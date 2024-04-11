Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) sheds 3.4% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares for the last five years, while they gained 663%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 33% gain in the last three months. We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Although Sterling Infrastructure has shed US$114m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, Sterling Infrastructure managed to grow its earnings per share at 37% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 50% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how Sterling Infrastructure has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Sterling Infrastructure shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 193% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 50%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Sterling Infrastructure you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

