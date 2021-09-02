U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.13
    +14.04 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,401.37
    +88.84 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,359.89
    +50.51 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.23
    +5.17 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.17
    +1.58 (+2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.21 (-0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1855
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0038 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0500
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,984.27
    +2,498.05 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,301.46
    +10.95 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.52
    +2.68 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims reached pandemic-era low

Another 340,000 Americans filed new claims, beating estimates of 345,000

The Sterling Group Completes the Acquisition of L&S Mechanical

·2 min read

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), an operationally focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of L&S Mechanical ("L&S"), a leading tri-trade provider of turnkey plumbing, HVAC and electrical installation services in the Texas residential market. Founded in 1985, L&S is headquartered in Richardson, Texas, and serves large production homebuilders in Dallas / Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin through its five production warehouses.

"Thomas Mozjesik and his team pioneered the tri-trade model in Texas," said Greg Elliott, Partner at The Sterling Group. "We are excited to partner with the team to continue to expand that model in both Texas and other states."

"Sterling's 'roll up your sleeves' approach combined with their experience and success in building products are what make them a great fit for L&S," said Thomas Mozjesik, President of L&S Mechanical. "With Sterling as our partner, we will accelerate our growth plans."

Sterling has deep experience in the building products distribution and services industries, having previously partnered with entrepreneur owners to build Roofing Supply Group, Construction Supply Group, Artisan Design Group, and Fencing Supply Group.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 60 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-sterling-group-completes-the-acquisition-of-ls-mechanical-301368492.html

SOURCE The Sterling Group, L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed 291% Last Month

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 291% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The beaten-down tech and customer support stock soared after it became the latest short squeeze target favored by Reddit's WallStreetBets discussion board. It's been the year of the meme stock, and a surprising number of 2021's best-performing equities owe their incredible performances to short squeezes and meme momentum aided by investing-focused social media communities.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why Fastly and Cloudflare Shares Jumped Today (and Akamai Ticked Higher)

    Shares of content delivery network (CDN) providers Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), Cloudflare (NYSE: NET), and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) were all trading higher Wednesday. Fastly and Cloudflare in particular had jumped sharply, up 7% and 6%, respectively, as of 1:10 p.m. EDT; Akamai was up about 1% as of this writing. The tech stocks were likely up for two main reasons: a bullish day in the overall market (particularly for tech stocks) and a note from a Piper Sandler analyst saying a new security feature from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) could benefit CDN specialists Fastly, Cloudflare, and Akamai.

  • This Chinese Delivery Leader Is Taking Aim at Didi, Pinduoduo, and Alibaba

    Using its food delivery expertise, this rising services marketplace looks to take a bite out of other huge e-commerce giants.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM, and 1 Reason to Sell

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) continues to transform itself into more of a cloud company. It has increasingly stood out as a hybrid cloud leader since acquiring Red Hat in 2019. Additionally, the spinoff of its managed infrastructure services business could free IBM to focus more exclusively on that growth.

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • ChargePoint Stock Is Soaring Because Things Are Getting Good for the EV Industry

    The EV charging company reported its second-quarter earnings Wednesday evening. Management raised its forecast for sales for the year.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Plug Power: Ride the Transition From a Story Stock to a Major Hydrogen Player

    Unlike other more established clean energy subsectors such as renewable energy and inverters, Wolfe Analyst Steve Fleishman considers the nascent hydrogen space as “more of a ‘story’ with a lot of promise but not a lot of EBITDA.” That said, even though it is still a few years behind renewables’ current status, over the long term, the analyst believes the part it will play in the energy transition will be “critical and quite large.” As hydrogen becomes a “driver” in the energy transition, there

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Forget short-term stock-market fads and just buy these 5 rocketing tech stocks

    Looking at the latest headlines, it’s easy to concoct a narrative around short-term investment trends based on your personal tastes. Is the Afghanistan chaos good or bad for defense firms? Recent share performance and recent earnings in these five $20 billion-plus companies proves this sector remains a massive growth center for Wall Street regardless of the short-term news cycle.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.

  • Okta slides after Q2 earnings release

    SAAS ID company Okta getting slammed after hours following its latest earnings release

  • 2 Top Stocks Getting Hammered After Hours

    The stock market started September with mixed performance from major indexes, as many investors looked forward to employment data due out Friday to give a hint on the future direction of the market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) managed to climb to another record high, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was just about unchanged, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gave up ground. The string of high-profile earnings reports continued after the market closed on Wednesday, and some stocks took big hits despite companies offering relatively strong results.

  • Xi says China to set up Beijing stock exchange for SMEs

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday said the country would set up a stock exchange in its capital, Beijing, to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mainland China's two major stock exchanges are in the financial hub of Shanghai and in the southern city of Shenzhen, on the mainland's border with Hong Kong. In a video address at the opening of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), Xi said China would continue to support the innovation-driven development of SMEs.