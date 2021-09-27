U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,443.11
    -12.37 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,869.37
    +71.37 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,969.97
    -77.73 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,281.00
    +32.93 (+1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    +1.44 (+1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.80
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.21 (+0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3705
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9880
    +0.3030 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,906.99
    -563.61 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,062.43
    -39.09 (-3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Sterling Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sterling Infosystems, Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (“Sterling”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of an aggregate of 16,427,750 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $23.00 per share, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to 2,142,750 additional shares of common stock. Of the offered shares, 4,760,000 were sold by Sterling and 11,667,750 were sold by certain of Sterling’s existing stockholders. The net proceeds from the offering to Sterling, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Sterling, were approximately $94.4 million. Sterling intends to use the net proceeds, together with cash on hand, to repay approximately $100.0 million outstanding under its term loan. Sterling did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. Shares of Sterling’s common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 23, 2021 under the symbol “STER.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Baird, William Blair, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance and Stifel acted as book-running managers for the offering. ING and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 22, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You can generally identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “seek,” “should,” “will” or “would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. In particular, statements about the intended use of proceeds of the offering are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under “Risk Factors” in Sterling’s registration statement relating to the common stock. Any forward-looking statement that Sterling makes in this press release speaks only as of the date of such statement. Except as required by law, Sterling does not undertake any obligation to update or revise, or to publicly announce any update or revision to, any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 40,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually.

Contacts

Jamie Serino
Sterling
Jamie.Serino@sterlingcheck.com

or

Noelle Amos
Edelman
Noelle.Amos@edelman.com

Investor Contact
IR@sterlingcheck.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Tesla’s moves in China, Amazon price target cut, Polestar to go public

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung&nbsp;break down Monday’s trending tickers which include: Tesla shareholders receiving a recommendation to reject Kimbal Musk and Murdoch as board members, Morgan Stanley cutting Amazon’s price target as concerns over the company’s profitability take center stage, and Polestar partnering with Gores Guggenheim in a SPAC deal to go public.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why Are the Nasdaq's Top Growth Stocks Freaking Out Monday?

    The stock market was deeply divided on Monday, with certain sectors doing far better than others. In a relatively unusual development, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) found itself on the short end of the stick, with the index falling almost half a percent in mid-afternoon trading even as other stock market benchmarks were up on the day. Overarching the Nasdaq's underperformance on Monday was one factor.

  • Aurora Cannabis sales shrink more than expected, stock falls in late trading

    Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s sales continued to decline while losses mounted in the final three months of the Canadian company's fiscal year, sending shares lower Monday afternoon.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Pelosi Makes Infrastructure Move; AMD, Energy Stock Among 4 Passing Buy Points; Tesla Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rose. Nancy Pelosi made an infrastructure bill move. AMD stock offered a buy point. Tesla stock gained, Apple stock fell.

  • Why Naked Brand Shares Continue To Rise Today

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is continuing to trade higher Monday after the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice, stated Friday that the company had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we believe the business combination will reward our patient shareholders," said Davis-Rice

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Dell Is About to Become a Great Dividend Stock

    Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shareholders are about to realize a corporate event they've been looking forward to for over a year now: the tax-free spinoff of Dell's 80.6% stake in virtualization software company VMware (NYSE: VMW). Dell's stock has already done quite well in 2021, up more than 40% on the year, in anticipation of the move. Last week, management held an analyst day, touting its outlook for the core business, as well as the future implementation of a large share repurchase plan and initiation of what looks to be a hefty future dividend.

  • 3 Stocks We Are Buying in This Wild September Market

    The market's recent volatility may have you feeling skittish, but it has turned some good investing opportunities into even better deals.

  • Is QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

    Does the September share price for QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Dividend Stocks Can Make You Rich: 2 Utility Stocks to Consider Buying Now

    Investing in the best dividend stocks can make you, your kids, and/or your grandchildren wealthy over time.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Over Nvidia

    Computer systems design services company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has delivered impressive gains of more than 70% so far this year, beating rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) handsomely as investors have appreciated the graphics card specialist's robust revenue and earnings growth. In this article, we will look at the catalysts driving AMD's growth and check what makes it a better bet than Nvidia right now. Video game consoles have been in hot demand since last year.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • 3 Great Stocks That Pay You Each Month

    You can not only earn monthly income from these stocks but also expect fatter dividends from time to time.

  • 3 Stocks Baby Boomers Can Hold for the Long Term

    Buying stocks can benefit investors of all ages. And the younger you are the more time is available for those investments to compound. But today's market full of biotech and artificial intelligence companies can be intimidating for those a little later in their investing journey.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks Teladoc Stock Could Soar 44% Higher

    Here's why Wall Street thinks Teladoc stock could soar 44% higher within the next year. To be sure, several analysts expect that Teladoc Health will continue to face some headwinds this year. Teladoc recently signed a major agreement with Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC), the fifth-largest health insurer in the U.S., to provide chronic care solutions to HCSC members.