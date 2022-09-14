U.S. markets close in 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,928.55
    -4.14 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,008.22
    -96.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,656.27
    +22.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.92
    +1.35 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.49
    +1.18 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.50
    -11.90 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1537
    +0.0045 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1880
    -1.4570 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,855.61
    -491.84 (-2.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    474.27
    -9.07 (-1.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Sterilex Reveals Patent-Pending Technology

·2 min read

Sterilex introduces its Quat-Free, EPA-registered powdered floor sanitizer – specifically designed for low-moisture, quat-sensitive environments

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterilex®, an industry leader in disinfection and microbial control, received EPA-approval on ProvaStride™, a new quaternary ammonium-free, powdered, non-food contact surface sanitizer and disinfectant designed to improve environmental sanitation on hard, non-porous surfaces where conditions favor microorganism growth.

"Receiving EPA-approval is a big milestone as we bring ProvaStride to market," said Alex Josowitz, President and CEO at Sterilex. "We've been relentless in creating best in class products that maintain our high standards for premium products. ProvaStride is a sustainable alternative to Sterilex Ultra Step for customers and facilities with quat restrictions."

A Sustainable Answer for Dry Cleaning

ProvaStride's sustainable formulation is quaternary ammonium-free and non-flammable, with less than 10 percent sodium percarbonate. The product has a low application rate and is the quat-free powder sanitizer on the market with a blue color, making it easily distinguishable from white food ingredients. ProvaStride also offers powerful microbial control of organisms including Listeria monocytogenes, Cronobacter sakazakii and Campylobacter jejuni.

"ProvaStride is the perfect addition to our Sterilex product portfolio," said Kris Prentice, Chief Commercial Officer. "Customers trust Sterilex to provide innovative solutions for microbial control and ProvaStride reinforces that commitment with a highly efficacious alternative to powdered quat sanitizers."

ProvaStride also provides customers with many of the same attributes they have come to expect from Sterilex Ultra Step, including:

  • Use in low moisture environments

  • Anti-dusting formulation

  • Non-irritating

  • Texture allows for complete coverage of treated surfaces

  • Enhanced Traction

To learn more how Sterilex can help you reach your sustainability goals and learn more about ProvaStride, visit https://bit.ly/3DmEJLf

MEDIA CONTACT:

Megan Macy
Market Segment Manager
344695@email4pr.com 
785-499-3227

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterilex-reveals-patent-pending-technology-301624615.html

SOURCE Sterilex

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Sees a Sharp Boost in Demand for EVs

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is "ecstatic" over the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, which includes considerable subsidies for electric vehicles.

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 1 To Hold Forever

    This has been a roller-coaster year for investors. The stock market rolled to its worst start in over 50 years throughout the first six months, only to rally strongly during the summer and stall out again last month. The growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite has been even more volatile, losing over 30% of its value as it plunged from the heights hit nearly one year ago.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Stocks Surged Today

    Investors are buying these oil stocks on the dip in anticipation of a tighter oil market and higher crude prices.

  • After Investor Flak, German Healthcare Giant Bayer Starts Hunt For New CEO: Report

    Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) has started a hunt for CEO Werner Baumann's successor, Bloomberg News reported, citing people close to the matter. The new CEO search may portend an early departure for Baumann, whose contract with Bayer isn't set to expire until April 2024. Bayer's chairman Norbert Winkeljohann is looking at prospects inside and outside the company to advance a new CEO candidate in time for Bayer's next shareholder meeting in April 2023, Bloomberg reports. Also Read: Bayer's Kidney Disease

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • What’s coming next in Putin’s energy war

    The war in Ukraine has turned against Russia. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has some potent weapons he can deploy, and an energy war with the West is erupting in parallel with the military war in Ukraine.

  • Oil Rises With China Easing Lockdowns, US Mulling SPR Refill

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held onto gains, supported by the prospect of looser lockdown restrictions in a Chinese megacity and the White House contemplating buying back oil to refill strategic reserves.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Si

  • 5 Top-Notch Dividend Plays in the Diversified Chemical Industry

    Against the current volatile macroeconomic backdrop, it would be prudent to add some top-quality dividend-paying chemical stocks in your portfolio. CC, CBT, HUN, LYB and TROX fit the bill.

  • Moderna open to supplying COVID vaccines to China, CEO says

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Moderna Inc has held talks with the Chinese government about supplying COVID-19 vaccines, but no decision has yet been made, CEO Stephane Bancel told Reuters on Wednesday. As the rest of the world gradually lifts COVID restrictions, China continues to lock down enormous parts of society and conduct mass testing to eradicate the coronavirus. It has not approved any foreign COVID vaccines and relies on several domestically developed shots.

  • Biden’s green energy subsidies will boost inflation, distort investment

    Democrats can head into the midterms touting the CHIPS Act and new green-energy and health-care legislation, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, but these forays into industrial policy will likely stoke inflation and distort capital investment. As passed, the IRA should increase revenue and reduce Medicare drug spending by $767 billion and devote $437 billion to climate change and Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025. The subsidies will likely be extended, bringing total IRA spending to $587 billion.

  • Russia's oil revenue falls to $17.7bn despite higher exports, IEA says

    Moscow's oil revenues are expected to take another hit once an EU embargo on oil export comes into force on 5 December.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Industrias Bachoco and Beyond Meat

    Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Industrias Bachoco and Beyond Meat have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • 1 Green Flag for eBay

    eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is grappling with the headwinds from reopening economies. However, it has one green flag that could propel revenue and profits amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. This video highlights that factor.

  • EU Embargo to Knock Russian Oil Output, Says IEA

    That's how much the [International Energy Agency](https://www.wsj.com/articles/global-oil-demand-undermined-by-china-lockdowns-iea-says-11663146658) expects Russian oil output to fall after a European Union ban kicks in. The energy watchdog forecasts that Russia's oil production will drop to 9.5 million barrels a day by February 2023, down 1.9 million barrels a day from February this year—the month of the invasion. The embargo starts with a ban on seaborne imports of Russian crude in December an

  • Oracle (ORCL) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise

    Oracle's (ORCL) fiscal first-quarter performance benefits from an upbeat cloud business on the solid adoption of OCI, cloud ERP and Autonomous Database offerings.

  • China EV maker BYD could be top global auto brand: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Chinese EV maker BYD expected to become the next top global auto brand after dethroning Tesla in vehicle deliveries.

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

    Goldman analyst Samantha Dart wrote that European natural-gas prices could drop by half in the next six months, but rebounding by next summer.