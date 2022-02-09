U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.50
    +31.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,536.00
    +194.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,859.25
    +124.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.80
    +15.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.03
    -0.33 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.24
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1438
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.86
    -2.00 (-8.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3572
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4200
    -0.1280 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,499.82
    -365.33 (-0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,012.73
    -19.13 (-1.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.15
    +41.08 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Sterilization Services Market expanding at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the forecast period (2021-2031)

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Persistence Market Research's latest industry analysis, the global sterilization services market is slated to top US$ 6.3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the forecast period (2021-2031).

Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research

With rising number of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), demand for sterilization service is expected to grow at a high pace. Poor hygiene, infrastructure, and environmental conditions; inadequate equipment, lack of knowledge about infection control procedures, and dearth of regulations are all contributing to the rise in HAIs. The most common HAIs caused by poor sterilization procedures include urinary and vascular catheter-associated infections, surgical site infections (SSI), HIV infection, hepatitis B and C, and ventilator-associated infections.

Government mandates for hospital and medical equipment sterilization are expected to boost demand for sterilization services. Hospitals and medical device companies are increasingly employing sterilization services throughout their production lines as a result of government and regulatory pressures in the healthcare industry to guarantee compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP).

Rising use of E-beam sterilization, reintroduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, expanding healthcare sector, and outsourcing of operational processes to emerging countries are projected to provide high-growth opportunities for sterilization service providers over the coming years.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated demand for sterilization service due to the obvious increase of COVID-19 cases. There is greater emphasis on personal hygiene and manufacturing of medical nonwovens and single-use goods such as face masks and gloves. Concerns over the safety of reprocessed instruments, on the other hand, are projected to impede market expansion over the coming years.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20770

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Contract sterilization services are expected to grow two-fold during the forecast period owing to reduced cost and resource burden while focusing on core activities.

  • By technique, the sterilization method using ethylene oxide holds nearly 41% of market share.

  • Medical device companies are comparatively preferred more than other end users. This segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6.7% during the forecast period.

  • North America is leading the global market with the share of around 43% in 2020.

"Increase in biopharmaceutical-based product research, sudden outbreak of COVID-19, and increase in the number of HAIs are all driving demand for sterilization services," says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Get Customized report as per requirement: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/20770

Market Competition

Manufacturing and service provider companies in the sterilization services market are emphasizing more on increasing their sales force and entering into strategic partnerships with local suppliers and distributors to expand product reach. Such strategies are helping companies grow their presence globally while also increasing their customer base.

  • STERIS acquired Cantel Medical in 2021 to extend its product and service offerings, global reach, and customers in the field of endoscopy, dental, dialysis, and life sciences customers.

Key market players covered by Persistence Market Research include Steris PLC, Cantel Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Amcor, Centurion Medical Products (Medline), Johnson & Johnson, E - Beam Services, Inc., Cretex Companies, COSMED Group, Medistri SA, B. Braun Melsungen, and Life Science Outsourcing, Inc.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20770

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the sterilization services market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021 – 2031.

The research study is based on the service (contract sterilization services and validation sterilization services), technique (steam sterilization, gamma irradiation, electron beam irradiation, C-ray irradiation, ethylene oxide sterilization ion beam treatment, and plasma sterilization), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh
ersistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sterilization-services-market-expanding-at-a-cagr-of-around-7-2-over-the-forecast-period-2021-2031-301477227.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Oil prices fall on profit-taking, despite API data surprise

    Brent crude futures edged down 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $90.70 a barrel by 0825 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, down 18 cents, or 0.2%. The contracts slid about 2% on Tuesday as Washington resumed indirect talks with Iran to revive a nuclear deal. "With the negotiations ongoing, the oil price is likely to lose steam in the next week, despite the bump higher we've seen today," said CMC Markets' analyst Tina Teng, adding that there has also been some profit taking among investors who have turned cautious after prices hit more than seven-year highs.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • Tesla says California plans to sue over alleged discrimination, harassment

    The lawsuit appears to be focused on alleged misconduct at its factory in Fremont, California, between 2015 and 2019, Tesla said https://bit.ly/3ozSmPb in a statement. Despite several requests, Tesla said, the regulator declined to provide the company with the specific allegations or the factual bases for its lawsuit. In the past, the department has investigated claims by employees who believe they were discriminated against or harassed, but did not find any misconduct, Tesla said.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • Amazon more than doubles base pay cap for corporate and tech employees

    With the US labor market getting tighter and employees changing jobs or quitting in droves, Amazon has made a big move to become more competitive.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • GSK racks up £1.4bn in COVID sales ahead of consumer health split

    Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline racked up £1.4bn in COVID-related sales as the company remains on track to split its consumer healthcare business.

  • From the Newmaverse: Older workers wonder where all those jobs are

    Another oddity of the so-called labor shortage: Older workers with the right skills can barely get an interview.

  • T-Mobile wraps up $160M renovation of Bellevue headquarters

    T-Mobile, like other tech companies, is invested in its employees returning to the office. One of those investments is its 1.4 million-square-foot campus renovation, completed after more than three years.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of Q2 2021, (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

  • Monthly Active User Losses Continue for Pinterest

    That makes three straight quarters of monthly active user (MAU) losses at the image-based social media company.

  • The biggest wild card Frontier and Spirit face in clearing $6.6B tie-up

    A tie up between ultra low cost airlines Frontier (ULCC) and Spirit (SAVE) shouldn’t raise significant red flags for antitrust regulators, according to economic and competition scholars who talked with Yahoo Finance. Still, they say regulators can be expected to take a careful look and could ask for concessions.