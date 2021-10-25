U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.00
    +4.50 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,567.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,371.50
    +30.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.55
    +0.79 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.40
    +6.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1625
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.95
    +0.94 (+6.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3771
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6640
    +0.2040 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,044.23
    +2,254.64 (+3.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.33
    +28.78 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Sterling Appoints Judah Sokel as Vice President of Investor Relations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sterling Infosystems, Inc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced the appointment of Judah Sokel to the newly created role of Vice President of Investor Relations, effective October 25, 2021. Reporting to Peter Walker, Sterling’s Chief Financial Officer, Judah will lead Sterling’s investor relations strategy and oversee its relationships with the investment community.

"Judah brings deep knowledge of the business and information services space, extensive sell side experience, and strong relationships with institutional investors to this new role,” said Peter. “His understanding of the capital markets and financial expertise will be of tremendous value as we build our engagement with the investment community. We are thrilled to welcome Judah to the Sterling team.”

Judah joins Sterling from J.P. Morgan, where he served as a Vice President in the Equity Research department. During his nine years with the firm, he led fundamental research and analysis of several companies on the top ranked Business and Information Services team. Judah was selected to Insider’s Rising Stars in Equity Research list in April 2021. Before J.P. Morgan, he held accounting roles at McGladrey and PwC. Judah holds a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) certification and received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Touro College and a Master of Business Administration from New York University.

“Sterling is a leader in background and identity verification services thanks to its people-first approach and global scale, as well as comprehensive and differentiated solutions for a complex and evolving market,” said Judah. “I am excited to join Sterling at such a compelling time as it enters the next chapter as a publicly-listed company.”

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 40,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually.

Contacts

Investors
Judah Sokel
IR@sterlingcheck.com

Media
Jamie Serino
Jamie.Serino@sterlingcheck.com



Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

    Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win. Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election. Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Many people don't realize that although the benchmark is comprised of the 500 largest stocks on the market, over 27% of those companies are tech stocks, the largest component of the index. If generating serious wealth is one of your financial goals, it's perfectly achievable by practicing a buy-and-hold strategy. A great place to start would be with the following high-growth tech stocks.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Microsoft Lead 7 Key Earnings, Tesla Rolls Out FSD Beta Fix; Will Trump Stock DWAC Keep Rising?

    Heading into peak earnings week, tech futures rose. PayPal said it won't buy Pinterest. Tesla had FSD Beta issues. Can Trump SPAC stock DWAC keep rising?

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • The Crash is an Opportunity for Snap Inc.'s (NYSE: SNAP) Insiders to Start Buying

    If a corporate boogeyman existed, explicitly designed to haunt the tech platforms reliant on advertisement revenues, it would be called "Policy Changes." Although Apple's iOS 14.5 update announced tracking transparency months ago, it took some time for its aftershock to hit the environment, as companies like Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) saw the impact on the revenues.

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is right to scare everyone about hyperinflation: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 25, 2021.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

    Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE: IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX).

  • 11 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best high dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cooperman’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best High Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Billionaire Cooperman. Leon Cooperman is an American hedge […]

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Big Investor Bought Tesla, Plug Power, Nikola, and XPeng Stock

    DNB Asset Management increased investments in Tesla and Plug Power, and initiated positions in Nikola and XPeng in the third quarter. Three of them are soundly beating the market in October.

  • 3 Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in the Event of a Market Downturn

    Whether you're a cautious or aggressive investor, investing in these sorts of companies before a downturn is a smart move. Target's selection of pickup and delivery options also keep customers coming back.

  • Why inflation scares haven't hammered the stock market

    Stock prices have shrugged off inflationary concerns. Here's the quick answer why.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Plug Power, FuelCell, and Bloom Energy Stocks All Dropped Friday

    The CEO of industrial giant Siemens threw cold water on the prospects for the hydrogen economy this week.