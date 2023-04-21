DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sterilization of Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Sterile devices are free of viable microorganisms and sterilization is one of the key processes in the production of sterile medical devices. Regulations for medical devices include particular requirements for devices supplied or intended to be used in a sterile state.

These regulatory requirements relate to general safety and performance aspects for the products, and the requirements for independent, third-party conformity assessment of the processes for achieving sterility. Evidence of successful sterilization is important and expected when demonstrating conformity with the regulations.

These requirements have been supported by a portfolio of standards on:

Designating products as sterile;

Validating and routinely controlling the sterilization process; and

Maintaining sterility over time with appropriate sterile barrier systems.

This course provides a comprehensive overview of these regulatory requirements and how to comply, together with the science and standards that support them.

This course is part of our Regulatory Affairs Training course collection, which features updates on the latest regulations to registration procedures and strategies.

Benefits in attending:

Gain a comprehensive overview of medical device sterilization

Recognise the principles of the commonly applied methods of sterilization

Learn the regulatory requirements for sterilization and how to comply

Understand the portfolio of supporting standards and their interrelationships

Registration details:

2 days live online training

Browser-based, no download usually required

See presenters and interact with fellow attendees

Download documentation and certification of completion





Who Should Attend:





Microbiologists and sterilization professionals

Quality Management System (QMS) specialists

Regulatory Compliance specialists

Internal Auditors

Regulatory and Quality professionals

Story continues





Key Topics Covered:





Day 1

Introduction and welcome

The use of standards and overview of standards for sterilization

General requirements

Microbiology quality

Microbiology methods

Microbial inactivation

Sterilization by irradiation

Q & A

Day 2

Introduction and recap of day one

Sterilization by irradiation (cont.)

Biological indicators

Syndicate exercise - Radiation sterilization

Ethylene oxide sterilization

Ethylene oxide sterilizaton (cont.)

Syndicate exercise - Ethylene oxide sterilization

Moist heat sterilization

Wrap up and Q & A

Speakers:



Eamonn Hoxey

Technical Author, Trainer and Consultant in Life Science

E V Hoxey Ltd



Eamonn Hoxey, is a technical author, trainer and consultant in life science areas including regulatory compliance, quality management, sterility assurance and standards development. Eamonn worked for Johnson & Johnson for 17 years in positions of increasing responsibility for Quality and Regulatory including Vice President of Compliance for J&J's medical devices companies. Prior to joining J&J, Eamonn spent 16 years with the UK Medical Devices Agency, including six years as Head of Device Technology and Safety.



Eamonn is past chair of ISO TC 210 'Quality management and related general aspects for medical devices' and ISO TC 198, 'Sterilization of Healthcare products'. He is past chair of the Board of Directors of AAMI.



Dr Hoxey graduated as a Bachelor of Pharmacy and has a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Microbiology from the University of Bath. He was designated a Fellow of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society of Great Britain in 2004. He received the BSI Wolfe-Barry medal in 2016 for his contribution to standards development.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sq9ep9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg







Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterilization-of-medical-devices-training-course-301803344.html

SOURCE Research and Markets