Sterilization Equipment Market to grow by USD 3.70 billion from 2021 to 2026| Driven by Strategic Initiatives of Market Players| 17000+ Technavio Reports

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sterilization equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investing in developing customized solutions and outsourcing their sterilization services in order to increase their presence to compete in the market. 3M Corp., ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Andersen Sterilizers, C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment, Cantel Medical., Cardinal Health Inc., Continental Equipment Co, Cosmed Group, De Lama Spa, Fortive Corp., Getinge AB, Merck KGaA, MMM Group, Noxilizer Inc., Sotera Health Co., Steelco SpA, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Systec GmbH, Tuttnauer, and YATHERM SCIENTIFIC are some of the major market participants. The sterilization equipment market is set to grow by USD 3.70 billion from 2021 to 2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.93% according to Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Sterilization Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Sterilization Equipment Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our sterilization equipment market report covers the following areas:

Sterilization Equipment Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the sterilization equipment market is the strategic initiatives of market players. The global sterilization equipment market is highly competitive. Vendors in the market adopt strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M and A), expansion projects, new product launches, and increasing production capacity to tackle the competition in the market. Vendors invest in developing customized solutions to increase their foothold in the market. Moreover, intense competition in the market is expected to compel established vendors to increase their market presence through M and A and strategic alliances. Healthcare facilities such as hospitals and clinics are selecting vendors based on their product's degree of superiority and properties. With the increasing demand for sterilization equipment from end-users, vendors are opting for M and A and strategic alliances to improve their market reach and customer base. These strategic alliances and partnerships among vendors are helping them enhance their operations and increase their geographical presence. Thus, such activities will drive the growth of the global sterilization equipment market during the forecast period.

However, the disadvantages and harmful effects of ETO sterilizers will be a major challenge for the sterilization equipment market during the forecast period. Even though ETO is considered one of the widely used sterilization techniques, it has various harmful effects on patients and healthcare workers. ETO is considered a known human carcinogen. Furthermore, the disadvantages associated with its use can result in a preference for other alternatives such as hydrogen peroxide sterilizers. These factors can lead to its reduced adoption and negatively impact the growth of the global sterilization equipment market during the forecast period. The main disadvantages associated with ETO sterilizers are the lengthy cycle time, their potential hazards to patients and staff, and the high costs associated with the ETO sterilization process. ETO is classified as a carcinogen, which has led to increased concerns regarding the safety of its use on medical devices and surgical instruments. The harmful effects of ETO and rising safety concerns regarding the use of surgical instruments sterilized through ETO sterilization processes are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

To know about more drivers, challenges & upcoming trends - Download a free sample now!

Sterilization Equipment Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

  • Product

  • Geography

Sterilization Equipment Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

  • The sterilization equipment market share growth in the low-temperature sterilizers segment will be significant during the forecast period. Low-temperature sterilizers hold the largest share in the global sterilization equipment market. There is a growing need for sterilization of heat-sensitive medical devices and equipment, which is propelling the demand for low-temperature sterilizers. Additionally, the use of expensive, moisture-sensitive, and delicate medical devices that are difficult to sterilize, such as endoscopes, is driving the growth of the market segment.

  • 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for sterilization equipment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and ROW regions. The growing healthcare sector in the region, the growing number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), and the strong market presence of the leading vendors will facilitate the sterilization equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

For more insights on the market contribution of each segment - Download a free sample now!

Sterilization Equipment Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sterilization equipment market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the sterilization equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the sterilization equipment market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sterilization equipment market vendors

Related Reports:

  • The sterilization monitoring market size has the potential to grow by USD 259.99 billion from 2019 to 2024. Download a free sample now!

  • The hydrostatic sterilizer equipment market size in APAC has the potential to grow by USD 11.08 million from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Sterilization Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.70 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.24

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

3M Corp., ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Andersen Sterilizers, C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment, Cantel Medical., Cardinal Health Inc., Continental Equipment Co, Cosmed Group, De Lama Spa, Fortive Corp., Getinge AB, Merck KGaA, MMM Group, Noxilizer Inc., Sotera Health Co., Steelco SpA, STERIS Plc, Stryker Corp., Systec GmbH, Tuttnauer, and YATHERM SCIENTIFIC

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Low-temperature sterilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Heat sterilizers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Sterile membrane filters - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Radiation sterilization devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 3M Corp.

  • 10.4 Andersen Sterilizers

  • 10.5 Cantel Medical.

  • 10.6 De Lama Spa

  • 10.7 Getinge AB

  • 10.8 MMM Group

  • 10.9 Sotera Health Co.

  • 10.10 Steelco SpA

  • 10.11 STERIS Plc

  • 10.12 Stryker Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterilization-equipment-market-to-grow-by-usd-3-70-billion-from-2021-to-2026-driven-by-strategic-initiatives-of-market-players-17000-technavio-reports-301516919.html

SOURCE Technavio

