing frequency and intensity of storms could lead to severe disruptions in food and water supplies and cause increased unrest around the world.Over the first few months of Biden’s presidency, several financial agencies have moved to increase their focus on how a warming planet could threaten the economy. Allison Herren Lee, the SEC’s acting chair, has set up an enforcement task force to focus on environmental-related issues and signaled that corporations may soon have to disclose more to shareholders about business risks. Meanwhile, Rostin Behnam, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission acting chief, said this month that he was establishing a unit to examine how derivatives can be used to address climate change.‘More Resilient’In her remarks, Yellen called on FSOC to review the critical role that open-end mutual funds play in financing the economy. She also said the council must explore “vulnerabilities” in the U.S. Treasury market that were exposed by the pandemic.“We also must strengthen the Treasury market itself and make it more resilient to future disruptions,” Yellen said.FSOC, created in response to the 2008 financial crisis, is tasked with spotting risks that could cause another crash. Set up under the Dodd-Frank Act in 2010, it has the authority to call out firms and industry practices as “systemically important” -- a label that brings stricter rules and heightened oversight by the Federal Reserve.The council’s members include the heads of the Fed, SEC and CFTC, making it a forum for regulators to coordinate their supervision of banks, asset managers, hedge funds and other finance companies.While FSOC is expected to be much tougher during the Biden administration, Yellen hasn’t always sided with Democratic lawmakers eager for a clampdown on Wall Street. Last week, she sparred with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren over whether BlackRock Inc., the world’s biggest asset manager, should face designation by the council. And when Yellen led the Fed in 2017, she voted along with other panel members to remove insurer American International Group Inc.’s risk label.(Updates with Treasury statement, starting in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Breaks Above 4,000 Milestone as Bull Market Barrels On

    (Bloomberg) -- A revival in technology shares alongside budding optimism about the global recovery pushed the world’s most important stock index past 4,000 for the first time.The S&P 500 rallied as much as 0.7% to a record as investors weighed President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled $2.25 trillion stimulus plan ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment report, which is expected to show the quickest pace of hiring in five months. While it took almost five years for the index to rise from the 2,000 milestone to 3,000 in July 2019, the latest 1,000-point trip took about 21 months.The S&P 500’s recent climb has largely been built on a surge in energy and financial shares as the vaccine rollout picks up speed. That’s pressured Treasury yields higher and boosted inflation expectations, sending cyclical stocks -- those more sensitive to economic swings -- upward. However, a moderation in the bond selloff’s breakneck pace has breathed life back into tech stocks, the benchmark’s biggest sector, which have struggled amid the rise in rates.“The market at 4,000 now is a much broader and better S&P 500 than it was at the peak of February 2020,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “It’s not just being driven by a handful of megacap technology stocks, it’s actually being driven by a broad-based sponsorship across almost all 11 of the S&P sectors. I think that’s a much healthier place to be.”The S&P 500 has climbed 6.5% in 2021, with the energy and financial sectors rocketing 29% and 15% year-to-date, respectively. That’s helped the benchmark outpace the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s 1.6% rise this year as the once-relentless stay-at-home stocks fade.However, given how prevalent tech stocks are in the S&P 500, it’s unclear how much the gauge can rally if the sector falls too far behind. Tech stocks make up nearly 27% of the index, whereas financials and energy combined clock in at 14.1%.“People are optimistic about growth, about the reopening of the economy, about going back to normal as a result of the vaccine rollout,” said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of passive equity and multi-asset strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management. “But it’s a tug-of-war between growth and inflation.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hiring surges but London is left behind

    More jobs are available now than at any point since the pandemic struck as companies limber up to reopen over the coming months – but the capital continues to lag the rest of country. Online adverts are back up to 94pc of their pre-Covid level, with more vacancies now on offer in some areas and industries than there were before the first lockdown. However London, with its relatively low share of manufacturing and higher reliance on currently absent commuters, is still behind the rest of the country. Vacancies in the capital are still around 20pc below their pre-Covid level, making it firmly the weakest performer so far in this putative recovery. Nationally, factories are particularly keen to hire, with almost 60pc more positions available now than in February 2020, according to Adzuna and the Office for National Statistics. This chimes with the purchasing managers’ survey from IHS Markit, which shows activity in manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in a decade last month. Surging demand from domestic and foreign customers is pushing up hiring. Retailers and hospitality firms also need to recruit before they open their doors again.

  • U.S. Manufacturing Surges Most Since 1983, Underscoring Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. manufacturing expanded in March at the fastest pace since 1983, catapulted by the firmest orders and production readings in 17 years. The data add to evidence of an economy poised to accelerate.A gauge of factory activity jumped to 64.7 from 60.8 a month earlier, according to Institute for Supply Management data released Thursday. Index levels above 50 indicate expansion and the March figure topped all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.Stronger growth in new orders and output highlight accelerating household and business demand as increased vaccinations, fewer pandemic-related restrictions and fiscal relief provide a clearer path for the economic recovery. Stocks extended gains after the report.“The manufacturing economy continued its recovery in March,” Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM’s Manufacturing Business Survey Committee, said in a statement. At the same time, purchasing managers “reported that their companies and suppliers continue to struggle to meet increasing rates of demand due to coronavirus impacts limiting availability of parts and materials.”All but one of 18 ISM manufacturing industries reported growth in March, led by textiles, electrical equipment and appliances, machinery and computers and electronic products.The U.S. data mirror results from around the world. Factory activity across Asia strengthened after the volatile Lunar New Year period, with Taiwan leading the way, according to IHS Markit. The group’s purchasing managers index for the U.K. advanced to a decade high, while euro area manufacturing was historically strong.Order BacklogsThe ISM’s measure of U.S. order backlogs climbed in March to the strongest reading in records back to 1993 and a gauge of supplier delivery times reached an almost 47-year high. Both indexes underscore supply challenges faced by producers that are also paying more for raw materials and shipping.Shortages of semiconductors have been particularly disruptive to the auto industry, where production in recent months has been restrained due to the lack of supply. On Wednesday, Ford Motor Co. announced it was idling plants that make its best-selling F-150 pickup truck because of chip shortages.On a call with reporters, Fiore said that while manufacturers previously anticipated the supply-chain challenges would be resolved in several months, “there’s a feeling now that we’ll go into the summer or into late summer. That struggle will continue as demand continues to grow, which is positive.”President Joe Biden announced Wednesday a sweeping infrastructure proposal that calls on Congress to invest $50 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research.Select ISM Industry Comments“Demand remains strong. Significant supply impacts on raw materials due to the Texas freeze. All major raw-material and suppliers on force majeure.” - Chemical Products“Business conditions are positive for our industry and company. The constraints are mainly related to parts availability (imports, supply chain congestion). Manpower is also a constraint; hiring new members is a challenge.” - Transportation Equipment“Qualified new hires are an ongoing challenge. We have had to provide better compensation to keep qualified talent.” - Fabricated Metal Products“Suppliers are struggling to manage demand and capacity in the face of chronic logistics and labor issues. No end in sight.” - Machinery“Business bottomed out in February; we are expecting steady improvement through the end of the year.” - FurnitureAt 85.6 in March, the group’s index of prices paid for inputs was little changed from February’s 86 reading that was the highest since July 2008.Growing order backlogs, increased production and faster orders growth have encouraged manufacturers to beef up headcounts. The ISM’s measure of factory employment improved to a more than three-year high of 59.6 in March from 54.4 a month earlier.The government’s monthly jobs report on Friday is projected to show manufacturing payrolls increased by 35,000 in March, the strongest in four months. Overall employment is forecast to rise 650,000.Meanwhile, lean business inventories suggest robust output and orders to factories will be sustained in coming months. The ISM’s gauge of customer inventories dropped to the lowest in records back to 1997. None of the 18 manufacturing industries reported higher customer inventories.With demand seen picking up in the summer months as more of the nation gets vaccinated against the coronavirus, producers may expect to see order books and assembly lines staying full.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates have skyrocketed in recent months — adding $33,000 on average to a 30-year loan

    Mortgage rates stabilized over the past week, but their recent ascent may create challenges for home buyers who are already feeling the pain of high home prices. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.18% for the week ending April 1, up one basis point from the previous week, Freddie Mac (FMCC) reported Thursday. It’s the seventh consecutive week in which the benchmark mortgage rate has climbed, and the rate now stands at the highest level since June 2020.

  • Bitcoin Is Trading Near Record-High Again But Analyst Says We Are Staring At A Meltdown

    Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent gains may be short-lived and “the whole rally in crypto is getting very long in the tooth,” according to Boris Schlossberg, a leading foreign exchange expert. What Happened: “I think we’re very, very close to perhaps an intermediate-term top here. A little bit of a correction is certainly due at this point,” Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.” BTC traded 0.54% lower at $59,354.38 over the past 24 hours at press time, but was up 11.2% over the past week, indicating a recovery. It has an all-time high of $61,683, hit last month. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin’s Recent Gains: The cryptocurrency’s recent gains came after PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) said it will allow its U.S. customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of online merchants around the globe. PayPal’s move came a day after payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE: V) said it would allow payments to be settled directly via cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin’s high degree of volatility will likely mean transactions on platforms such as PayPal’s will be “infinitesimally small” compared to regular currency. However, he feels Bitcoin is a better store of value than gold. See Also: Why Is Ethereum Surging, Outperforming Bitcoin Today? CME Group’s Plan: Further, Schlossberg said that derivative exchange CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CME) plan to launch Micro Bitcoin futures contracts on its platform in early May could rattle bitcoin’s price even if investors like it or not. The Micro Bitcoin futures will be one-tenth the size of one Bitcoin. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin topped out the last time CME launched bitcoin futures in late 2017. Matt Maley, chief marketing strategist at Miller Tabak, said in the same “Trading Nation” interview that if Bitcoin moves to the downside below $52,000, its going to be a “big warning flag” and give the cryptocurrency its first lower low of the year. Maley added it Bitcoin breaks above its recent highs of $61,000, it “should see another leg higher.” However, he agreed with Schlossberg that bitcoin is going to see a lot more big declines along its way in a very volatile session. Read Next: 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Will Be Employing A Lot More People At Giga Texas Than It Thought It WouldCramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Taxpayers won’t have to file extra paperwork to get this valuable unemployment tax break, IRS confirms

    The Internal Revenue Service has an important message for people who already filed their 2020 taxes before a valuable tax break became law. The exemption only applied to 2020 jobless benefits, but the problem was, around the time President Joe Biden signed the sprawling relief package in early March approximately 66 million households had already filed their 2020 income taxes. As the pandemic battered businesses, a peak of 23 million people were out of work in April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • Google, U.S. government tangle over pre-trial document production

    Lawyers for Alphabet's Google and the government tangled on Tuesday over how many documents related to the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against the search and advertising giant should be turned over, and how fast. In a status conference before Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Justice Department's Kenneth Dintzer said Google had balked at delivering some older documents, dating to the early 2000s.

  • QuantumScape Rockets Higher Because There’s More Good News

    QuantumScape cleared a technical hurdle recently. That's good news for investors. It also means $100 million for the company.

  • Keep on Buying These 3 EV Stocks, Says Analyst Following Conference

    Investors are always on the lookout for the next big thing, the next industry that will bring the great returns. Predicting what stock sector will blast off is an inexact science, at best; but like politics, stocks run downstream from culture. And right now, culture is all-in for clean energy and electric cars. Observing the electric vehicle (EV) stock sector for Colliers Securities is industry expert Michael Shlisky. Shlisky had an opportunity last week to meet virtually with management from numerous EV companies, in Colliers’ Spring Alternative Transportation Conference, giving him a chance to sharpen his view of the sector. EV stocks have dropped significantly in the past six weeks. However, Shlisky believes this "may be the perfect time for investors to test the waters for stocks that may have fallen too far, too fast…" The analyst added, "In our view, institutional investors who have been circling the sector may finally be able to take a fresh look, with valuations much lower in recent weeks.” Even though Shlisky sees current conditions offering an opening for investors to buy in at attractive valuations, he does note that the EV sector is likely to continue to face challenges in the near term. He recommends a two-year time frame for investors in the sector – and goes on to note several EV stocks that that investors should consider. We’ve opened up the TipRanks database to get the latest details on three of Shlisky’s stock picks; let’s take a look at them, and find out what brought this analyst to these stocks. Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) The first EV stock we're looking at is Arcimoto, an Oregon-based EV maker specializing in a line it calls the Fun Electric Vehicle, or FUV. The FUV is Arcimoto’s flagship design, a three-wheel vehicle that seats two in a tandem arrangement, boats a top speed of 75 miles per hour and a 102 mile range on a single charge. The vehicle is designed for short-range, casual driving, or a mid-range regular commute to and from work. Arcimoto is taking orders for FUV, and the vehicle is already available on the West Coast and in Florida. In addition to the FUV, Arcimoto markets variants of the vehicle built on the same chassis and dual-motor front wheel drive design. The chief variants are the Deliverator, a light delivery truck specialized for the urban landscape, and the Rapid Responder, marketed to fire departments and emergency medical services. The Rapid Responder’s key selling point is directly related to the vehicle’s small size and maneuverability – it can reach places where large emergency trucks cannot, making it likely to be the ‘first on the scene.’ Arcimoto has unveiled a motorcycle-inspired Roadster model for customer orders. Arcimoto’s shares have seen their ups and downs – and all in recent months. The company’s stock grew an astounding 721% in 2020, and then gained another 177% to reach its peak – and all-time high – in early February of this year. Since then, the stock has slipped 64%, leading investors to ask, ‘What gives?’ The explanations are actually simple; in Wall Street’s general view, FUV gained dramatically last year when the EV sector as a whole did well, and gave back some of those gains when the combination of inflation worries, rising Treasury bond yields, and questions about how to value equities during the pandemic recovery put downward pressure on markets in February and March. Shlisky sees potential for Arcimoto – in fact, it is one of his ‘top picks’ in the sector – for both the near and mid-term, with a focus on the eponymous Fun Vehicle. He notes that Florida is seeing early success with the FUV. “Congruent with the numerous happy social-media posts we have noted in recent weeks, FUV is shipping to Florida in earnest. Management noted that another truck full of vehicles was en route as we spoke at the conference. Given the significant number of tourist attractions, closed-village communities, campuses and golf facilities, Florida is a leading pre-order state for FUV. The company plans multiple physical locations in the state, including rental fleets,” Shlisky noted. Of the company’s overall position, the analyst adds, “We can expect ongoing improvements in the production rate this year, scaling up to the new r-AMP facility and full-scale assembly capabilities next year.” Based on all of the above, Shlisky rates Arcimoto shares a Buy, and his $20 price target suggests it has room for 57% share appreciation this year. (To check out Shlisky’s track record, click here) Overall, there are two reviews on record for FUV, and they are evenly split Buy and Hold. This makes for a Moderate Buy consensus view, and the average price target of $14 implies a 6% upside from the trading price of $13.23. (See FUV stock analysis on TipRanks) ElectraMeccanica Vehicles (SOLO) ElectraMeccanica Vehicles represents a company vying for a similar niche to Arcimoto. The company markets a single-seat commuter EV, designed for the urban market and featuring an 80 mile per hour top speed, a 100 mile range, and three-wheel configuration. The chassis comes with more automotive-traditional body work than the FUV, a door on either side of the vehicle, and trunk for cargo stowage. The Solo vehicle is available for pre-order, but ElectraMeccanica has not yet begun deliveries. The company has selected Phoenix, Arizona as the location for a proposed factory complex, that will include light vehicle assembly along with battery pack and power electrics testing workshops. ElectraMeccanica is also starting to diversify the product line, with a pair of two-seat vehicles. These are the Tofino sports car and the Electric Roadster. Both feature more traditional automotive styling than the Solo, as well as significantly higher performance and range per charge. Like the Solo, both are available for pre-orders. ElectraMeccanica remains a truly speculative investment; the company has yet to report more than $250,000 in quarterly revenues. At the end of the 2020, the company reported using $10.5 million in cash for operations, up from $3.6 million the year-ago quarter. However, the company also reported having $129.5 million in cash on hand as of December 31; this is a dramatic improvement from the $8.6 million reported one year earlier. The company has plans to begin vehicle deliveries later this year. In his review of SOLO shares, Shlisky focuses on the upcoming vehicle deliveries as the major catalyst for ElectraMeccanica. “SOLO reiterated that it expects to make its first retail deliveries in 2021, most likely vehicles manufactured by the company's Chinese partner. The company also continues to roll out retail locations (20 in operation or announced, in total) to generate test-drives and incremental reservations…. SOLO has finally made its choice to build its assembly facility in Arizona; what we did not expect was its first official micro-mobility announcement at the same time. That said, this was something we had expected, given the SOLO model's place between a moped and an automobile, both of which are widely rented,” the analyst wrote. At the bottom line, Shlisky says simply, “The stock has been volatile, but we would stick with it as initial deliveries begin to reach driveways.” In line with those comments, Shlisky gives SOLO a Buy rating. His $7.50 price target implies an upside of ~60% in the next 12 months. Like the Colliers analyst, the rest of the Street is bullish on SOLO. 3 Buy ratings compared to no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. At $8.92, the average price target is more aggressive than Shlisky's and implies upside potential of ~90%. (See SOLO stock analysis on TipRanks) Forum Merger III (FIII) Last but not least is Forum Merger III, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), which is in the late stages of the merger business combination process with Electric Last Mile Solutions. ELMS is an EV maker based in Troy, Michigan, not far from the Detroit heart of the US automotive industry. Electric Last Mile is working on an urban delivery van, a light cargo vehicle with 170 cubic feet of cargo space, a 150 mile range per charge – and a short 2-hour span for full charging. ELMS’ EV van is specifically designed to compete with class 1 gas-powered delivery vans. While it has a shorter range than the combustion vehicles, it does boast a larger cargo space than the leading gas-powered van. In addition, the ELMS vehicle comes with an on-board over-the-air digital connection, allowing fleet managers to collect real-time data on vehicle routing, tracking, and efficiency. The Urban Delivery Vehicles are available for pre-orders. While ELMS has not begun vehicle deliveries yet, it has acquired the production capacity it needs to meet anticipated demand. The company has a 675,000 square foot factory in Mishawaka, Indiana, and is ramping production capability to 100,000 commercial vehicles per year. The company has plans to begin production on the first 45,000 orders by the end of 3Q21. As mentioned above, Forum Merger III will be taking ELMS public. The merger was announced in December; when complete, the combined entity will take the name Electric Last Mile Solutions, and list on the NASDAQ with ‘ELMS’ as the ticker symbol. The combination will produce a company worth $1.4 billion, and is expected to generate $379 million in funds available for operations and growth. The upcoming SPAC merger got the attention of Colliers’ Shlisky, who describes ELMS as another of his ‘top picks’ in the EV space. “ELMS is one of the more-promising EV-CV stories this year... ELMS plans to launch a Class 1-2 delivery vehicle in 2021… assembled from kits at its already-built Indiana facility,” Shlisky opined. Shlisky goes on to outline the advantages of the vehicle, and its potential for future profitability: “[Its] Class 1-2 product has the same upfront cost as incumbent ICE vehicles, yet offers 35% or more cargo space, plus savings on fuel and maintenance from there. Following a 2020 in which US e-commerce activity increased over 30% and van production was down 15%, along with the exit of three important competitor models (10% share) in 2020-2021, there is a dire need for capacity and ELMS appears uniquely poised to fill that need, if execution is strong on the launch timeline. In our view, it all adds up to one of the more-promising EV-CV ideas.” Based on these comments, Shlisky recommends Buying FIII before the merger. His price target on the stock is $13, which implies an upside of 30% from current levels. All in all, FIII has a small, but vocal camp of bullish analysts. Out of the 2 analysts polled by TipRanks, both rate the stock a Buy. With a return potential of ~81%, the stock's 12-month consensus target price stands at $18.(See FIII stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • These infrastructure stocks could rise up to 41% in a year on Biden’s massive spending plan, analysts say

    The president on Wednesday will release details of his "Build Back Better" plan, which includes $2 trillion for infrastructure spending across the country.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Home Sales Could Keep Falling. Demand Isn’t the Problem.

    Pending home sales fell 10.6% in February from January, the biggest month-over-month decline since April 2020. The drop could signal further declines ahead for in existing home sales.

  • Auto industry rethinks cost-cutting playbook as COVID-19, chip shortages disrupt supply chains

    After a year of getting hammered by the pandemic, a semiconductor shortage and storms that snarled Dana Inc's global supply chain, the auto parts maker is reaching for a new playbook. Many automakers and suppliers like the Ohio maker of axles, driveshafts and other auto parts, are deciding that securing their supply lines is the most pressing order of business. Dana's Craig Price, senior vice president of purchasing and supplier development, is pushing companies in his supply network to change the way they do business, stepping away at times from the just-in-time, lean production practices that have guided automotive manufacturers for nearly 40 years.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ‘ill-prepared to grapple with a major plot twist’ in stock market, warns Morningstar analyst

    Cathie Wood's flagship Ark Innovation fund has had a rough March after a scintillating stretch for the once-highflying exchange-traded fund, but there may be more gut-wrenching volatility in store for ETF, according to at least one analyst, who cautions investors to be wary.

  • Australia Central Bank Wins Bond Respite, Faces Fiscal Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- The Australian central bank’s policy resolve has won it a reprieve from bond traders, and seen it rewarded with both lower yields and a weaker currency. Now it confronts a fiscal pullback that could complicate its jobs goal.The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to complete its first A$100 billion ($76 billion) of quantitative easing soon after Tuesday’s policy meeting and will immediately follow up with another program of the same amount. Governor Philip Lowe is expected to keep the interest rate and yield target at 0.10%.The Aussie dollar has fallen nearly 5% since it touched 80 U.S. cents in late February. The fortunately timed depreciation helps cushion the expiry of the government’s JobKeeper wage subsidy that was worth about 5% of gross domestic product. The RBA is encouraged by the rapid decline in unemployment as the economy reopened; however, the removal of the subsidy is likely to slow the decline in the coming months. “There is still significant uncertainty around the outlook,” said Chris Read, a strategist at Morgan Stanley. “We continue to see downside risks for the currency and expect curve steepening in Australia.”The RBA aims to drive the jobless rate down to the low 4s to spur the sort of sustained wages growth that will return inflation to target. The bank has adjusted its regime to requires actual -- not forecast -- inflation to be within the 2-3% range before it considers moving rates. It doesn’t see that happening until at least 2024.Money markets and some economists are more optimistic, a quarter-percentage point increase in the cash rate is priced in for 2023 and two more in 2024. Their view is supported by a rapidly recovering U.S. economy turbocharged by a $1.9 trillion stimulus, as well as the vaccine being rolled out across the world.Government data Thursday showed job vacancies surged 13.7% in the three months through February and the trade surplus remained strong in that month, despite exports falling 1% and imports rising 5%.“We expect interest rate hikes to start in 2023, sooner than RBA expectations because of a strong rebound in the domestic and global economy,” said Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. “The U.S. will also start to raise rates in 2023, but with more aggressive hikes than the RBA.”Australia surged out of its first recession in almost 30 years, with the economy growing more than 3% in the third and fourth quarters of 2020; unemployment has fallen steadily and dropped by half a percentage point in February to 5.8%.Market CalmSince the RBA’s March meeting, the sharp rise in bond yields has abated. The 10-year is shy of its year-to-date high of 1.93% in late February. That’s in line with a general cooling in the global selloff, as policy makers from Washington to Frankfurt to Tokyo reinforced their determination to keep stimulus expansionary as economic growth is restored.Importantly for the RBA’s yield curve control policy, the three-year government bond is back in line with its target. The front end of the curve rallied after Lowe last month pushed back on aggressive market expectations for even earlier rate hikes than those currently priced in.Markets are still waiting for the RBA to decide whether it will keep the April 2024 bond as the YCC target, or roll over to the November 2024 maturity. Lowe said last month the board would make a decision later in the year.Lowe and his colleagues have made clear they won’t be using policy to try to cool rising house prices Down Under. They’ve signaled macroprudential tools would be the first choice if regulators decide lending is becoming excessive.House prices surged 2.8% in March, the largest increase since October 1988, private data released Thursday showed. Sydney led the gains, surging 3.7% last month to be up 6.7% over the first quarter.The rapid economic recovery has led some economists to expect a significantly smaller budget deficit. Commonwealth Bank of Australia sees it at A$145 billion this fiscal year, compared with Treasury’s December forecast of A$198 billion. Deutsche Bank AG has a baseline of A$150 billion, but says there’s a case to suggest it could be as small as A$100 billion.(Adds job vacancies, trade in seventh paragraph, house prices in penultimate.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2

    As the second quarter kicks off, CNBC host Jim Cramer has cautioned against investing in tech and healthcare stocks. What Happened: Cramer said he is bullish on industrial and bank stocks and advised investors to focus on the boom-and-bust cyclical stocks amid a booming economy. “As the second quarter gets rolling, I think this market will become even kinder to the industrials and ... the banks and even less hospitable to tech and health care,” Cramer said on CNBC’s "Mad Money" show. Cramer touted steel products supplier Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) as a likely winner in the second quarter. See also: Best Growth Stocks Right Now According to Cramer, the company is putting up numbers that are attracting money from big fund investors who are shifting away from tech stocks such as Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW). The shares of all the four tech companies are down in a range of 5% to 14% for the year-to-date period. Cleveland-Cliffs’ stock jumped almost 17% in Wednesday’s trading session after the company provided updated financial guidance for the first and second quarters as well as for fiscal 2021. The company will announce its first-quarter earnings results on April 22. Money managers are interested in companies that can deliver the biggest upside surprises and are not bothered about the most exciting long-term growth stories, according to Cramer. He also noted that higher inflation as the economy gains momentum could be devastating for stocks of companies that may represent future growth. See Also: Return On Capital Employed Overview: Cleveland-Cliffs Why It Matters: U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday, the last day of the first quarter. The S&P 500 added 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.3%. However, Cramer called the Nasdaq Composite’s advance a “countertrend rally.” While tech stocks gained strongly last year amid the pandemic, investors are now shifting focus to recovery and cyclical stocks amid increased optimism about government spending and Covid vaccinations. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaElon Musk Nominated To The Board Of Miss Universe Parent EndeavorTesla To Miss Street Estimate On Q1 Deliveries But Don't Be Alarmed, Says Munster© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.