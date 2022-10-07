U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Sterling Capital Brokers Launches First-Ever Integrated Virtual Health Program

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022  /CNW/ - Sterling Capital Brokers ("SCB" or the "Company"), Canada's largest independent benefit consulting firm, is partnering with Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue"), Canada's premier virtual care and wellness platform, to offer Wellness, a new program promoting healthy living.

Sterling Capital Brokers Launches First-Ever Integrated Virtual Health Program Logo (CNW Group/Sterling Capital Brokers)

SCB has been proudly working with Dialogue as a trusted partner for 2 years. Over 85% of the Company's clientele leverage Dialogue's services in primary care, mental health and employee assistance programs. Dialogue's new Wellness program is the first preventative virtual care model of its kind in Canada which includes programs to build healthy habits, promotes wellness challenges, and makes available clinically-vetted content for health and wellness education.

"80% of Canadians do not achieve the recommended 150 minutes of physical activity per week," states Dr. Marc Robin, Dialogue's Medical Director. "Wellness provides members with the tools they need to adopt healthier habits, which can delay or help prevent chronic conditions, and is recommended by the Center for Disease Control to reduce the chances of developing depression or anxiety. We've seen the results, 80% of members using the Wellness program achieved 150+ minutes of activity weekly, and otherwise sedentary users saw an increase of 75% in their daily activity."

"Sterling prioritizes innovative products, working with a diverse set of providers across the country. Dialogue's Wellness program is an exciting addition to our service offering that focuses on preventative, virtual care.These services have become increasingly important to our clients as we have progressed through the COVID-19 pandemic and shifting to remote working behaviours" said SCB President, John Griffin. "We are confident that this new platform will enhance our client's benefit plans by providing new avenues of support for their employees".

With respect to this product launch, Stefan Ionescu, Co-Founder of SCB, noted that "Sterling and Dialogue are closely aligned in our missions to provide innovative technology to our clientele. Both firms aim to provide services to employees with easy-to-use interfaces and accessible formats. The Wellness program will be a valuable addition to this offering".

About Sterling Capital Brokers

Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB) was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. SCB is Canada's largest independent benefit consulting firm that specializes in servicing SME's and Multi-National Enterprise clients across Canada. SCB offers its clients comprehensive benefit consulting and customized plan management technology services which provides rapid and bespoke solutions to its client base.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

