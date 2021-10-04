U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,326.75
    -17.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,059.00
    -108.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,681.00
    -80.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,228.80
    -6.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.73
    -0.15 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.00
    -7.40 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1618
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.20
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3569
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2000
    +0.1920 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,607.58
    -145.61 (-0.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.59
    -10.48 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

The sterilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 20.0 billion by 2026 from USD 13.8 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7%

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Market growth is largely driven by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, growing number of surgical procedures, increasing focus on food sterilization and disinfection, growth in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and the increasing outsourcing of sterilization services.

New York, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterilization Equipment Market by Product & Services, Services, Consumables & Accessories, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03176844/?utm_source=GNW


The sterilization instruments segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the sterilization equipment market, by product and service, during the forecast period
Based on product & service, the sterilization equipment market is segmented into sterilization instruments, sterilization services, and sterilization consumables & accessories. The sterilization instruments segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period The growth of this segment is primarily driven by the rising incidence of HAIs, increasing number of surgeries performed, stringent regulatory mandates for infection control, and the growth in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

Pharmaceutical Companies accounted for the highest CAGR
Based on end user, the sterilization equipment market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical device companies, food & beverage companies, pharmaceutical companies, and other end users.The pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Factors such as the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies and stringent regulatory norms for drug safety are driving the growth of the pharmaceutical companies’ segment.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the Sterilization Equipment market
The sterilization equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The Asia Pacific region offers high-growth opportunities for players in the sterilization equipment market.

This regional segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing pharmaceutical and medical device industries, rising number of surgical procedures, and increasing healthcare expenditure are driving market growth in the APAC region.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 28%, Tier 2 - 42%, and Tier 3 - 30%
• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 34%, and Others - 36%
• By Region: North America- 46%, Europe- 25%, Asia Pacific – 18%, RoW – 11%

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:
• STERIS PLC (US)
• Getinge AB (Sweden)
• 3M (US)
• Sotera Health (US)
• Fortive (US)
• Cardinal Health (US)
• Metall Zug Group (Switzerland)
• Stryker (US)
• Merck KGaA (Germany)
• MMM Group (Germany)
• MATACHANA GROUP (Spain)
• Tuttnauer (Netherlands)
• Andersen Sterilizers (US)
• Steelco S.p.A. (Italy)
• Noxilizer (US)
• DE LAMA S.P.A. (Italy)
• Cosmed Group (US)
• C.B.M. S.r.l. Medical Equipment (Italy)
• E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US)
• Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (US)
• Systec GmbH (Germany)
• Continental Equipment Company (US)
• Midwest Sterilization Corporation (US)
• BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
• ACMAS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Research Coverage:
This report provides a detailed picture of the sterilization equipment market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product & service, end user, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall sterilization equipment market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.

This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, opportunities, challenges, and trends.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03176844/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • China Evergrande to raise $5 billion from property unit sale - Global Times

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Distressed developer China Evergrande will sell a half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion, Chinese media said on Monday, after both Evergrande and Hopson requested trading halts ahead of a major transaction. Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as a crackdown on debt leaves it unable to refinance $305 billion in liabilities. Evergrande said it requested a trading halt pending an announcement about a major transaction and Evergrande Property Services Group said the announcement constitutes "a possible general offer for shares of the company."

  • Evergrande Shares Halted Amid Report of Unit Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group and its property-services arm were halted in Hong Kong stock trading amid a report that the developer agreed to sell a controlling stake in the unit to raise much-needed cash. Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Cost

  • Global markets swoon as Evergrande hints at rescue deal

    Asian markets extended their dip into the red as investors digested news that trading of Chinese property giant Evergrande's shares had been suspended.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Begins, 7 Stocks Showing Strength; Tesla Deliveries Surge

    Friday marked day one of a market rally attempt, but it's still a correction. Tesla deliveries jumped.

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • Will the SEC Take Away 79% of Robinhood's Revenue?

    Robinhood is one of the more popular brokerage firms, especially among new investors. The investment app allows you to trade without paying a fee to buy or sell stocks, which means you don't necessarily need a lot of money to start investing since you aren't paying for each transaction. Many brokers now offer commission-free trades, in large part because of innovative companies such as Robinhood, which made this an option for consumers.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • Is AMD Stock A Buy Ahead Of Chipmaker's Third-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has risen on expectations for continued market share gains in processors for PCs and servers. After a pullback in its shares, is AMD stock a buy right now?

  • Nio Doubles Q3 EV Sales; BYD, Xpeng, Li Auto Sales Nearly Triple

    Xpeng soared above Q3 delivery targets. Chinese EV rivals Nio and Li Auto also beat. EV giant BYD boomed.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

    While stocks still trade well above bear market territory, the massive increase in many key stocks since March 2020 has prompted concerns that a pullback could come sooner rather than later. Given those factors, stocks such as Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) can serve investors well in a challenging market.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $114,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have rightly been the talk of Wall Street. A 2013 report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management showed that companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 averaged an annual return of 9.5%. While it's clear that profitable, time-tested companies paying a dividend have delivered superior long-term returns, the question remains: Which dividend stocks to buy?

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Should I do that Roth IRA conversion before Congress bans them?

    A reader has just written in urging me to take another look at Roth IRAs. This follows my previous column, in which I said I was wary of them, partly because I figured I’ll be paying a lower tax rate in retirement than I am while I’m working. “The tax rate is not the issue; it’s the amount of tax you will be paying,” he reminds me.