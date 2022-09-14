Sterilex Reveals Patent-Pending Technology

Sterilex introduces its Quat-Free, EPA-registered powdered floor sanitizer – specifically designed for low-moisture, quat-sensitive environments

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterilex®, an industry leader in disinfection and microbial control, received EPA-approval on ProvaStride™, a new quaternary ammonium-free, powdered, non-food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant designed to improve environmental sanitation on hard, non-porous surfaces where conditions favor microorganism growth.

"Receiving EPA-approval is a big milestone as we bring ProvaStride to market," said Alex Josowitz, President and CEO at Sterilex. "We've been relentless in creating best in class products that maintain our high standards for premium products. ProvaStride is a sustainable alternative to Sterilex Ultra Step for customers and facilities with quat restrictions."

A Sustainable Answer for Dry Cleaning

ProvaStride's sustainable formulation is quaternary ammonium-free and non-flammable, with less than 10 percent sodium percarbonate. The product has a low application rate and is the quat-free powder sanitizer on the market with a blue color, making it easily distinguishable from white food ingredients. ProvaStride also offers powerful microbial control of organisms including Listeria monocytogenes, Cronobacter sakazakii and Campylobacter jejuni.

"ProvaStride is the perfect addition to our Sterilex product portfolio," said Kris Prentice, Chief Commercial Officer. "Customers trust Sterilex to provide innovative solutions for microbial control and ProvaStride reinforces that commitment with a highly efficacious alternative to powdered quat sanitizers."

ProvaStride also provides customers with many of the same attributes they have come to expect from Sterilex Ultra Step, including:

Use in low moisture environments

Anti-dusting formulation

Non-irritating

Texture allows for complete coverage of treated surfaces

Enhanced Traction

To learn more how Sterilex can help you reach your sustainability goals and learn more about ProvaStride, visit https://bit.ly/3DmEJLf

