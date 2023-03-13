Sterility Testing Market worth $1.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO , March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sterility testing industry is expected to grow significantly in the near future. This growth is driven by increasing demand from biopharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, as well as stricter regulatory requirements for sterility testing. Moreover, the implementation of advanced technologies such as PCR, digital PCR, and next generation sequencing and amplification techniques in sterility testing is expected to fuel the growth of the industry. Additionally, the development of novel products such as rapid sterility test kits and automated sterility testing systems is anticipated to drive the industry forward. Furthermore, the increasing demand for sterility testing in the food and beverage industry due to stringent food safety regulations is also expected to propel the industry's growth.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Sterility Testing Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.1 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $1.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising expansion of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical production capacities, increasing development of novel biopharmaceutical products, and rising investments in life science research are the key factors driving the growth of this market. However, the growing adoption of single-use technology is a major factor restraining the market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=208866931

Browse in-depth TOC on "Sterility Testing Market"

178 - Tables

35 - Figures

198 - Pages

Sterility Testing Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $1.1 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $1.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Test Type, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Emerging markets Key Market Drivers Rising expansion of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical production capacities

Story continues

The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the product & service segment in 2022

On the basis of product & service, the sterility testing market is segmented into kits & reagents, instruments, and services. In 2022, the kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest market share in sterility testing. Kits & reagents are widely used in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries as it is easy to use. Moreover, the long shelf life of these products is contributing to their rising adoption in academic institutions and contract research organizations.

By test-type segment, membrane filtration accounted for the largest market share in 2022

Based on the test type, the sterility testing market is divided into membrane filtration, direct inoculation, and other tests. The membrane filtration segment accounted for the biggest share of the sterility testing market in 2022. Factors such as the growing demand for sterility testing of liquid dose formulations and the utility of such tests in samples containing preservatives and bacteriostatic & fungistatic compounds will boost segmental growth.

In 2022, the Asia region accounted as the fastest-growing region in the market

In 2022, the Asia region accounted for the fastest-growing region of the sterility testing market. Factors responsible for the growth of this region include the rising trend of outsourcing pharmaceutical activities to CROs and CDMOs coupled with growing demand from emerging markets such as China and India.Moreover, growing public and private investments in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D activities in the region will also propel the growth of Asian sterility testing market over the forecast period.

Request for FREE Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=208866931

Sterility Testing Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising expansion of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical production capacities Increasing development of novel biopharmaceutical products Rising investments in life science research

Restraints:

Growing adoption of single-use technology Stringent regulatory guidelines for product approval

Opportunities:

Emerging markets Increasing outsourcing of services to sterility testing providers

Challenges:

Shortage of skilled professionals

Key Market Players:

Some of the leading players operating in the sterility testing market are Charles River Laboratories (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), bioMérieux SA (France), SGS SA (Switzerland), WuXi AppTec (China), Nelson Laboratories, LLC (US), Pacific BioLabs (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermofisher Scientific Inc. (US), and Samsung Biologics (South Korea).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the sterility testing market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Merck KGaA (Switzerland) invested USD 306.5 million in expanding its biosafety testing capacity at Rockville, Maryland, US. This site will provide biosafety testing and analytical development services in the US.

In September 2022, Merck KGaA (Switzerland) opened its viral clearance (VC) laboratory as the first phase of the China Biologics Testing Center. This site is set to operate in China and will locally conduct viral clearance studies across pre-clinical development to commercialization.

In June 2022, Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (US) opened a new facility of High Quality (HQ) Plasmid DNA Centre of Excellence at Bruntwood SciTech's Alderley Park in Cheshire, UK. The 16,000 sq. ft facility will provide plasmid DNA manufacturing services.

In May 2022, bioMérieux SA (France) acquired Specific Diagnostics (US). With this acquisition, bioMérieux will improve its presence in antimicrobial resistance while expanding its market-leading position globally in clinical microbiology.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=208866931

Sterility Testing Market Advantages:

Sterility testing offers improved accuracy and precision in the assessment of the sterility of pharmaceutical products.

It allows manufacturers to quickly detect any contaminants and thus ensure the safety of their products.

It is cost effective as it can be used to assess a large number of samples at once.

Sterility testing is highly reliable and offers a reliable measure of sterility for a given sample.

It is a relatively quick process and does not require complex equipment.

Sterility testing is a relatively simple procedure and can be done in-house by the manufacturer.

It helps to reduce the risk of product contamination and ensure the quality of the product.

Sterility testing can be used to detect the presence of micro-organisms that could potentially cause serious illnesses or even death.

Sterility Testing Market- Report Highlights:

Segmentation:

The current edition of the report consists of updated industry trends. The report also consists of Strategic Benchmarking, Porter's Five Force Analysis, and the Recession's Impact on the global sterility testing market.

The current edition of the report consists of an updated competitive landscape along with the addition of a competitive leadership mapping for start-ups.

Updated financial information/ product portfolio of players:

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information in the context of the sterility testing market until January 2023 for each listed company in the graphical representation in a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will easily help analyze the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment, and investment in research and development activities.

Updated market developments of profiled players:

Recent developments are important to understand the market trend and growth strategies players adopt in the sterility testing market space. The current edition of this report provides updated developments of profiled players from January 2020 to January 2023, indicating the continuation of the previous version. Geographical expansions and acquisitions have been the principal growth strategy adopted by market players during this time.

Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Biologics Safety Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Pyrogen Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Mycoplasma Testing Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.





Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/sterility-testing-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/sterility-testing.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterility-testing-market-worth-1-9-billion--marketsandmarkets-301769992.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets