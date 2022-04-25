U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,296.12
    +24.34 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,049.46
    +238.06 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,004.85
    +165.56 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.20
    +13.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.63
    -3.44 (-3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.10
    -35.20 (-1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.57 (-2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    -0.0088 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2741
    -0.0093 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1520
    -0.2730 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,155.84
    +653.94 (+1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.23
    +30.35 (+3.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

STERIS to Host a Conference Call for Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on May 12, 2022

STERIS plc
·7 min read
STERIS plc
STERIS plc

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STERIS plc (NYSE: STE) (“STERIS” or the “Company”) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results at 10:00 a.m. ET on May 12, 2022. The conference call can be heard live at www.steris-ir.com or via phone by dialing 1-833-535-2199 in the United States or 1-412-902-6776 internationally, then asking to join the conference call for STERIS plc.

A press release detailing fourth quarter and full year financial results will be issued after the U.S. market closes on May 11, 2022.

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a replay will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 12, 2022, either at www.steris-ir.com or via phone. To access the replay of the call, please use the access code 4484654 and dial 1-877-344-7529 in the United States or 1-412-317-0088 internationally.

About STERIS

STERIS is a leading global provider of products and services that support patient care with an emphasis on infection prevention. WE HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare, life sciences and dental products and services. For more information, visit www.steris.com.

Company Contact:

Julie Winter, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Julie_Winter@steris.com

+1.440.392.7245

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The release and the referenced conference call may contain statements concerning certain trends, expectations, forecasts, estimates, or other forward-looking information affecting or relating to STERIS or its industry, products or activities that are intended to qualify for the protections afforded “forward-looking statements” under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other laws and regulations. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date the statement is made and may be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “impact,” “potential,” “confidence,” “improve,” “optimistic,” “deliver,” “orders,” “backlog,” “comfortable,” “trend”, and “seeks,” or the negative of such terms or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology. Many important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, disruption of production or supplies, changes in market conditions, political events, pending or future claims or litigation, competitive factors, technology advances, actions of regulatory agencies, and changes in laws, government regulations, labeling or product approvals or the application or interpretation thereof. Other risk factors are described in STERIS’s other securities filings, including Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021 and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Many of these important factors are outside of STERIS’s control. No assurances can be provided as to any result or the timing of any outcome regarding matters described in STERIS’s securities filings or otherwise with respect to any regulatory action, administrative proceedings, government investigations, litigation, warning letters, cost reductions, business strategies, earnings or revenue trends or future financial results. References to products are summaries only and should not be considered the specific terms of the product clearance or literature. Unless legally required, STERIS does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements even if events make clear that any projected results, express or implied, will not be realized. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on STERIS’s operations, supply chain, material and labor costs, performance, results, prospects, or value, (b) STERIS's ability to achieve the expected benefits regarding the accounting and tax treatments of the redomiciliation to Ireland (“Redomiciliation”), (c) operating costs, Customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, Customers, clients or suppliers) being greater than expected, (d) STERIS’s ability to successfully integrate the businesses of Cantel Medical into our existing businesses, including unknown or inestimable liabilities, or increases in expected integration costs or difficulties in connection with the integration of Cantel Medical (e) STERIS’s ability to meet expectations regarding the accounting and tax treatment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“TCJA”) or the possibility that anticipated benefits resulting from the TCJA will be less than estimated, (f) changes in tax laws or interpretations that could increase our consolidated tax liabilities, including changes in tax laws that would result in STERIS being treated as a domestic corporation for United States federal tax purposes, (g) the potential for increased pressure on pricing or costs that leads to erosion of profit margins, (h) the possibility that market demand will not develop for new technologies, products or applications or services, or business initiatives will take longer, cost more or produce lower benefits than anticipated, (i) the possibility that application of or compliance with laws, court rulings, certifications, regulations, regulatory actions, including without limitation any of the same relating to FDA, EPA or other regulatory authorities, government investigations, the outcome of any pending or threatened FDA, EPA or other regulatory warning notices, actions, requests, inspections or submissions, or other requirements or standards may delay, limit or prevent new product or service introductions, affect the production, supply and/or marketing of existing products or services or otherwise affect STERIS’s performance, results, prospects or value, (j) the potential of international unrest, economic downturn or effects of currencies, tax assessments, tariffs and/or other trade barriers, adjustments or anticipated rates, raw material costs or availability, benefit or retirement plan costs, or other regulatory compliance costs, (k) the possibility of reduced demand, or reductions in the rate of growth in demand, for STERIS’s products and services, (l) the possibility of delays in receipt of orders, order cancellations, or delays in the manufacture or shipment of ordered products, due to supply chain issues or otherwise, or in the provision of services, (m) the possibility that anticipated growth, cost savings, new product acceptance, performance or approvals, or other results may not be achieved, or that transition, labor, competition, timing, execution, regulatory, governmental, or other issues or risks associated with STERIS’s businesses, industry or initiatives including, without limitation, those matters described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, and other securities filings, may adversely impact STERIS’s performance, results, prospects or value, (n) the impact on STERIS and its operations, or tax liabilities, of Brexit or the exit of other member countries from the EU, and the Company’s ability to respond to such impacts, (o) the impact on STERIS and its operations of any legislation, regulations or orders, including but not limited to any new trade or tax legislation, regulations or orders, that may be implemented by the U.S. administration or Congress, or of any responses thereto, (p) the possibility that anticipated financial results or benefits of recent acquisitions, including the acquisition of Cantel Medical and Key Surgical, or of STERIS’s restructuring efforts, or of recent divestitures, including anticipated revenue, productivity improvement, cost savings, growth synergies and other anticipated benefits, will not be realized or will be other than anticipated, (q) the increased level of STERIS’s indebtedness incurred in connection with the acquisition of Cantel Medical limiting financial flexibility or increasing future borrowing costs, (r) rating agency actions or other occurrences that could affect STERIS’s existing debt or future ability to borrow funds at rates favorable to STERIS or at all, (s) the potential impact of the acquisition of Cantel Medical on relationships, including with suppliers, Customers, employees and regulators, and (t) the effects of contractions in credit availability, as well as the ability of STERIS’s Customers and suppliers to adequately access the credit markets when needed.


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk agreed to buy Twitter Inc. for $44 billion, using one of the biggest leveraged buyout deals in history to take private a 16-year-old social networking platform that has become a hub of public discourse and a flashpoint in the debate over online free speech.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as So

  • Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 10 Biggest Investments

    In this article, we discuss 10 biggest investments in the Elon Musk portfolio. If you want to read about some investments in the Musk portfolio, go directly to Elon Musk’s Portfolio: 5 Biggest Investments. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world with a personal net worth of over $270 billion. Musk owns a […]

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tech Stocks Fight; Twitter Gains As Elon Musk Takes Control; Donald Trump SPAC Craters

    The Dow Jones rose. Twitter stock spiked as Tesla CEO Elon Musk achieved victory in his bid to take control. The Donald Trump SPAC cratered.

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Is it Wise to Keep on Holding Your AMC Shares?

    Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the quarter the fund fell 5.97% whereas the globally diverse ACWI (in $A) dropped by 12.08%. The results are better than the market but are nonetheless unsatisfactory. Try to spend […]

  • Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Still an Investment Worthy Stock?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of -3% was reported by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which had a -5% return for the same period. Try […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks recover to end 3-day losing streak as traders look ahead to Big Tech earnings; Nasdaq gains 1.3%

    U.S. stocks turned higher Monday afternoon, shaking off earlier losses as concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China added to jitters over U.S. economic growth in the face of heightened inflation and monetary policy tightening.

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets

  • Cleveland-Cliffs executive Maurice Harapiak departs steelmaker, no reason given

    Cleveland integrated steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has seen the departure of its chief administrative officer and executive vice president of human resources, Maurice Harapiak. No reason was given for Harapiak's April 22 departure in a regulatory filing posted on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs said it would make another filing after it finishes negotiating a separation agreement with the departed executive.

  • Tesla Sinks After CEO Musk Agrees to Buy Twitter in $44 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares fell Monday afternoon following news that Chief Executive Elon Musk is buying social media company Twitter Inc. in a $44 billion deal. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionShares of the

  • Twitter Agrees To Acquisition By Elon Musk In A $44 Billion Cash Deal

    Twitter stock jumped Monday as the company agreed to be acquired by Elon Musk In an all-cash deal valued at $44 billion

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • Twitter’s Capitulation to Musk Is Just Another Sign the Stock Market Is in Trouble

    Why would the social media company reconsider the offer? Because the market might not provide a better one.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big

  • Why Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) may be Able to Maintain High Performance Despite a Market Pullback

    Investors can switch strategies from looking for potential winners to holding on to stocks that are expected to underperform the least. Considering the current state of the market, we decided to revisit Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) after earnings and see the stock's potential to maintain current price levels.

  • Exxon Stock Sees Wild Pre-Earnings Put Trading

    Exxon Mobil will step into the earnings confessional before the open on Friday, April 29

  • Why Twitter reconsidered Elon Musk’s buyout deal

    When Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion 10 days ago, the platform didn’t welcome him with open arms. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is in some ways Twitter’s biggest fan—he uses the platform to share views and news to such an extent that the US Securities and Exchange Commission stepped in to require that company lawyers help moderate his feed. Twitter initially responded with a “poison pill” defense that would dilute the value of Musk’s shares, if triggered, and make any takeover effort very expensive.