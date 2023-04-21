U.S. markets closed

Sterilization of Medical Devices Training Course

PR Newswire
·5 min read

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization of Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Sterile devices are free of viable microorganisms and sterilization is one of the key processes in the production of sterile medical devices. Regulations for medical devices include particular requirements for devices supplied or intended to be used in a sterile state.

These regulatory requirements relate to general safety and performance aspects for the products, and the requirements for independent, third-party conformity assessment of the processes for achieving sterility. Evidence of successful sterilization is important and expected when demonstrating conformity with the regulations.

These requirements have been supported by a portfolio of standards on:

  • Designating products as sterile;

  • Validating and routinely controlling the sterilization process; and

  • Maintaining sterility over time with appropriate sterile barrier systems.

This course provides a comprehensive overview of these regulatory requirements and how to comply, together with the science and standards that support them.

This course is part of our Regulatory Affairs Training course collection, which features updates on the latest regulations to registration procedures and strategies.

Benefits in attending:

  • Gain a comprehensive overview of medical device sterilization

  • Recognise the principles of the commonly applied methods of sterilization

  • Learn the regulatory requirements for sterilization and how to comply

  • Understand the portfolio of supporting standards and their interrelationships

Registration details:

  • 2 days live online training

  • Browser-based, no download usually required

  • See presenters and interact with fellow attendees

  • Download documentation and certification of completion



Who Should Attend:

  • Microbiologists and sterilization professionals

  • Quality Management System (QMS) specialists

  • Regulatory Compliance specialists

  • Internal Auditors

  • Regulatory and Quality professionals



Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

  • Introduction and welcome

  • The use of standards and overview of standards for sterilization

  • General requirements

  • Microbiology quality

  • Microbiology methods

  • Microbial inactivation

  • Sterilization by irradiation

  • Q & A

Day 2

  • Introduction and recap of day one

  • Sterilization by irradiation (cont.)

  • Biological indicators

  • Syndicate exercise - Radiation sterilization

  • Ethylene oxide sterilization

  • Ethylene oxide sterilizaton (cont.)

  • Syndicate exercise - Ethylene oxide sterilization

  • Moist heat sterilization

  • Wrap up and Q & A

Speakers:

Eamonn Hoxey
Technical Author, Trainer and Consultant in Life Science
E V Hoxey Ltd

Eamonn Hoxey, is a technical author, trainer and consultant in life science areas including regulatory compliance, quality management, sterility assurance and standards development. Eamonn worked for Johnson & Johnson for 17 years in positions of increasing responsibility for Quality and Regulatory including Vice President of Compliance for J&J's medical devices companies. Prior to joining J&J, Eamonn spent 16 years with the UK Medical Devices Agency, including six years as Head of Device Technology and Safety.

Eamonn is past chair of ISO TC 210 'Quality management and related general aspects for medical devices' and ISO TC 198, 'Sterilization of Healthcare products'. He is past chair of the Board of Directors of AAMI.

Dr Hoxey graduated as a Bachelor of Pharmacy and has a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Microbiology from the University of Bath. He was designated a Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain in 2004. He received the BSI Wolfe-Barry medal in 2016 for his contribution to standards development.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sq9ep9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterilization-of-medical-devices-training-course-301803344.html

SOURCE Research and Markets