The Sterling Group Completes the Acquisition of L&S Mechanical

HOUSTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sterling Group ("Sterling"), an operationally focused middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of L&S Mechanical ("L&S"), a leading tri-trade provider of turnkey plumbing, HVAC and electrical installation services in the Texas residential market. Founded in 1985, L&S is headquartered in Richardson, Texas, and serves large production homebuilders in Dallas / Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin through its five production warehouses.

"Thomas Mozjesik and his team pioneered the tri-trade model in Texas," said Greg Elliott, Partner at The Sterling Group. "We are excited to partner with the team to continue to expand that model in both Texas and other states."

"Sterling's 'roll up your sleeves' approach combined with their experience and success in building products are what make them a great fit for L&S," said Thomas Mozjesik, President of L&S Mechanical. "With Sterling as our partner, we will accelerate our growth plans."

Sterling has deep experience in the building products distribution and services industries, having previously partnered with entrepreneur owners to build Roofing Supply Group, Construction Supply Group, Artisan Design Group, and Fencing Supply Group.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 60 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

