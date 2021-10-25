Sterling Appoints Judah Sokel as Vice President of Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced the appointment of Judah Sokel to the newly created role of Vice President of Investor Relations, effective October 25, 2021. Reporting to Peter Walker, Sterling’s Chief Financial Officer, Judah will lead Sterling’s investor relations strategy and oversee its relationships with the investment community.

"Judah brings deep knowledge of the business and information services space, extensive sell side experience, and strong relationships with institutional investors to this new role,” said Peter. “His understanding of the capital markets and financial expertise will be of tremendous value as we build our engagement with the investment community. We are thrilled to welcome Judah to the Sterling team.”

Judah joins Sterling from J.P. Morgan, where he served as a Vice President in the Equity Research department. During his nine years with the firm, he led fundamental research and analysis of several companies on the top ranked Business and Information Services team. Judah was selected to Insider’s Rising Stars in Equity Research list in April 2021. Before J.P. Morgan, he held accounting roles at McGladrey and PwC. Judah holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification and received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Touro College and a Master of Business Administration from New York University.

“Sterling is a leader in background and identity verification services thanks to its people-first approach and global scale, as well as comprehensive and differentiated solutions for a complex and evolving market,” said Judah. “I am excited to join Sterling at such a compelling time as it enters the next chapter as a publicly-listed company.”

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 40,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually.

Story continues

Contacts

Investors

Judah Sokel

IR@sterlingcheck.com

Media

Jamie Serino

Jamie.Serino@sterlingcheck.com







