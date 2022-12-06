Sterilization Services Market is Projected to Reach USD 6.29 billion in 2028

Stratview Research

Sterilization Services Market is expected to reach USD 6.29 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.81% during 2022-2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Sterilization Services Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the sterilization services market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing adoption of sterilization services in the healthcare industry

Expanding the geriatric populace

Increasing surgical procedures

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Sterilization Services Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

by Method Type,

by Service Type,

by Mode of Delivery Type,

by End-user Type,

by Region.

Sterilization Services Market Insights

Market Trends by End-user Type

The market has been segmented into medical devices, pharmaceutical & biotechnology, hospitals & clinics, and others. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to register significant CAGR during the review period. The segment growth can be attributed to increasing healthcare spending across the geographies.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is expected to register significant CAGR during the review period. The market growth can be attributed to the established presence of the healthcare industry coupled with the presence of key market players such as Steris Corporation (US) and Cantel Medical Corporation (US). The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be driven by the increasing growth of the healthcare industry in developing countries, particularly China and India.

COVID-19 Impact on the Sterilization Services Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Steris Corporation (US)

Cantel Medical Corporation (US)

Cretex Companies, Inc. (US)

E-BEAM Services, Inc. (US)

Medistri SA (Switzerland)

Sterigenics (US)

Cosmed Group (US)

Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. (US)

Noxilizer Inc. (US)

Sterilmed (US)

Stryker Corporation (US).

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the sterilization services market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

